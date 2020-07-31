SonaCare Medical Announces Brad Snow as New Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Snow brings with him over 25 years of executive level leadership in start-ups and emerging growth companies.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonaCare Medical, the leading developer and manufacturer of high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Snow as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Snow succeeds Mark Carol who has led the company since 2014.
Mr. Snow joined the Board of SonaCare Medical as an outside Director in November of 2018. Tom Mendell, SonaCare’s Chairman remarked that “Brad immediately impressed the Board with his business savvy and, as our new CEO, his leadership abilities and extensive experience in operations, commercial, business development, and fundraising will be invaluable assets at this stage of SonaCare’s growth.”
Mr. Snow is a seasoned Med-Tech Executive with twenty-five years’ experience in start-ups and emerging growth companies. His most recent corporate role was as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BTG plc having been assigned that responsibility in each of three out of the company’s four Divisions. BTG plc was acquired in January 2020 for $4.2 billion by Boston Scientific. Mr. Snow's previous corporate roles ranged from CEO to Vice President of Commercial at SurgiTrac, ARAGON Surgical, Rubicor Medical, Fox Hollow Technologies, and RITA Medical Systems. Mr. Snow is also currently a director of Angel Medical Systems. “As an outside Director, now CEO, I couldn’t be more bullish on SonaCare Medical’s future. It is important for us to ensure that men diagnosed with prostate disease are aware and have access to our groundbreaking, non-invasive focal HIFU technology” says Mr. Snow
Since Sonablate® received FDA clearance on October 9, 2015, many thousands of patients have had a Sonablate HIFU prostate procedure across the 60+ locations in the U.S., including top-tier academic institutions in California, Indiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, New York, Arizona and Texas. Over 70 U.S. physicians now offer HIFU prostate tissue ablation to their patients as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery or radiation.
Sonablate® has 501(K) clearance in the U.S. and is indicated for the transrectal high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation of prostate tissue. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
ABOUT SONACARE MEDICAL, LLC
SonaCare Medical is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. SonaCare Medical is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. SonaCare Medical, with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the following: Sonablate®, which has 501(K) clearance in the U.S.; Sonablate®500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S., Sonatherm® laparoscopic HIFU surgical ablation system, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S., has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 30 countries outside the U.S.
For additional information, visit www.SonaCareMedical.com
