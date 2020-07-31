Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on House Vote to Cut Off Taxpayer Funds for Case to Strike Down the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed Rep. Lauren Underwood’s (IL-14) amendment that would block the Justice Department from spending any federal funds for the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act.  

“It is inconceivable that President Trump and Republicans would want to kick more than 23 million Americans off their health coverage and take away protections for those with pre-existing conditions in the middle of a deadly pandemic, yet that is exactly what they have been doing with their lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act.  Thankfully, House Democrats have been defending the Affordable Care Act for as long as Republicans have attempted to dismantle it. 

“During the first week of our Majority last year, we voted to commit House resources to the defense of the law in court, and since then, we have passed legislation to strengthen the ACA, expand access to affordable health care, and bring down costs. Tonight, we took action once more and adopted an amendment introduced by Rep. Lauren Underwood to block the Trump Administration from using taxpayer funds to prosecute the case against affordable health care access.    “I applaud Rep. Underwood for her leadership in the defense of the Affordable Care Act and all those who joined her on this amendment.  Shame on the House Republicans who continue to oppose the law and are still working to kick millions off their coverage and allow discrimination against those with pre-existing conditions.  Democrats will continue to stand up for every American’s ability to access quality, affordable health care.”

