Global Smart Solar market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Forecast to 2024

Overview

The smart solar solutions market is expected to register a growth rate of 16% over the forecast period(2020 - 2025). The increase in urban population worldwide has created a rise in demand for resources. The depletion in natural resources is making organizations innovate in such a way that they can utilize alternative resources to extract the energy for the necessities in life. Smart solar solutions help users reduce their electricity expenses and increase the efficiency of solar components by monitoring and communicating in real-time. The traditional power generation techniques depend a lot on non-renewable energy sources and generate a lot of pollution. The limited supply of these resources has triggered the need for renewable sources of energy. Moreover, increasing power tariff and government subsidies on solar power are driving the smart solar solutions market. 2017 was one more historic year for the solar power sector as more solar PV capacities were installed globally than for any other power generation technology. More Solar capacity was deployed globally than fossil fuels and nuclear combined.

The report firstly introduced the Smart Solar basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

ABB Group

GE Power

Itron Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Echelon Corporation

Landis+GYR AG

Sensus USA Inc.

Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Urban Green Energy International

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Analytics

SCADA

Remote Metering

Asset Management

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Smart Solar for each application, including-

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

