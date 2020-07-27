2020-07-27 19:35:55.013 $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won in Southwest Missouri

2020-07-27 19:35:55.013

Stephen Gari of Republic has claimed one of five $77,777 prizes offered in the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Red 7s” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 33 S. Main St., in Cassville.

“Triple Red 7s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $15.5 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $777,777 and two other $77,777 prizes, after Gari’s win.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in Barry County (where the ticket was purchased) won more than $5.9 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $600,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.8 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.