Bograd Kids Reopens Its Lexington Avenue Store in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's challenge to reimagine their lives with this opportunity of the city reopening, Bograd Kids reopened July 20 on its owner's 56th birthday and is now gifting customers with new furniture, fabrics, art, and discounts.

"We're excited to reopen," said Zoya Bograd, owner and spokesperson for Bograd Kids. "We're offering a variety of things that customers will love, including the monte glider, a moderately priced glider."

Bograd went on to reveal that Bograd Kids is also offering new designer face masks for children and adults.

"A time where everything is closed; from playgrounds to schools, this is the time where we can teach our kids to be responsible starting from a young age," Bograd said, before adding, "When engaging in public interactions today, we are required to wear a mask. We are now offering limited edition masks for children. Our limited edition face masks are made with two-ply designer fabrics, which are prewashed, 100 percent cotton fabric on the outside, and 100 percent Egyptian cotton fabric on the inside."

Customers also have a wide range of new furniture to choose from the company's Newport Cottage Collection – a collection that's now more affordable. The collection features a variety of drawers, nightstands, cribs, bookcases, writing desks, pedestal desks, drawer dressers, bunk beds, daybeds, and more.

In addition, Bograd Kids is also offering:

• New Acrylic Cribs from Zoya B in the jewels collection for high-end

• One-of-a-kind Wizard of Oz needlepoint 14-piece art by Zoya B

And more.

About Bograd Kids

We pride ourselves on offering custom, eco-friendly, and made in America products. Fine baby and children's furniture designed by Zoya Bograd, ASID. A popular saying indicates that "if something's worth doing, it's worth doing right." Though that phrase can and does apply to so many areas in life, it applies equally well to furniture. After years in the interior design trade, I wanted to bring top tier luxury children's furniture to the retail market and offer custom finishes and fabrics that until now were only available through professional interior designers. The realization of that goal is BogradKids.com, an online retail store catering to those with discriminating tastes and the desire to turn an ordinary room into an extraordinary work of art.

