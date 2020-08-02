ZeptaGram awarded Best Music Rights Trading Platform 2020
In this digital age, taking control and ownership over something you have created is more important than ever before.
For creators, it’s an exceptional way to ensure that they are duly recognized for their hard work and creativity. Zeptagram is a decentralized platform where ip-rights can be tokenized in an easy way.”GOTHENBURG, VG, SWEDEN, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokenizing assets is a great way to ensure that you earn money from the successful use of music. For creators, it’s an exceptional way to ensure that they are duly recognized for their hard work and brilliant creativity. Zeptagram offers that, pitching itself as a blockchain-based trading platform that was built by creators, for creators to tokenize their assets. The owner of a token earns the proportional part of all the income that a song generates when it is used in various formats, such as livestreams, films, or other such media. The distribution of that income is initiated smart contracts, but it all happens on the blockchain where data around who owns tokens is stored. Anytime a piece of music creates value, the funds it generates are shared amongst token holders.
— Technology Innovator Awards Jury
Proper distribution of royalties is important in the music industry, ensuring that each and every creator responsible for some of the most famous songs in history get their fair share of the earnings. Zeptagram’s mission is to become the Nasdaq for music rights, offering composers and IP-owners a fair and transparent platform where they can easily and quickly monetize new or existing songs. Zeptagram is a new marketplace, where fans, rights-buyers, and brands can partner with artists on a song-by-song basis, making it possible for IP-rights holders to easily track and collect royalties through the blockchain. Never has been so easy for composers and artists to have the opportunity to make a living from the fruits of their labour, without unnecessary impediments that keep them from focusing on what truly matters: their music.
Strengthening the relationship between artists and those that appreciate their music is key, and must be done in a meaningful way where mutual benefits are derived. Zeptagram allows the artists to feel appreciated, and those who want to use the music are able to do so in a way that properly appreciates the artist behind it.
Zeptagram functions as a decentralized platform where music rights can be uploaded in an easy way. There is an e-wallet to manage royalties and artists can benefit from a publisher free of charge. As the world is becoming increasingly digital, the age of the creator is now and the need to protect those creators and see that they are properly appreciated is more apparent than ever.
Zeptagram is a firm believer in fairness and creativity, sharing and caring, and innovation and technology. Marrying all six together, the blockchain-based platform perfectly encapsulates what it means to be creative, fair, innovative, and appreciative when it comes to sharing the fruits of labour with the world. At a time where the trademark of Coca Cola is more valuable than the factories, intellectual property will undoubtedly become one of the most valuable commodities in the world. In the era of streaming services also, there is a gap between the music industry revenue and artist revenue due to a lack of an industry- wide system to track copyright owners and provide correct payments.
Zeptagram seeks to fix this with honesty and transparency, ensuring artists can be funded directly by their fans through a well-documented environment that allows payments to better reach artists for marketing, recording, and touring purposes. As intellectual property becomes even more valuable, the firm has its sights set on targeting gaming, trademarks, and manuscripts amongst others. Being a creator is a joy, and Zeptagram is putting the joy back into creating and being appropriately appreciated for it.
