Bridge on I-635 Over Seagoville Road to Close Over Two Weekends for Accelerated Bridge Construction

BALCH SPRINGS – Interstate 635 (I-635) at Seagoville Road will be fully closed over two weekends in late August as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) uses a new, innovative construction method to replace two bridges. The closures, which are weather permitting, are as follows:

Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. – Aug 24 at 5 a.m.: All Northbound I-635 lanes closed; 1-2 lanes closed starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. – Aug 31 at 5 a.m.: All Southbound I-635 lanes closed; 1-2 lanes closed starting at 7 p.m.

Detours are being developed and information will be provided at a later date.

For the first time in Texas, crews will be using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method. The ABC technique uses innovative planning, design, materials and construction methods to rapidly replace the 50-year-old bridge to minimally disrupt traffic.

TxDOT chose the ABC approach due to high traffic volumes on one of the busiest highways in North Texas and the lack of detour options. The project sits in the area near where I-635, I-20 and US 175 converge. An estimated 142,000 to 154,000 drivers traverse the busy roadway each day, and 11 percent of those vehicles are large trucks. Extensive, ongoing traffic backups would likely occur as part of a typical bridge reconstruction project, which would take months to complete.

To learn more about this paradigm shift in bridge construction and replacement, visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov or download the project overview. The webpage is continuously updated with pictures and videos available to the media. Weekly-updated time-lapse footage of the project in motion is also available.

Message boards have been placed to alert motorists who are reminded to exercise caution in work zones. For information about these road closures and others, visit DriveTexas™.