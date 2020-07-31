Route 1025 Rich Hill Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in West Deer Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Rich Hill Road (Route 1025) in West Deer Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 3 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will begin slide repair work on Rich Hill Road between Michael Road/Russellton-Dorseyville Road and Mill Dam Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to through traffic at the slide location from noon Monday continuously through late August. Through traffic will be detoured as work occurs.

Posted Detour

North of the Slide

From Michael Road/Russellton-Dorseyville Road, follow East Union Road

Make a right on Starr Road

Turn left onto Little Deer Creek Valley Road

Make a right onto Creighton Russellton Road

Veer right onto Russelton Road

Turn right on Crawford Run Road

Make a left on Little Deer Creek Valley Road

Turn right onto Lefever Hill Road

Make a right on Rich Hill Road

Follow to Mill Dam Road

End detour

South of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #