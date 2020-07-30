Grays Ferry Avenue Reduced to Single Lane at Night Next Week for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Grays Ferry Avenue will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers between 34th Street/University Avenue and 47th Street in Philadelphia on Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for construction activities under a project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Grays Ferry Avenue over the Schuylkill River, Amtrak/SEPTA and CSX railway tracks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will be completing drainage work as part of the $14 million project to repair and rehabilitate the bridge’s structural components, upgrade its drainage system, repair and repave its concrete deck, install new sidewalks and protected bicycle lanes, and complete several improvements to Grays Ferry Avenue on both sides of the bridge.

All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Motorists should allow extra time for travel through the work area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $14 million project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed late this year. For more information, visit www.graysferrybridge.com.

