Experts to convene urgent, global summit on the science and innovation for reopening workplaces safely amidst COVID19

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders from industry, government, and universities will address the urgent need for solutions as America returns to work and school, and the physical and operational challenges this imposes. The Clean 2020 Virtual Summit will take place online in three stages, Aug. 5, 13, and 25.



“Securing the safety of our indoor spaces is the largest challenge to ending lockdowns, reopening the American economy, and returning to normalcy,” says Paula J. Olsiewski, Ph.D., program director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and CLEAN 2020 Summit steering committee member “The Clean 2020 Summit is meeting that challenge head-on.”



The Summit will gather information on standards, policies, and procedures applied to impact the modes of transmission in built spaces. Research and innovation across environmental microbiology, building science and engineering, transmission science, and social sciences that can be brought to bear for increased confidence will be discussed. Another key goal of the Summit is the integration of myriad technical disciplines and knowledge spheres to inform guidance and best practices.



During Stage 1 (Aug. 5), experts will assess current challenges and pain points felt by industries working to reopen their doors to customers and inspire innovative solutions to meet these challenges. Stage 2 (Aug. 13) will feature research, knowledge, and standards development activities across environmental microbiology, building science and engineering, transmission and social sciences. Stage 3 (Aug. 25) discussions will focus on managing risk, and deploying effective tools and clear strategies for confident operations.



William Adams, chief economist for PNC will deliver the Stage 1 keynote address on the economic impacts of COVID-19. Matthew Moe, program director for DHS National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, will deliver the Stage 2 keynote address with emerging data on the fate and persistence characteristics of SARS-CoV2. The Stage 3 keynote speaker is Lidia Morawska from the International Laboratory for Air Quality and Heath (ILAQH), WHO Collaborating Centre for Air Quality and Health, School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Queensland University, who will present on minimizing airborne transmission of SARS-CoV2 indoors.



For information on sessions, moderators, and panelists, visit http://www.clean2020summit.org/. Attendees may register separately for each stage as well as participate in the exposition where they can learn more about current technologies and standards and services to address the problem. The Clean 2020 Virtual Summit is made possible through generous support from volunteers and partners, including Platinum Level support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Gold Level support from AIHA and other supporting institutions.

To register for the Clean 2020 Virtual Summit, visit https://hopin.to/events/clean2020-virtual-summit.

Jayne Morrow CLEAN 2020 Virtual Summit 240-246-4663 jayne@clean2020summit.org Ken Martinez CLEAN 2020 Virtual Summit 513-404-9059 ken@clean2020summit.org Ted Cowan CLEAN 2020 Virtual Summit 301-351-7106 ted@clean2020summit.org