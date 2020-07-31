Maita Mazda Express Store Offers Contactless Car Buying Experience
Maita Mazda in Sacramento, CA, introduces its Express Store that is changing the way people buy cars today. This service allows people to shop for vehicles online and receive delivery within 40 miles of the Maita Mazda dealership. The Express Store, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, fulfills a need for a contactless buying experience.
Maita Mazda provides its web-based car shopping tools that allow people to research then buy vehicles completely online. Shoppers can review the dealer’s inventory and get instant upfront pricing. The new Mazda inventory can be reviewed on the dealership website using these filters:
● MSRP
● Model
● Year
● Interior/Exterior color
● Drivetrain
● Features
● Trim
An example of how the tool works is a search for the Mazda CX-30. The Maita Mazda website allows comparison of CX-30 styles, model sort, low to high price, (and vice versa), and sort by popular vehicles. A helpful feature on the dealer’s site is the ‘build your own Mazda’ tool. Drivers can lease, buy, finance, or pay cash. They can value a trade, check out service plans and get all the information needed for purchase.
Once shoppers find models they want, they then submit a 3-line contact form. When that is completed, lease prices and amount due at signing are displayed for each vehicle. Upon clicking individual vehicles, the lease details of the car are viewable by clicking on the Price Details link. For those who wish to purchase instead of lease, the Finance button allows shoppers to adjust the down payment and financing terms. Additional selections let people view the Pay as Cash price for the car, and value their trade.
