J2 Global Investors: Lawsuit Filed To Recover Losses Suffered, Contact the Portnoy Law Firm to File a Claim

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) investors that acquired shares between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020. Eligible J2 investors have until September 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company misled investors by failing to disclose that (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) several so-called independent members of the Company' board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

