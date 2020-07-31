Empire Plumbing Now Top Rated Ontario, CA, Plumber on HomeAdvisor

A local plumbing company is now rated as one of the best.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, US, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, there are more than 10,580 plumbers in the province of Ontario. But Empire Plumbing tops the list of them all, according to HomeAdvisor.

“We consider our top rating an honor,” a company spokesperson said for Empire Plumbing, an Ontario, Canada-based company.

Established in 2015, Empire Plumbing's purpose is to make its clients’ lives more meaningful through integrity and quality work.

“The top rating from HomeAdvisor is a testament to our commitment to our customers and the quality of work we provide,” the spokesperson stressed.

HomeAdvisor is a leading nationwide digital home services marketplace to match homeowners and prescreened service professionals. HomeAdvisor is an easy way for homeowners to find and connect with trusted home improvement, maintenance, and repair professionals.

When it comes to plumbing, the company spokesperson noted that plumbing issues could cause a significant amount of damage to people’s homes or businesses, and those costs are only going to make the cost of hiring a qualified, professional plumber in Ontario seem all the more reasonable.

“Don’t wait until things get to the worst possible scenario before you make your move,” the spokesperson said, before adding that Empire Plumbing offers free estimates to anyone who needs one.

“The best plumbers in Ontario will offer detailed plumbing services and basic plumbing maintenance,” the spokesperson said. “This includes performing common maintenance tasks, like inspecting for damage; inspecting proper function of water heaters, appliances, toilets, and sinks; conducting pressure tests; treating drains, and checking faucets and showerheads for sediment.”

“Please free to contact us, and we’re sure that you will love the results we provide, as noted by our top rating by HomeAdvisor,” the spokesperson said.

For more information, please visit https://www.empireplumber.com/about.html and https://www.empireplumber.com/blog

###

About Empire Plumbing

In operation since 2015, Empire Plumbing operates with integrity and customer services to make each client’s life a little easier, because let’s face it! When you are calling plumbing, it’s not because you’re having the best day! The good and honest folks at Empire Plumbing know this and rush to your aid with trained technicians, free estimates, and quality service. Whether it’s a plumbing emergency, a pressure test, or inspection, Empire is number to call in the Ontario and Greater Orange area.

Contact Details:

Gabe Ruiz

616 W 5th St

Ontario, CA 91762

United States

Ph:909-559-0968

Source: Empire Plumbing