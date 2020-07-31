China Index Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 10, 2020.



CIH’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135600 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472 Hong Kong +852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773 Mainland China +86 800-870-0075 / +86 400-120-0948 Direct Event Passcode 1578624#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1578624#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1578624#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to join the call.



Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9794027



A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 AM ET on August 10, 2020 through 09:59 AM ET August 18, 2020. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697 Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780 Mainland China +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206 Conference ID: 9794027

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com .

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Ms. Jessie Yang Investor Relations Email: CIH-IR@fang.com