Good Luck Yogi, a Revolutionary Meditation Device for Children, Reaches their Kickstarter Goal in 7 Hours
Good Luck Yogi, an interactive meditation device and mobile app for children, reached their $20,000 crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter within the first 7 hours.
If we want to create a better future for the world, we have to start with the future of the world - the children.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Luck Yogi (@goodluckyogi), an interactive meditation device and mobile app for children, reached their $20,000 crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter within the first 7 hours of launching their campaign yesterday.
Good Luck Yogi is a revolutionary tool, thoroughly tested and vetted by experts, to help children develop mindfulness, especially during this era when schools are closed and the future remains uncertain.
In the first 24 hours, Good Luck Yogi was awarded the prestigious title of "Project We Love" by Kickstarter staff, and was the number one featured project on Kickstarter’s “Design & Tech,” page, the 2nd-most heavily trafficked section of their entire website.
“I’m amazed! The response from our backers has been absolutely incredible and encouraging. This campaign has validated the need for a wellness device, and mindful inner peace hero, like Good Luck Yogi in the market,” said Good Luck Yogi’s Co-founder and mother of three, Anchal Leela Chand.
Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, new social movements, and long-term social distancing, our youngest generation is being exposed to unnaturally high levels of anxiety, depression, and uncertainty.
“Growing up in today's climate is extremely difficult on children, and it takes a serious toll on their mental health. If we want to create a better future for the world, we have to start with the future of the world - the children,” said Co-founder and former monk, JC Das.
Whether children are feeling anxious about the pandemic, lonely, restless, or just having an off day, Good Luck Yogi offers a friendly outlet to breathe, go within, and anchor themselves to inner peace.
In the process of hitting their fundraising goal today, Good Luck Yogi raised 30 bundles for the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), and 30 devices for inner-city youth mindfulness programs in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Washington D.C. through the In A Perfect World Foundation (IAPW). Good Luck Yogi's next goal is to raise 250 devices for kids at CHOC and 200 devices for IAPW.
Good Luck Yogi’s Kickstarter campaign continues through 11:59 pm PST, August 29th. To join the movement and raise a generation of mindful children, pre-order Good Luck Yogi today.
About Good Luck Yogi
Good Luck Yogi is a family wellness brand committed to serving the well-being of every child. Good Luck Yogi was founded by JC Das, a former music producer and full-time monk of six years, and Anchal Chand, a former behavioral therapist and mother of three. Since coming to life, Good Luck Yogi has led thousands of Pre-K to 8th-grade students in guided breathing exercises throughout Los Angeles and across the United States.
