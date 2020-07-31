Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A New Market Study, titled “Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Crisis Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cyber Crisis Management market. This report focused on Cyber Crisis Management market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cyber Crisis Management Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5069814-global-oilfield-services-in-e-commerce-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Services in E-Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Services in E-Commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
GE
OFS Portal
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
Superior Energy Services
National Oilwell Varco
China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)
Archer
Expro International
Technipfmc
Trican Well Service
Welltec
Basic Energy Services
Nabors Industries
Pioneer Energy Services
Altus
Scomi Energy Services BHD
Nordic Gulf
Condor Energy
The Engineering and Development Group
Gyrodata Incorporated
Oilserv
Almansoori Petroleum Services
Calfrac Well Services
Key Energy Services
Hexacom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Equipment Rental
Field Operation
Analytical Services
Drill Hole
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemical
Automobile
Energy
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5069814-global-oilfield-services-in-e-commerce-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Equipment Rental
1.4.3 Field Operation
1.4.4 Analytical Services
1.4.5 Drill Hole
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Chemical
1.5.3 Automobile
1.5.4 Energy
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 GE
13.1.1 GE Company Details
13.1.2 GE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 GE Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.1.4 GE Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 GE Recent Development
13.2 OFS Portal
13.2.1 OFS Portal Company Details
13.2.2 OFS Portal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 OFS Portal Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.2.4 OFS Portal Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 OFS Portal Recent Development
13.3 Halliburton
13.3.1 Halliburton Company Details
13.3.2 Halliburton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Halliburton Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.3.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development
13.4 Schlumberger
13.4.1 Schlumberger Company Details
13.4.2 Schlumberger Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.4.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
13.5 Weatherford International
13.5.1 Weatherford International Company Details
13.5.2 Weatherford International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Weatherford International Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.5.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Weatherford International Recent Development
13.6 Superior Energy Services
13.6.1 Superior Energy Services Company Details
13.6.2 Superior Energy Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Superior Energy Services Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.6.4 Superior Energy Services Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Development
13.7 National Oilwell Varco
13.7.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details
13.7.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.7.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development
13.8 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)
13.8.1 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Company Details
13.8.2 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.8.4 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Recent Development
13.9 Archer
13.9.1 Archer Company Details
13.9.2 Archer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Archer Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.9.4 Archer Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Archer Recent Development
13.10 Expro International
13.10.1 Expro International Company Details
13.10.2 Expro International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Expro International Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction
13.10.4 Expro International Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Expro International Recent Development
13.11 Technipfmc
13.12 Trican Well Service
13.13 Welltec
13.14 Basic Energy Services
13.15 Nabors Industries
13.16 Pioneer Energy Services
13.17 Altus
13.18 Scomi Energy Services BHD
13.19 Nordic Gulf
13.20 Condor Energy
13.21 The Engineering and Development Group
13.22 Gyrodata Incorporated
13.23 Oilserv
13.24 Almansoori Petroleum Services
13.25 Calfrac Well Services
13.26 Key Energy Services
13.27 Hexacom
Continued….
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here