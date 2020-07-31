DHHR Announces Low Income Energy Assistance Program for Low Income Residents

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will begin mailing applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on July 31, 2020, to households who were approved for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) but did not receive LIEAP. To be eligible to receive the LIEAP application, a household would have been approved for SNAP on or after April 1, 2020.

If determined eligible, a one-time payment will be issued to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application. If the household heats with bulk fuel, i.e., wood, coal, or liquified petroleum gas, the payment will be mailed to the individual.

Individuals can return the application by U.S. Mail to their local DHHR office or complete online at www.wvpath.org . Applications must be returned by August 31, 2020. Applications received after this date will be denied.

Income guidelines for LIEAP remain at 60% of the state median income. The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Fiscal Year 2020 are listed below: