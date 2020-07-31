Travel Advisory: Detour Needed for the Main Street Bridge Southbound Over I-95 in Pawtucket

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will detour southbound traffic for repairs on the Main Street Bridge over I-95 in Pawtucket on Thursday, August 6. The detour will be in place until the end of the year.

RIDOT is replacing bridge joints, repairing the deck, sidewalks and railings, and repaving the bridge and 10 others bridges in Pawtucket and Providence as part of a $13.7 million bridge preservation project.

Main Street southbound motorists will follow a detour using Quincy Avenue and Slater Street to return to Main Street. Northbound traffic will not be affected. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Also on August 6, RIDOT will remove a northbound detour for the nearby Lonsdale Avenue Bridge, which is being repaired under the same project.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 03 – I-95 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.