Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,539 in the last 365 days.

Route 1025 Rich Hill Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in West Deer Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Rich Hill Road (Route 1025) in West Deer Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 3 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will begin slide repair work on Rich Hill Road between Michael Road/Russellton-Dorseyville Road and Mill Dam Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to through traffic at the slide location from noon Monday continuously through late August. Through traffic will be detoured as work occurs.

Posted Detour

North of the Slide

  • From Michael Road/Russellton-Dorseyville Road, follow East Union Road

  • Make a right on Starr Road

  • Turn left onto Little Deer Creek Valley Road

  • Make a right onto Creighton Russellton Road

  • Veer right onto Russelton Road

  • Turn right on Crawford Run Road

  • Make a left on Little Deer Creek Valley Road

  • Turn right onto Lefever Hill Road

  • Make a right on Rich Hill Road

  • Follow to Mill Dam Road

  • End detour

South of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

You just read:

Route 1025 Rich Hill Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in West Deer Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.