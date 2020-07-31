» News » 2020 » Harry S Truman Birthplace and Battle of Carthage s...

Harry S Truman Birthplace and Battle of Carthage state historic sites host public meeting and ribbon cutting Aug. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 31, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Harry S Truman Birthplace and Battle of Carthage state historic sites on Saturday, Aug. 15. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on the Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site lawn, west of the home. The meeting will follow a ribbon cutting planned for 9:45 a.m. in the front of the historic site. The ribbon cutting will recognize the replacement of the 137-year old deteriorating foundation, and the preservation of the home where President Harry S Truman was born. A tour of Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site will be offered following the public meeting.

The public is invited to share comments about the state historic sites and their operations. Representatives from the state historic sites will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site is located at 1009 Truman, Lamar. For more information about the open house or about other events at the historic site, call 417-682-2279.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

