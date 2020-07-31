Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 31 July 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (908,931) deaths (19,310), and recoveries (556,695) by region:
Central (46,861 cases; 908 deaths; 31,927 recoveries): Burundi (387; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,605; 59; 1,574), Chad (935; 75; 813), Congo (3,376; 56; 923), DRC (9,010; 215; 6,437), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,352; 49; 4,943), Sao Tome & Principe (870; 15; 771)'
Eastern (74,114; 1,655; 39,344): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,081; 58; 4,999), Eritrea (279; 0; 225), Ethiopia (16,615; 263; 6,763), Kenya (19,913; 325; 8,121), Madagascar (10,748; 105; 7,461), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,994; 5; 1,085), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,322; 46; 1,190), Sudan (11,496; 720; 6,001), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,147; 2; 1,028)
Northern (157,836; 6,598; 82,095): Algeria (29,831; 1,200; 20,082), Egypt (93,757; 4,774; 38,236), Libya (3,222; 71; 596), Mauritania (6,249; 156; 4,683), Morocco (23,259; 346; 17,311), Tunisia (1,514; 50; 1,187), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0)
Southern (503,751; 8,250; 318,159): Angola (1,109; 51; 395), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,577; 40; 1,134), Lesotho (604; 13; 144), Malawi (3,981; 109; 1,807), Mozambique (1,808; 11; 638), Namibia (2,052; 10; 164), South Africa (482,169; 7,812; 309,601), Zambia (5,555; 149; 3,289), Zimbabwe (3,092; 53; 924)
Western (126,369; 1,899; 85,170): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,117; 53; 940), Cape Verde (2,418; 23; 1,756), Côte d'Ivoire (15,978; 100; 11,160), Gambia (403; 8; 68), Ghana (35,142; 175; 31,286), Guinea (7,183; 46; 6,404), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 26; 903), Liberia (1,181; 73; 667), Mali (2,522; 124; 1,931), Niger (1,134; 69; 1,028), Nigeria (42,689; 878; 19,270), Senegal (10,106; 204; 6,725), Sierra Leone (1,818; 67; 1,362), Togo (927; 18; 634)