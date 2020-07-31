Discover the mysterious world of bats with free online MDC program Aug. 6

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Flight and mammals are two terms that don’t usually go together . . . except for one creature. Bats are the world’s only flying mammal, and several of these species can be found in the Show-Me-State. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the chance to get to know these creatures of the night a little better during a free online program.

Bats of Missouri will be offered Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and is open to all ages. It will help shed light on these mysterious denizens of the dark.

Did you know there are over 1,400 species of bats worldwide? They range in size from the Malayan flying fox, with a wingspan of nearly six feet, to the bumblebee bat, that is just over an inch long from head to tail. While bats around the world eat a wide variety of foods, Missouri’s bats only eat insects.

Join the naturalists at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center for a virtual program on Missouri’s bats. This interactive presentation will discuss Missouri’s bat species, their habitats, diet, reasons our bats are declining, how you can help Missouri’s bats, and much more.

The hour-long virtual program, Bats of Missouri, is a free WebEx Event. Pre-registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXY, and participants should register each person attending. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx by noon the day of the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.