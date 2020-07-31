Coronavirus - Somalia: Acting Prime Minister of Somalia and Minister of Health & Human Services jointly opened new Quarantine section for COVID-19 in Banadir Hospital
H.E Mahdi M. Gulaidd, Acting Prime Minister of Somalia and Dr Fawziya Abikar, Minister of Health & Human Services, jointly opened new Quarantine section for COVID-19 in Banadir Hospital. This new section will intensify the national efforts and responses dealing with the COVID-19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.