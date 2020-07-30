UDT Announces Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION, a Public Safety Solution

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UDT, a technology solutions company that evaluates, architects, secures and manages information technology, today announced Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION, a solution offering a versatile, in-depth, and non-intrusive way to enhance safety and promote wellness in public spaces.



“Our clients face changing requirements when it comes to safety. UDT provides our clients the ability to support safer schools, safer work environments, and safer public spaces. The addition of Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION continues to enhance the goal of providing safer environments for our clients and therefore their clients.” said UDT CEO, Henry Fleches. “Thermal Protect will equip organizations with the necessary guidance and technology to accommodate and adjust their existing processes and policies for public safety.”

Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION provides a thermal sensor solution with an optional “SMART KIOSK” solution which enables clients to maintain a safe work environment by monitoring a critical COVID-19 symptom confidentially. The display collects the temperature of everyone who enters the facilities, taking the awkward questions and concerns out of the equation.

“At HAVRION, we strive to integrate cutting edge technologies to preserve life and be better prepared for emergency situations,” said Daniel Rodriguez, HAVRION CTO. “In response to the increasing guidelines caused by COVID-19, we hope this solution will allow organizations to continue operating while protecting their employees and visitors. We want to help companies transition into the ‘new normal’ seamlessly and effectively.”

UDT was founded by Fleches, and President Gerard Amaro, 25 years ago in South Florida where they continue to expand their business within the areas of managed security and digital transformation services.

