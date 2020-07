W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.



The Company said it will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after the close of trading and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 51 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 815,000 gross acres, including approximately 595,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 220,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.