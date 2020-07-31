Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Big Game, Quota Hunts Applications Results Now Available, Leftover WMA Locations Announced

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing that the 2020 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Youth WMA quota hunts application results are now available on the Agency’s website. In addition, the leftover WMA permit locations have been announced, which will be available Aug. 26 on a first come, first serve basis

If applicants have an email on their customer account, they will receive an email as to whether they were successful or unsuccessful for a permit. Customers can print their permits at any time from QuotaHunt.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Customers without emails and all Oak Ridge WMA hunters will receive their physical permits in the mail.

 The elk drawing and Tennessee Conservation Raffle results will be announced at the Aug. 20-21 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Kingsport.

There are eight fall hunts where permits remain.      

Hunt      

Code          Location      Equipment Type        Dates                             Total Available             

 

8         Catoosa-Genesis    Muzzleloader        Nov. 19-21                               379

            1 antlered deer 

10       Cheatham              Muzzleloader         Nov. 6-8                                   129

            1 deer antlered/antlerless

11        Cheatham              Gun                       Nov. 13-20                               106

            1 deer antlered/antlerless

12        Cheatham                                     Gun         Nov. 30-Dec. 6                           270

           1 deer antlered/antlerless

35        Oak Ridge-Archery Zone            Archery      Nov. 7-8                                 155

            3 antlerless deer, 1 bearded turkey

37        Oak Ridge-Archery Zone            Archery      Nov. 14-15                               203

            3 antlerless deer, 1 bearded turkey

39        Oak Ridge-Archery Zone            Archery      Dec. 12-13                               241

           3 antlerless deer, 1 bearded turkey

40        Prentice Cooper State Forest       Archery     Sept. 19-21                                 11

            2 deer, only 1 antlered

---TWRA---

