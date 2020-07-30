Updated with Additional Photo* Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the 1600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:01 am, the suspect threw bricks at multiple police officers. The suspect then fled the scene. Two officers were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.