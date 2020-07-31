Newsweek Gives St. Joseph’s Health the Title of ‘Best Maternity Hospital’
This designation reflects our commitment to provide a safe, compassionate, and personalized birthing experience. ”SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has earned top marks for the safety and quality of its coordinated maternity care. It is the only hospital in Upstate New York to be named to Newsweek’s list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020. The elite distinction identifies leading maternity care programs based on rigorous quality and safety standards.
— AnneMarie Czyz, Chief Nursing Officer
“Our amazing care teams put mom and baby’s well-being at the center of every decision,” said AnneMarie Czyz, chief nursing officer at St. Joseph’s Health. “This designation reflects our commitment to provide a safe, compassionate, and personalized birthing experience. Expectant mothers can be confident about the exceptional care The Birth Place and Labor & Delivery unit provide.”
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”
Facilities included in the “Best Maternity Hospital” list include those with low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, as well as those that follow crucial, best-practice protocols to protect mother and babies. Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers, to review quality data and determine the 2020 list.
“Patient safety is now more important than ever,” said Czyz. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve taken every precaution to keep our patients and staff protected, while still providing a compassionate, highly personal experience.”
This is the latest quality accolade earned by St. Joseph’s Health, which earlier this year was awarded its third consecutive “A” in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
St. Joseph’s Health Hospital was one of fewer than 250 to receive Newsweek’s prestigious accolade. For more detail on methodology and a complete list of designated maternity care programs, visit Newsweek’s “Best Maternity Hospitals 2020” list.
About St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health is a regional non-profit health care system based in Syracuse, NY. St. Joseph’s has been an innovative leader in health care since our founding in 1869 as the first hospital open to the public in the city of Syracuse. Offering primary, specialty and home care, a Magnet-recognized hospital, and collaboration with community partners, St. Joseph's Health advances the well-being of the communities we serve through an expanding range of services to ensure our patients achieve optimum long-term health. St. Joseph’s is the only hospital in Syracuse to hold the LeapFrog ‘A’ safety rating, ranked by Consumer Reports among the top 15 heart surgery centers in the country, a designated Stroke Center and a U.S. News “Best Regional Hospital.” The St. Joseph’s Health Hospital NICU was the first in Syracuse and is celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout 2020. St. Joseph’s Health is affiliated with Franciscan Companies and St. Joseph’s Physicians, and is a member of Trinity Health. For more information, visit https://www.sjhsyr.org.
Kelly Quinn
St. Joseph’s Health Hospital
+1 315-412-5689
email us here