Julio Rojas Sarmiento rises to second-highest position at Banco de Bogota
Banco de Bogota is the leading bank in Colombia and Central America
The exemplary leadership Julio has demonstrated since joining the bank gives me tremendous confidence that he is the right person to help guide this institution”BOGOTA, DEPARTAMENTO/DISTRITO CAPITAL, COLOMBIA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banco de Bogotá´s Board of Directors is proud to announce the appointment of Julio Rojas Sarmiento as the Executive Vice President of the firm. In his new position as second to the CEO, Julio's direct reports include the banks' Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Julio was most recently the bank's Chief Financial Officer.
"The exemplary leadership Julio has demonstrated since joining the bank gives me tremendous confidence that he is the right person to help guide this institution. His spearheading of our digital transformation, strategy and financial planning has been critical to position the bank effectively for years to come," said Alejandro Figueroa, CEO of Banco de Bogotá.
"As Colombia's most storied financial institution, we're celebrating a major milestone in 2020 - our 150th anniversary. I'm excited to continue the work that we have been doing as a team focused on the growth of our business and on the promotion of economic and social development in the geographies where we operate," said Rojas.
Before joining the bank, Julio worked in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs in the Financial Institutions Group and served as an Advisor to the Chairman of Grupo Aval. Julio received an MBA with High Distinction from Harvard Business School, where he was named a George F. Baker Scholar, and a BA in history from Princeton University, graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.
About Banco de Bogotá
Banco de Bogotá is a leading universal bank with operations in both Colombia and Central America. With net income of approximately $850 million dollars and assets of more than $53 billion dollars in 2019, Banco de Bogotá operates in 11 countries, serving more than 6 million active banking clients with the help of more than 45,000 employees. Banco de Bogotá is the largest subsidiary of Grupo Aval (NYSE: AVAL), which is Colombia's largest banking group based on total assets as of December 31, 2019.
