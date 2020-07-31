Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Water Resources Development Act Reauthorization

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on House passage of the Water Resources Development Act Reauthorization “I am pleased that the House was able to come together in a bipartisan vote to reauthorize the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) in a way that invests in upgrading and protecting America’s vital waterways and water infrastructure. I’ve been proud to lead the Make It In America agenda for jobs and opportunities, and strengthening infrastructure, as this bill does, is a key component of that plan. American businesses and workers depend on safe and efficient ports, harbors, and navigable rivers to transport goods to market and access raw materials. Communities also depend on water infrastructure to protect against flooding and ensure that the water they use for drinking and agriculture is clean and safe. “I am glad that Democrats and Republicans were able to work together to ensure that this major legislation could pass with strong, bipartisan support and help boost our economy, safeguard communities, and promote a cleaner environment. I want to thank Chairman DeFazio of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for his leadership and hard work, and I urge the Senate to move quickly on WRDA so we can send this bipartisan legislation to the President soon.”