Kirkland Lake Gold Investors: Lawsuit Filed To Recover Losses Suffered, Contact the Portnoy Law Firm for Free to Discuss Claim

​LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland”) (NYSE: KL) investors that acquired securities between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit alleges that Kirkland failed to disclose to investors that Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs.

According to the lawsuit, Kirkland made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, Kirkland's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) Kirkland's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kirkland's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

