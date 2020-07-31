Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: UNHCR Fact Sheet - South Africa Multi-Country Office

SAMCO reaches 275,925 refugees and asylum seekers in Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles and South Africa.

COVID-19 is impacting the health and livelihoods of refugees alongside citizens. In South Africa alone, 32,300 people received emergency cash assistance to help make ends meet.

Regular priorities include: strengthening national asylum systems; ending statelessness; enhancing the protection environment; strengthening partnerships.

Highlights

Since 1 April… 32,300 people in urban refugee and host communities in South Africa received emergency cash assistance to buy food and pay rent; 10,000 host community members received face masks from a refugee-run organization in South Africa’s Cape Town; 5,500 refugees in Namibia’s Osire camp and 1,000 refugees in Botswana’s Dukwi camp benefited from risk communication and upgraded health and sanitation systems, in line with the international guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19; 1,000 refugees and asylum seekers received legal assistance and counselling.

