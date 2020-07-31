New York State Department of Transportation to Host Online Public Hearing on Plans to Improve Intersection of Route 146 and Lydius Street, Guilderland

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that an online public hearing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. to discuss plans to redesign the intersection of Route 146 (Carman Road) and Lydius Street in Guilderland, Albany County, into a modern, one-lane roundabout.

The hearing can be accessed via the project website at www.dot.ny.gov/146carmanroad and by clicking the videoconference link. Individuals who wish to participate by telephone should call 518-549-0500, and use Access Code 161 348 0549 when prompted.

The session will feature a presentation about the project and provide the public with an opportunity to provide comments to NYSDOT representatives. Comments may be sent to DOT by Aug. 17.

The proposed project will improve safety for motorists and pedestrians, while also reducing traffic delays and improving traffic flow through this intersection. Project plans call for installing a new sidewalk along eastbound Route 146 between Coons Road and the existing sidewalk north of Jessamine Lane. Route 146 would be resurfaced between Coons Road and the New York State Thruway Bridge. Project construction is scheduled to begin Spring 2021.

For further information or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Corey Barringer, project manager, at 518-485-5435, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 50 Wolf Road, Pod 2-3, Albany, NY 12232 or email corey.barringer@dot.ny.gov, and reference Project Identification Number 1085.40.

