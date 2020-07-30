Northwell and New York State Deploy Healthcare Workers to Utah

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State and Northwell Health will deploy at least 30 healthcare personnel to Utah to support Intermountain Healthcare - the state's largest healthcare provider. Intermountain Healthcare previously sent dozens of healthcare workers to New York to support Northwell and other hospitals. New York State will provide PPE and equipment as needed, and the first group of healthcare workers will travel to Utah this Sunday.

"We're taking new steps in New York State's continuing effort to repay the gratitude that we've been shown by people all across the country, and also on a practical level to keep us safe--an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere," Governor Cuomo said. "We will be sending health staff to Utah to the Intermountain Healthcare Hospital System, Utah's largest hospital system. Utah and that hospital system were very generous to New York when we needed help, sending dozens of staff to the Northwell Hospital System which was a major provider for us during COVID. So, we are going to be sending primarily Northwell personnel and Department of Health personnel, about 30 people, as well as any PPE, and equipment that is needed. I thank Governor Herbert and all the people of Utah, and as I've said on behalf of New Yorkers, we won't forget and we will do for them what they did for us, because that's the American way."

"During the height of the pandemic here in New York, we were grateful for the extraordinary support provided by the Intermountain Health System who sent us over 60 front-line staff including physicians and nurses," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, New York's largest health care provider which treated the most coronavirus patients in the US. "We are now delighted to be able to reciprocate by sending staff to assist them in their current battle against this disease."

New York's Commitment to Helping Cities and States Fight COVID-19

During the fight against COVID-19, New York State has provided PPE and equipment to Florida, Georgia and Texas. In addition, the state has provided the following resources: