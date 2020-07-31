Big Game, Quota Hunts Applications Results Now Available, Leftover WMA Locations Announced
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing that the 2020 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Youth WMA quota hunts application results are now available on the Agency’s website. In addition, the leftover WMA permit locations have been announced, which will be available Aug. 26 on a first come, first serve basis
If applicants have an email on their customer account, they will receive an email as to whether they were successful or unsuccessful for a permit. Customers can print their permits at any time from QuotaHunt.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Customers without emails and all Oak Ridge WMA hunters will receive their physical permits in the mail.
The elk drawing and Tennessee Conservation Raffle results will be announced at the Aug. 20-21 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Kingsport.
There are eight fall hunts where permits remain.
Hunt
Code Location Equipment Type Dates Total Available
8 Catoosa-Genesis Muzzleloader Nov. 19-21 379
1 antlered deer
10 Cheatham Muzzleloader Nov. 6-8 129
1 deer antlered/antlerless
11 Cheatham Gun Nov. 13-20 106
1 deer antlered/antlerless
12 Cheatham Gun Nov. 30-Dec. 6 270
1 deer antlered/antlerless
35 Oak Ridge-Archery Zone Archery Nov. 7-8 155
3 antlerless deer, 1 bearded turkey
37 Oak Ridge-Archery Zone Archery Nov. 14-15 203
3 antlerless deer, 1 bearded turkey
39 Oak Ridge-Archery Zone Archery Dec. 12-13 241
3 antlerless deer, 1 bearded turkey
40 Prentice Cooper State Forest Archery Sept. 19-21 11
2 deer, only 1 antlered
