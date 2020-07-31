Global Social Trading Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Social Trading Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Social Trading is a branch of trading that allows investors to analyze the trading behavior of their peers and experts traders and help the investors follow a similar strategy by using copy trading or mirror trading. This method of trading does not impose in depth knowledge of the financial markets and is also mentioned to as low-cost, sophisticated alternative to traditional wealth managers. The growing trend of investing among the population drives the growth of the market. Further, lack of professional knowledge regarding investing and trading further augments the market growth. The rising awareness of linked Social Trading networks and growing disposable incomes across the globe fuels the market growth. Further, increasing ease of trading supports the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Social Trading market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing disposable and increasing trend of investing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Social Trading market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ayondo

LiteForex

eToro

InstaForex

NAGA Trader

Darwinex

Myfxbook

Mirror Trader

Tradeo

ZuluTrade

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Trade

Copy Trade

Mirror Trade

By Application:

Individual

Enterprise

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Social Trading Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

