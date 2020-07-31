Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AGF Management Limited (AGF) Confirms Shareholder Vote and FCA Approval of Smith & Williamson Merger

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcement made June 1, 2020, AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) confirms that Smith & Williamson shareholders have voted and approved the merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson creating one of the U.K’s leading integrated wealth management and professional services group.

Further, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have approved the merger. All relevant third-party conditions to complete the merger, including the FCA condition, have now been satisfied. Smith & Williamson will now seek the U.K. High Court’s sanction of the merger at a hearing on August 6, 2020. Subject to the Court sanctioning the merger at the hearing on August 6, 2020, the transaction is now expected to complete on September 1, 2020.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED 

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $36 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B. 

Media Contact:

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160, amanda.marchment@agf.com


