Chattanooga Man Charged with Rape of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

BLEDSOE COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Chattanooga man on multiple counts, including rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

In April, TBI Special Agents began an investigation, joined by detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department, of the distribution of child pornography through electronic means. During the course of the investigation, Agents identified Adam Ferguson as the individual responsible for the pornography distribution, as well as other offenses, from February through April of this year.

On July 27th, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Adam Ferguson (DOB 06/06/1985) with one count of Rape of a Child, one count of Criminal Attempt Child Rape, one count of Especially Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor, and 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On July 29th, Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Bledsoe County Jail, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

