Quanta to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium
/EIN News/ --
Quanta to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium
Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 31 July, 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical technology innovator, today announces that
John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium
Presentation Details:
Date: August 5, 2020
Time: 11:00am Eastern Time
-ENDS-
For more information about Quanta, please contact:
|
Quanta
John E. Milad,
Chief Executive Officer
|
T: +44 (0)1789 400043
E: enquiries@quantadt.com
|
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville
|T: +44 (0)203 709 5708
E: quanta@consilium-comms.com
About Quanta and SC+
Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients through beautifully engineered solutions. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments — making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments, from the ICU to the home.
SC+ is CE Marked and commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.
For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com.
SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale or use in the USA.