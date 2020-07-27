Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,748 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-27 19:35:55.013 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Southwest Missouri

2020-07-27 19:35:55.013

Story Photo

Stephen Gari of Republic has claimed one of five $77,777 prizes offered in the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Red 7s” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 33 S. Main St., in Cassville.

Triple Red 7s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $15.5 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $777,777 and two other $77,777 prizes, after Gari’s win.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in Barry County (where the ticket was purchased) won more than $5.9 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $600,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.8 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-07-27 19:35:55.013 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Southwest Missouri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.