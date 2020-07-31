The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery Officially Re-Opens and Offers Deals Through August

Dr. Kathleen Waldorf, Dr. Rachel Streu, and the entire team invite visitors back after COVID-19 closing

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery in Portland has exciting news to share for anyone seeking cosmetic procedures and treatments this summer: Since May 4, the practice has been open to visitors once again. Repeat patients, those who previously scheduled an appointment, and women and men interested in having a surgical or non-surgical aesthetic treatment can now attend in-person appointments on a limited basis. After enduring many stressful months, now is a great time to make self-care a priority. The elective beauty services being offered at the practice include BOTOX ® Cosmetic injections, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting®, CoolTone™, EMSELLA®, laser treatments, miraDry®, and Ultherapy®. Spa facials are not being performed at this time.



If you’re currently feeling sick with symptoms associated with the flu—such as fever or cough—or have been exposed to someone who is unwell, the Waldorf team asks that you stay home and call in—even if the symptoms are mild. Keeping everyone safe is of utmost importance, and the practice will be taking precautions when meeting with patients. Here’s what they’re doing to protect you:

Comprehensive coronavirus screening is now required when patients are checking in.

Scheduling will be adjusted as necessary.

Staff as well as patients will wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks . Patients are asked to bring their own.

. Patients are asked to bring their own. Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols for surfaces will be observed between patient visits.

Anyone who arrives will have to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

The office aims to restrict patient volume in the lobby as much as possible. As such, it will be better for patients not to linger too long, congregate in groups, or show up with more than one guest.

The Waldorf Center wishes to thank patients for their ongoing support during this time, and the team is looking forward to seeing everyone again. Take $250 off of Natrelle implants for breast augmentation from now through to the end of August 2020.

For the latest information on treatments and COVID-19 updates from The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery in Portland, stay in touch with their team by calling 503-646-0101 or write to them to request a free virtual or in-office consultation .



