Coronavirus - Somalia: Acting Prime Minister of Somalia and Minister of Health & Human Services jointly opened new Quarantine section for COVID-19 in Banadir Hospital

Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

H.E Mahdi M. Gulaidd, Acting Prime Minister of Somalia and Dr Fawziya Abikar, Minister of Health & Human Services, jointly opened new Quarantine section for COVID-19 in Banadir Hospital. This new section will intensify the national efforts and responses dealing with the COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

