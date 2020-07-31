Human Resource (HR) Technology Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of "Human Resource (HR) Technology Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Human Resource (HR) Technology Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Human Resource (HR) Technology market. This report focused on Human Resource (HR) Technology market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Human Resource (HR) Technology Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Human Resource (HR) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resource (HR) Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Workday
ADP
Oracle
Microsoft
Kronos Incorporated
Ultimate Software
SumTotal Systems
IBM
Ceridian
Manatal
Zoho
Intersection Ventures
Conrep
BambooHR
Pipefy
HR Bakery
TEAM Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Less than 1k Employees
1k -5k Employees
Greater than 5k Employees
Market segment by Application, split into
TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)
Public Sector
Health Care
Information Technology
BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Human Resource (HR) Technology Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Less than 1k Employees
1.4.3 1k -5k Employees
1.4.4 Greater than 5k Employees
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)
1.5.3 Public Sector
1.5.4 Health Care
1.5.5 Information Technology
1.5.6 BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Human Resource (HR) Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Human Resource (HR) Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Human Resource (HR) Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Human Resource (HR) Technology Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 SAP
13.1.1 SAP Company Details
13.1.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 SAP Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.1.4 SAP Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 SAP Recent Development
13.2 Workday
13.2.1 Workday Company Details
13.2.2 Workday Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Workday Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.2.4 Workday Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Workday Recent Development
13.3 ADP
13.3.1 ADP Company Details
13.3.2 ADP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 ADP Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.3.4 ADP Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 ADP Recent Development
13.4 Oracle
13.4.1 Oracle Company Details
13.4.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Oracle Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.5 Microsoft
13.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Microsoft Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.6 Kronos Incorporated
13.6.1 Kronos Incorporated Company Details
13.6.2 Kronos Incorporated Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Kronos Incorporated Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.6.4 Kronos Incorporated Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Kronos Incorporated Recent Development
13.7 Ultimate Software
13.7.1 Ultimate Software Company Details
13.7.2 Ultimate Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Ultimate Software Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.7.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Ultimate Software Recent Development
13.8 SumTotal Systems
13.8.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details
13.8.2 SumTotal Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 SumTotal Systems Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.8.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development
13.9 IBM
13.9.1 IBM Company Details
13.9.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 IBM Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.9.4 IBM Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 IBM Recent Development
13.10 Ceridian
13.10.1 Ceridian Company Details
13.10.2 Ceridian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Ceridian Human Resource (HR) Technology Introduction
13.10.4 Ceridian Revenue in Human Resource (HR) Technology Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Ceridian Recent Development
13.11 Manatal
13.12 Zoho
13.13 Intersection Ventures
13.14 Conrep
13.15 BambooHR
13.16 Pipefy
13.17 HR Bakery
13.18 TEAM Software
Continued….
