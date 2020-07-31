Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $2.3MM, or $0.84 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $923M, or $0.34 per basic common share.

The Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 10, 2020, to common stockholders of record on August 3, 2020  Based on a share price of $23.35 on July 24, 2020, this semi-annual dividend, when annualized, results in a dividend yield of approximately 2.17%. The Company’s common stock is available through brokers and is quoted on the OTCQB under the stock symbol “NWYF”.

William J. Woodward, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During these unprecedented times, the Bank remains steadfast in using all of our available resources to enhance shareholder value, which is why we are continuing our current level of dividend.  We are overwhelmed by the loyalty that our customers have exhibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.  To help our small business and commercial customers, we processed 670 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, of which 144 loans were for new customers.  Our deposit growth has been very significant, reflecting the faith our customers have in our financial institution.  Handling this significant level of growth has required our dedicated staff to work at an incredible pace.  All of us at Northway are proud of the role we play as an essential business in this pandemic.”

Financial Highlights

  • Included in year-to-date net income of $923M was $1.8MM in unrealized equity security losses, which accounting standards now require us to report in our income statement.
  • Excluding marketable equity securities gains, both realized and unrealized, year-to-date pretax net income was $2.8MM.
  • Total assets were $1.07B, total loans, net, were $692MM, and total deposits were $836MM at June 30, 2020.
  • Total loans, net, including loans held for sale, increased $63MM from December 31, 2019 to $692MM
  • The increase in loans was driven by the origination of $68MM in PPP loans which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.
  • 670 Paycheck Protection Program loans were originated and funded, of which 144, or 22%, were for new customers to the Bank.
  • Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $836MM, an increase of $105MM, or 14%, from December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to federal and state funds from COVID-19 economic relief and stimulus programs deposited into our customers’ accounts.
  • During the first six months of 2020, total originations of residential first mortgage loans were $57 MM, an 84% increase from the same period in 2019.
  • $35 MM of the residential first mortgage loan originations were sold for a realized gain on sale of $1.1MM.
  • The net interest margin at June 30, 2020 was 3.26%.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.48% at June 30, 2020.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were 10.51% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.51% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.10% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of July 24, 2020, was $23.35.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  6/30/2020     6/30/2019   6/30/2020     6/30/2019
               
Interest and Dividend Income $ 7,802     $ 8,806   $ 15,892     $ 17,692
Interest Expense   984       1,475     2,009       2,940
Net Interest and Dividend Income   6,818       7,331     13,883       14,752
Provision for Loan Losses   750       210     750       210
All Other Noninterest Income   2,374       1,717     3,518       3,275
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   33       388     1,175       545
Noninterest Expense   7,357       7,651     15,072       14,892
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net   1,118       1,575     2,754       3,470
(Loss) Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net   (65 )     225     (65 )     498
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net   1,749       238     (1,819 )     2,164
Income Before Income Tax Expense   2,802       2,038     870       6,132
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense   487       294     (53 )     1,092
Net Income $ 2,315     $ 1,744   $ 923     $ 5,040
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 2,315     $ 1,744   $ 923     $ 5,040
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.84     $ 0.63   $ 0.34     $ 1.83
               


             
  6/30/20   12/31/2019   6/30/2019  
             
Balance Sheet            
Total Assets $ 1,065,015   $ 916,995   $ 933,770  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits   160,342     78,639     36,399  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value   154,067     160,484     195,173  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value   13,607     11,899     17,611  
Loans, Net   691,777     628,797     644,227  
Total Liabilities   972,286     825,616     846,020  
Retail Non-Maturity Deposits   644,427     508,724     494,974  
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits   107,663     110,602     98,764  
Certificates of Deposit   84,071     111,771     154,390  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   99,635     64,329     67,430  
Junior Subordinated Debentures   20,620     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity   92,729     91,379     87,750  
Profitability and Efficiency            
Net Interest Margin   3.26 %   3.45 %   3.44 %
Yield on Earning Assets   3.72     4.05     4.11  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities   0.59     0.77     0.84  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 33.70   $ 33.21   $ 31.89  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   30.09     29.60     28.28  
Capital and Credit            
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets   10.51 %   11.43 %   10.92 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital   13.10     13.61     12.47  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   16.26     16.89     15.60  
Total Risk-Based Capital   17.51     18.10     16.77  
Common Shares Outstanding   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.48     0.49     0.53  
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans   260     230     216  
             

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected.  Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377   

