Providence man sentenced to life at the ACI for 2013 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced yesterday in Providence County Superior Court to serve multiple life sentences at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for the burglary and subsequent murder of Jeffrey Lebrun in his home in 2013.

Juan Gibson (age 49), was found guilty on January 22, 2020 by a Providence County Superior Court jury on one count each of murder, burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. These charges arose from two separate incidents occurring at Lebrun's home in Pawtucket on May 19, 2013 and two months later on July 28, 2013.

At today's hearing before Superior Court Justice Kristin E. Rodgers, Gibson was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences at the ACI followed by an additional 40 years to serve.

"Today's sentencing marks the conclusion of a lengthy and challenging criminal investigation and prosecution," said Attorney General Neronha. "The passage of time is not a friend to criminal investigations, but thanks to advances in technology that helped identify DNA evidence and the persistence of the Pawtucket Police Department and the rest of the investigative team, the defendant now has been held accountable for his conduct. The victim's family has waited long enough for the justice that this sentence deservedly brings."

During trial, the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that on during the early morning hours on May 19, 2013, Gibson and another individual burglarized Jeffrey Lebrun's home in Pawtucket. Gibson the other individual entered Lebrun's home armed with a knife and carrying a backpack filled with tools and materials to be used to commit a robbery. Lebrun fought off both intruders but sustained several cuts from the knife during the struggle.

The State also proved beyond a reasonable doubt that during the early morning hours on July 28, 2013, Gibson and the second individual returned to Lebrun's home where they broke in, and after a short struggle, shot and killed him. Lebrun's daughter was at home during the home invasion and heard the gunshots while she hid in her bedroom closet.

Detectives Charles Devine and Dave Silva of the Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation into the case. Assistant Attorneys General Ania Zielinski and Scott Erickson prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

