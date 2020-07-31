Hwy 111/Hwy 22 construction moves north August 10 (July 31 ,2020)

Second stage of construction changes detour

MANKATO, Minn. – The construction on Highway 111/22 will shift north from Highway 99 in Nicollet to Nicollet County Road 1 to north of County Road 1 to Gaylord beginning Monday, August 10 with a change in the detour.

The new detour consists of Nicollet County Road 1, Highway 15 and Highway 19. A second way-finding route (not marked as a detour) would be Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19.

MnDOT has completed the Highway 111/22 work on stage one from the city of Nicollet to County Road 1 and that section of highway will open to traffic with the detour change on August 10.

The project on Highway 111/22 from Nicollet to Gaylord began on May 4 and is expected to be complete in October.

In addition to repaving the road, the project will add lighting at six rural intersections, install snow fence along Highway 22, replace guardrail and perform utility work in the city of Nicollet. OMG Midwest was awarded the projects with a bid of $13,466,297.14.

