Hulu’s New Self-Service Ad Tool for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New advertising opportunities are now available to small businesses via the Hulu platform. The Disney-owned brand just announced that they are testing a self-service ad platform. With this plan, small to medium-sized businesses will be able to activate, manage, and track ad campaigns.

Businesses will be able to create high-quality 15-to-30-second ads that will play before or during specific shows. Hulu currently has a review process that takes approximately 72-hours to complete. While businesses are not able to choose specific shows to place their commercials in, they are able to narrow their target audiences by age, gender, location, interests, and the content viewed.

For businesses that serve a specific locality, the commercials can also be targeted to specific states, designated marketing areas (DMAs), cities, ZIP codes, or any combination of these regional options. Companies will be able to change these settings as needed, targeting specific audiences.

“It’s clear that more people are moving to streaming platforms than traditional cable. When watching shows on Hulu, it is harder to ignore advertisements than on something like Facebook that you can just scroll past,” said Zach Hoffman, of Exults Digital Marketing. “Companies who take advantage of this opportunity will reach thousands who may have fallen through the cracks as traditional advertising fades away.”

According to Hulu, some 90% of the people between the ages of 13 and 54 now use a streaming platform. While they may not all use Hulu, it is likely that other streaming platforms will soon follow, as Netflix has announced they are testing ads on their service as well.

“If this works, which I think it will, more streaming platforms are going to emerge,” Hoffman continued. “Like YouTube, TikTok, and other social platforms where you can advertise, streaming platforms are the next big thing. Today, everyone is testing streaming in some fashion. Streaming platforms are an easy add on for cable customers with modern television sets, as the apps are all ready to go and subscriptions are relatively cheap or free!”

