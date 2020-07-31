Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Crisis Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cyber Crisis Management market. This report focused on Cyber Crisis Management market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cyber Crisis Management Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5069814-global-oilfield-services-in-e-commerce-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Services in E-Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Services in E-Commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

GE

OFS Portal

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Superior Energy Services

National Oilwell Varco

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Archer

Expro International

Technipfmc

Trican Well Service

Welltec

Basic Energy Services

Nabors Industries

Pioneer Energy Services

Altus

Scomi Energy Services BHD

Nordic Gulf

Condor Energy

The Engineering and Development Group

Gyrodata Incorporated

Oilserv

Almansoori Petroleum Services

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Hexacom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment Rental

Field Operation

Analytical Services

Drill Hole

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical

Automobile

Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5069814-global-oilfield-services-in-e-commerce-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Equipment Rental

1.4.3 Field Operation

1.4.4 Analytical Services

1.4.5 Drill Hole

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Chemical

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 GE

13.1.1 GE Company Details

13.1.2 GE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 GE Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.1.4 GE Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 GE Recent Development

13.2 OFS Portal

13.2.1 OFS Portal Company Details

13.2.2 OFS Portal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 OFS Portal Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.2.4 OFS Portal Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 OFS Portal Recent Development

13.3 Halliburton

13.3.1 Halliburton Company Details

13.3.2 Halliburton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Halliburton Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.3.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development

13.4 Schlumberger

13.4.1 Schlumberger Company Details

13.4.2 Schlumberger Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.4.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

13.5 Weatherford International

13.5.1 Weatherford International Company Details

13.5.2 Weatherford International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Weatherford International Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.5.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

13.6 Superior Energy Services

13.6.1 Superior Energy Services Company Details

13.6.2 Superior Energy Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Superior Energy Services Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.6.4 Superior Energy Services Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Development

13.7 National Oilwell Varco

13.7.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details

13.7.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.7.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

13.8 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

13.8.1 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Company Details

13.8.2 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.8.4 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) Recent Development

13.9 Archer

13.9.1 Archer Company Details

13.9.2 Archer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Archer Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.9.4 Archer Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Archer Recent Development

13.10 Expro International

13.10.1 Expro International Company Details

13.10.2 Expro International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Expro International Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Introduction

13.10.4 Expro International Revenue in Oilfield Services in E-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Expro International Recent Development

13.11 Technipfmc

13.12 Trican Well Service

13.13 Welltec

13.14 Basic Energy Services

13.15 Nabors Industries

13.16 Pioneer Energy Services

13.17 Altus

13.18 Scomi Energy Services BHD

13.19 Nordic Gulf

13.20 Condor Energy

13.21 The Engineering and Development Group

13.22 Gyrodata Incorporated

13.23 Oilserv

13.24 Almansoori Petroleum Services

13.25 Calfrac Well Services

13.26 Key Energy Services

13.27 Hexacom

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)