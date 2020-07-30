MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter Summary1



Net income for the second quarter of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue 2 of $18.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 8%. Credit Loss Expense of $4.7 million, a decrease of $17.0 million or 78%.

Average deposit balances increased $405.6 million or 11%.

Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased to 1.55% (1.70% when adjusted for $327.6 million of Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans)2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2020 of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 (the “linked quarter”). Credit loss expense for the second quarter was $4.7 million, which reduced diluted earnings per common share by approximately $0.22 for the second quarter of 2020.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our results in the second quarter, particularly our bankers’ efforts in the origination of SBA PPP loans during a period of unprecedented challenges for our customers, employees, and communities. The commitment of our employees combined with our business continuity planning efforts and digital service offerings provided our customers continued access to banking services despite COVID-19’s far-reaching impacts. While we believe there will likely be volatility in earnings in this economic environment, the quarterly return on average equity of 9.21% and a return on average tangible equity of 13.50% represents solid performance."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 38,712 $ 37,406 $ 34,832 $ 76,118 $ 60,808 Noninterest income 8,269 10,155 8,796 18,424 14,206 Total revenue, net of interest expense 46,981 47,561 43,628 94,542 75,014 Credit loss expense 4,685 21,733 696 26,418 2,290 Noninterest expense 28,038 30,001 29,040 58,039 49,657 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,258 (4,173 ) 13,892 10,085 23,067 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,546 (2,198 ) 3,218 348 5,108 Net income (loss) $ 11,712 $ (1,975 ) $ 10,674 $ 9,737 $ 17,959 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.33 Return on average assets 0.92 % (0.17 ) % 1.01 % 0.40 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 9.21 % (1.54 ) % 9.66 % 3.82 % 9.02 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 13.50 % (0.47 ) % 13.41 % 6.48 % 12.24 % Efficiency ratio(2) 54.80 % 57.67 % 56.24 % 56.24 % 58.85 %

1 Second Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Branch Operations

The Company commenced re-opening selected bank branch lobbies on June 1, 2020 and continues to actively manage lobby access based on local COVID-19 community spread conditions. Mr. Funk noted, "We have continued to encourage and practice proper protocols to keep our employees and customers safe. Recently, we have temporarily closed lobbies in communities where COVID cases saw marked increases. The MidWestOne team remains resilient and together."

SBA PPP Loans

The Company remains committed to supporting its customers and communities during these difficult times. This commitment includes offering PPP loans as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020, as amended. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had funded 2,534 PPP loans totaling $345.4 million with an average loan size of $136 thousand. These loans earn a 1% annual interest rate plus an origination fee from the SBA based upon loan size. At June 30, 2020, the amortized cost basis of PPP loans was $327.6 million and the unamortized net fees were $9.3 million. The fees will be recognized over the term of the respective loans.

Loan Modifications

The Company continues to offer payment deferrals and mortgage forbearance to customers, which totaled $474.9 million as of June 30, 2020. Approximately 32% of the modifications were interest only payments and 68% were full payment deferrals, with both modification types generally three months in length. As of July 24, 2020, 16 loans, totaling $31.2 million, were either in or being processed for a second deferral period.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 to $38.7 million from $37.4 million as larger volumes of interest earning assets more than offset net interest margin compression. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 22 basis points ("bps") to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2020 from 3.60% in the linked quarter. Interest earning assets yields decreased 47 basis points from the linked quarter, approximately 8 basis points of which was attributable to PPP loans, which have a coupon rate of 1%. Net fee accretion for PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million. Partially offsetting the lower asset yields was a 26 bps reduction in cost of funds.

The Company's core net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure, see the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure), which excludes loan purchase discount accretion, decreased 15 bps from the linked quarter as lower asset yields were only partially offset by reduced funding costs. Loan purchase discount accretion added $2.6 million to net interest income in the second quarter compared to $3.0 million in the linked quarter.

"Our margin suffered from an asset mix change whereby loans were paid off and were reinvested into lower yielding securities," stated Mr. Funk.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $1.9 million, or 19%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.8 million and $0.5 million in the ‘Other’ income and 'Service charges and fees' line items, respectively. The 'Other' line item reflected a decrease from the linked quarter of $1.6 million in income from our commercial loan back-to-back swap program. The decrease in 'Service charges and fees' was primarily driven by a $0.5 million decrease in overdraft fees, which reflected lower customer overdraft activity coupled with increased waivers of such fees. The net decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by an increase in loan revenue of $0.8 million, which was driven by increased volume in home mortgage loans.

"We enjoyed solid performance from our home mortgage business as low mortgage rates continued to drive refinance and purchase activity," noted Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Noninterest Income 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Investment services and trust activities $ 2,217 $ 2,536 $ 1,890 Service charges and fees 1,290 1,826 1,870 Card revenue 1,237 1,365 1,799 Loan revenue 1,910 1,123 648 Bank-owned life insurance 635 520 470 Insurance commissions — — 314 Investment securities gains, net 6 42 32 Other 974 2,743 1,773 Total noninterest income $ 8,269 $ 10,155 $ 8,796

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $2.0 million, or 6.5%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits of $0.9 million. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was primarily attributable to a $1.4 million benefit from SBA PPP loan origination costs which are deferred and amortized over the life of the loan to which they relate.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Noninterest Expense 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 15,682 $ 16,617 $ 16,409 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253 2,341 2,127 Equipment 2,010 1,880 1,914 Legal and professional 1,382 1,535 3,291 Data processing 1,240 1,354 1,008 Marketing 910 1,062 869 Amortization of intangibles 1,748 2,028 930 FDIC insurance 445 448 434 Communications 449 457 377 Foreclosed assets, net 34 138 84 Other 1,885 2,141 1,597 Total noninterest expense $ 28,038 $ 30,001 $ 29,040

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Merger-related Expenses 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ — $ — $ 1,020 Equipment 7 — — Legal and professional — — 1,826 Data processing — 44 240 Other — 10 48 Total merger-related costs $ 7 $ 54 $ 3,134

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a net income tax expense of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a net income tax benefit of $2.2 million in the linked quarter. The resulting net income tax expense during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, which was offset by the recognition of $771 thousand in tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,231.0 $ 4,763.9 $ 4,662.5 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,597.0 3,425.8 3,536.5 Total securities held for investment 1,187.5 881.9 653.5 Total deposits 4,265.4 3,859.8 3,725.5 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 5,098.8 $ 4,669.7 $ 4,230.4 Average total loans 3,633.7 3,436.3 3,183.1 Average total deposits 4,165.6 3,760.0 3,391.0 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 162.2 $ 129.5 $ 153.8 Long-term debt 190.0 209.9 252.7 Loans to deposits ratio 84.84 % 89.15 % 95.81 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 520.8 $ 500.6 $ 488.4 Equity to assets ratio 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.47 % Tangible common equity(1) 398.4 376.4 358.4 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.80 % 8.11 % 7.91 % Per Share Data Book value $ 32.35 $ 31.11 $ 30.11 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.74 $ 23.39 $ 22.09 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Mr. Funk noted, "Our borrowers tended to be cautious in the second quarter as lines of credit were paid down and liquidity was used to pay down loans. In addition, several projects we agreed to fund were put on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy."

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $171.3 million, or 5%, to $3.60 billion from March 31, 2020 as a result of the Company's participation in the PPP, offset by the continued pay downs on loans held for investment. At June 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 49% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans were the next largest category at 30%, followed by residential real estate loans at 15%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, Loans Held for Investment 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 1,084,527 $ 864,702 $ 866,023 Agricultural 140,837 145,435 152,491 Commercial real estate Construction and development 199,950 282,921 273,149 Farmland 161,897 168,777 187,393 Multifamily 247,403 217,108 243,928 Other 1,155,489 1,111,640 1,114,039 Total commercial real estate 1,764,739 1,780,446 1,818,509 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 377,100 389,055 423,625 One-to-four family junior liens 155,814 165,235 176,685 Total residential real estate 532,914 554,290 600,310 Consumer 74,022 80,889 99,170 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,597,039 $ 3,425,762 $ 3,536,503

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses related to loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 51,187 $ 29,079 $ 29,652 $ 29,079 $ 29,307 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL — 3,984 — 3,984 — Charge-offs (2,103 ) (1,497 ) (2,187 ) (3,600 ) (3,542 ) Recoveries 236 299 530 535 636 Net charge-offs (1,867 ) (1,198 ) (1,657 ) (3,065 ) (2,906 ) Credit loss expense related to loans 6,324 19,322 696 25,646 2,290 Ending balance $ 55,644 $ 51,187 $ 28,691 $ 55,644 $ 28,691

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020 of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of June 30, 2020, the ACL was $55.6 million, or 1.55% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $51.2 million, or 1.49%, at March 31, 2020. When adjusted for the total amount of PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income increased to 1.70% as of June 30, 2020. The increase in the ACL was due to the continued deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions from the first quarter of 2020, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 30, 2020, the liability for off-balance sheet credit losses was $4.2 million as compared to $5.8 million as of March 31, 2020 and was included in 'Other liabilities' on the balance sheet. The reduction in this liability from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to lower expected line utilization.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, Deposit Composition 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) Noninterest bearing deposits $ 867,637 $ 637,127 $ 647,078 Interest checking deposits 1,153,697 995,762 762,530 Money market deposits 811,368 793,482 1,019,886 Savings deposits 463,262 404,100 356,328 Total non-maturity deposits 3,295,964 2,830,471 2,785,822 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 656,723 688,409 678,752 Time deposits over $250,000 312,748 340,964 260,898 Total time deposits 969,471 1,029,373 939,650 Total deposits $ 4,265,435 $ 3,859,844 $ 3,725,472

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, Credit Quality Metrics 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 41,303 $ 43,973 $ 30,875 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 3,238 303 947 Total nonperforming loans(1) 44,541 44,276 31,822 Foreclosed assets, net 965 968 4,922 Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 45,506 $ 45,244 $ 36,744 Allowance for credit losses 55,644 51,187 28,691 Credit loss expense related to loans (for the quarter) 6,324 19,322 696 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 1,867 1,198 1,657 Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter, annualized) 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.21 % ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.55 % 1.49 % 0.81 % ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income (adjusted)(2) 1.70 % 1.49 % 0.81 % ACL to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income 134.72 % 116.41 % 92.93 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.15 % 1.28 % 0.87 % (1) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer considered nonperforming loans or nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans. (2) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income was adjusted for the total amount of PPP loans. Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

"Monitoring of our loan portfolio increased significantly and we believe our ACL, at 1.55% (1.70% excluding PPP loans) sits in a strong position," stated Mr. Funk.

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and its banking subsidiary as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020 2020 2019 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 9.48 % 9.25 % 8.76 % Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.48 % 10.25 % 9.76 % Total capital ratio(1) 11.72 % 11.48 % 10.60 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 8.72 % 9.39 % 8.98 % MidWestOne Bank Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 11.34 % 10.95 % 10.15 % Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 11.34 % 10.95 % 10.15 % Total capital ratio(1) 12.47 % 12.03 % 10.84 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 9.39 % 10.03 % 9.34 % (1) Capital ratios for June 30, 2020 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

At June 30, 2020, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $6.4 million. In light of the economic uncertainty, the Company has yet to resume share repurchases since discontinuing them in mid-March of 2020.

Len Devaisher Named President and Chief Operating Officer

On July 6, 2020, following an extensive national search, the Company announced the appointment of Len Devaisher as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and MidWestOne Bank, effective July 27, 2020. Mr. Devaisher was most recently Vice President of Resource Development with the United Way of Dane County. Prior to that, he served Old National Bank as the Chief Executive Officer for the Wisconsin Region. Mr. Devaisher has focused expertise in commercial banking, corporate profitability, and business development that will be valuable to the Company.

Subordinated Debenture Offering

On July 28, 2020, the Company completed the private placement of $65.0 million of its subordinated notes with registration rights. The 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes are due July 2030. For regulatory capital purposes, the subordinated notes have been structured to qualify initially as Tier 2 Capital for the Company.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On July 29, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Branch Consolidation

Effective October 28, 2020, the Company plans to consolidate its branch office in Newport, Minnesota into its nearby branch office in South St. Paul, Minnesota. This branch consolidation is part of the Company's strategy to improve operating efficiency. The Company estimates the branch consolidation will reduce its annual operating expenses by approximately $360 thousand.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, July 31, 2020. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 31, 2020, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10136661. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

EARNINGS CALL PRESENTATION

The Company has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its second quarter 2020 conference call on July 31, 2020. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K concurrently with this press release, and are also available on the Company's website at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) government intervention in the U.S. financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges; (4) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (5) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (6) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (7) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (8) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (9) changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR; (10) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (11) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (12) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (14) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (15) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (16) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (17) the risks of mergers, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (18) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (19) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (20) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (21) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (22) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (23) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board, such as the implementation of CECL; (24) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (25) the effects of cyber-attacks; (26) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,863 $ 60,396 $ 67,174 Interest earning deposits in banks 45,018 58,319 6,112 Federal funds sold 6,329 6,830 198 Total cash and cash equivalents 117,210 125,545 73,484 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,187,455 881,859 785,977 Loans held for sale 12,048 9,483 5,400 Gross loans held for investment 3,618,675 3,440,907 3,469,236 Unearned income, net (21,636 ) (15,145 ) (17,970 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,597,039 3,425,762 3,451,266 Allowance for credit losses (55,644 ) (51,187 ) (29,079 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,541,395 3,374,575 3,422,187 Premises and equipment, net 88,929 89,860 90,723 Goodwill 93,977 93,977 91,918 Other intangible assets, net 28,443 30,190 32,218 Foreclosed assets, net 965 968 3,706 Other assets 160,541 157,452 147,960 Total assets $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 867,637 $ 637,127 $ 662,209 Interest bearing deposits 3,397,798 3,222,717 3,066,446 Total deposits 4,265,435 3,859,844 3,728,655 Short-term borrowings 162,224 129,489 139,349 Long-term debt 189,973 209,874 231,660 Other liabilities 92,550 64,138 44,927 Total liabilities 4,710,182 4,263,345 4,144,591 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 299,542 299,412 297,390 Retained earnings 198,382 190,212 201,105 Treasury stock (12,272 ) (12,518 ) (10,466 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,548 6,877 4,372 Total shareholders' equity 520,781 500,564 508,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 40,214 $ 42,012 $ 40,053 $ 82,226 $ 69,088 Taxable investment securities 4,646 3,717 3,289 8,363 6,216 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,858 1,512 1,424 3,370 2,830 Other 40 164 185 204 205 Total interest income 46,758 47,405 44,951 94,163 78,339 Interest expense Deposits 6,409 7,949 7,743 14,358 13,438 Short-term borrowings 263 334 500 597 957 Long-term debt 1,374 1,716 1,876 3,090 3,136 Total interest expense 8,046 9,999 10,119 18,045 17,531 Net interest income 38,712 37,406 34,832 76,118 60,808 Credit loss expense 4,685 21,733 696 26,418 2,290 Net interest income after credit loss expense 34,027 15,673 34,136 49,700 58,518 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,217 2,536 1,890 4,753 3,280 Service charges and fees 1,290 1,826 1,870 3,116 3,312 Card revenue 1,237 1,365 1,799 2,602 2,797 Loan revenue 1,910 1,123 648 3,033 1,041 Bank-owned life insurance 635 520 470 1,155 862 Insurance commissions — — 314 — 734 Investment securities gains, net 6 42 32 48 49 Other 974 2,743 1,773 3,717 2,131 Total noninterest income 8,269 10,155 8,796 18,424 14,206 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 15,682 16,617 16,409 32,299 28,988 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253 2,341 2,127 4,594 4,006 Equipment 2,010 1,880 1,914 3,890 3,285 Legal and professional 1,382 1,535 3,291 2,917 4,256 Data processing 1,240 1,354 1,008 2,594 1,853 Marketing 910 1,062 869 1,972 1,475 Amortization of intangibles 1,748 2,028 930 3,776 1,382 FDIC insurance 445 448 434 893 804 Communications 449 457 377 906 719 Foreclosed assets, net 34 138 84 172 142 Other 1,885 2,141 1,597 4,026 2,747 Total noninterest expense 28,038 30,001 29,040 58,039 49,657 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,258 (4,173 ) 13,892 10,085 23,067 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,546 (2,198 ) 3,218 348 5,108 Net income (loss) $ 11,712 $ (1,975 ) $ 10,674 $ 9,737 $ 17,959 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.33 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,094 16,142 14,894 16,118 13,537 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,100 16,142 14,900 16,125 13,545 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025 $ 0.44 $ 0.405





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,863 $ 60,396 $ 67,174 $ 79,776 $ 72,801 Interest earning deposits in banks 45,018 58,319 6,112 6,413 47,708 Federal funds sold 6,329 6,830 198 478 — Total cash and cash equivalents 117,210 125,545 73,484 86,667 120,509 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,187,455 881,859 785,977 503,278 460,302 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost — — — 190,309 193,173 Total securities held for investment 1,187,455 881,859 785,977 693,587 653,475 Loans held for sale 12,048 9,483 5,400 7,906 4,306 Gross loans held for investment 3,618,675 3,440,907 3,469,236 3,545,993 3,569,236 Unearned income, net (21,636 ) (15,145 ) (17,970 ) (21,265 ) (32,733 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,597,039 3,425,762 3,451,266 3,524,728 3,536,503 Allowance for credit losses (55,644 ) (51,187 ) (29,079 ) (31,532 ) (28,691 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,541,395 3,374,575 3,422,187 3,493,196 3,507,812 Premises and equipment, net 88,929 89,860 90,723 91,190 93,395 Goodwill 93,977 93,977 91,918 93,258 93,376 Other intangible assets, net 28,443 30,190 32,218 33,635 36,624 Foreclosed assets, net 965 968 3,706 4,366 4,922 Other assets 160,541 157,452 147,960 144,482 148,044 Total assets $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 867,637 $ 637,127 $ 662,209 $ 673,777 $ 647,078 Interest bearing deposits 3,397,798 3,222,717 3,066,446 3,035,935 3,078,394 Total deposits 4,265,435 3,859,844 3,728,655 3,709,712 3,725,472 Short-term borrowings 162,224 129,489 139,349 155,101 153,829 Long-term debt 189,973 209,874 231,660 244,677 252,673 Other liabilities 92,550 64,138 44,927 40,912 42,138 Total liabilities 4,710,182 4,263,345 4,144,591 4,150,402 4,174,112 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 299,542 299,412 297,390 297,144 296,879 Retained earnings 198,382 190,212 201,105 191,007 181,984 Treasury stock (12,272 ) (12,518 ) (10,466 ) (9,933 ) (8,716 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,548 6,877 4,372 3,086 1,623 Total shareholders' equity 520,781 500,564 508,982 497,885 488,351 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 40,214 $ 42,012 $ 44,906 $ 49,169 $ 40,053 Taxable investment securities 4,646 3,717 3,540 3,376 3,289 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,858 1,512 1,465 1,401 1,424 Other 40 164 115 130 185 Total interest income 46,758 47,405 50,026 54,076 44,951 Interest expense Deposits 6,409 7,949 8,251 8,238 7,743 Short-term borrowings 263 334 368 522 500 Long-term debt 1,374 1,716 1,823 2,058 1,876 Total interest expense 8,046 9,999 10,442 10,818 10,119 Net interest income 38,712 37,406 39,584 43,258 34,832 Credit loss expense 4,685 21,733 604 4,264 696 Net interest income after credit loss expense 34,027 15,673 38,980 38,994 34,136 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,217 2,536 2,421 2,339 1,890 Service charges and fees 1,290 1,826 2,072 2,068 1,870 Card revenue 1,237 1,365 1,142 1,655 1,799 Loan revenue 1,910 1,123 1,757 991 648 Bank-owned life insurance 635 520 501 514 470 Insurance commissions — — — — 314 Investment securities gains, net 6 42 18 23 32 Other 974 2,743 1,125 414 1,773 Total noninterest income 8,269 10,155 9,036 8,004 8,796 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 15,682 16,617 19,246 17,426 16,409 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253 2,341 2,347 2,294 2,127 Equipment 2,010 1,880 2,251 2,181 1,914 Legal and professional 1,382 1,535 1,797 1,996 3,291 Data processing 1,240 1,354 1,492 1,234 1,008 Marketing 910 1,062 1,147 1,167 869 Amortization of intangibles 1,748 2,028 1,941 2,583 930 FDIC insurance 445 448 (72 ) (42 ) 434 Communications 449 457 493 489 377 Foreclosed assets, net 34 138 173 265 84 Other 1,885 2,141 5,621 1,849 1,597 Total noninterest expense 28,038 30,001 36,436 31,442 29,040 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,258 (4,173 ) 11,580 15,556 13,892 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,546 (2,198 ) (1,791 ) 3,256 3,218 Net income (loss) $ 11,712 $ (1,975 ) $ 13,371 $ 12,300 $ 10,674 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,094 16,142 16,162 16,201 14,894 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,100 16,142 16,193 16,215 14,900 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,633,695 $ 40,721 4.51 % $ 3,436,263 $ 42,509 4.98 % $ 3,183,138 $ 40,495 5.10 % Taxable investment securities 731,699 4,646 2.55 % 567,001 3,717 2.64 % 458,438 3,289 2.88 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 285,758 2,340 3.29 % 224,171 1,907 3.42 % 203,179 1,794 3.54 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,017,457 6,986 2.76 % 791,172 5,624 2.86 % 661,617 5,083 3.08 % Other 67,429 40 0.24 % 55,833 164 1.18 % 36,031 185 2.06 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,718,581 47,747 4.07 % $ 4,283,268 48,297 4.54 % $ 3,880,786 45,763 4.73 % Other assets 380,266 386,456 349,661 Total assets $ 5,098,847 $ 4,669,724 $ 4,230,447 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,091,565 $ 1,113 0.41 % $ 965,077 $ 1,316 0.55 % $ 731,973 $ 1,021 0.56 % Money market deposits 829,826 885 0.43 % 766,766 1,645 0.86 % 880,973 2,491 1.13 % Savings deposits 439,592 365 0.33 % 393,833 391 0.40 % 328,694 182 0.22 % Time deposits 990,797 4,046 1.64 % 997,136 4,597 1.85 % 874,619 4,049 1.86 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,351,780 6,409 0.77 % 3,122,812 7,949 1.02 % 2,816,259 7,743 1.10 % Short-term borrowings 159,157 263 0.66 % 121,942 334 1.10 % 123,586 500 1.62 % Long-term debt 201,240 1,374 2.75 % 225,587 1,716 3.06 % 229,152 1,876 3.28 % Total borrowed funds 360,397 1,637 1.83 % 347,529 2,050 2.37 % 352,738 2,376 2.70 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,712,177 $ 8,046 0.87 % $ 3,470,341 $ 9,999 1.16 % $ 3,168,997 $ 10,119 1.28 % Noninterest bearing deposits 813,794 637,204 574,720 Other liabilities 61,637 47,010 43,616 Shareholders’ equity 511,239 515,169 443,114 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,098,847 $ 4,669,724 $ 4,230,447 Net interest income(2) $ 39,701 $ 38,298 $ 35,644 Net interest spread(2) 3.20 % 3.38 % 3.45 % Net interest margin(2) 3.38 % 3.60 % 3.68 % Total deposits(5) $ 4,165,574 $ 6,409 0.62 % $ 3,760,016 $ 7,949 0.85 % $ 3,390,979 $ 7,743 0.92 % Cost of funds(6) 0.72 % 0.98 % 1.08 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $748 thousand, $(122) thousand, and $(202) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.6 million, $3.0 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $507 thousand, $497 thousand, and $442 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $482 thousand, $395 thousand, and $370 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.







Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,534,979 $ 83,230 4.73 % $ 2,798,526 $ 69,803 5.03 % Taxable investment securities 648,678 8,363 2.59 % 436,832 6,216 2.87 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 254,963 4,247 3.35 % 202,606 3,566 3.55 % Total securities held for investment(2) 903,641 12,610 2.81 % 639,438 9,782 3.08 % Other 62,304 204 0.66 % 19,633 205 2.11 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,500,924 96,044 4.29 % $ 3,457,597 79,790 4.65 % Other assets 383,361 310,132 Total assets $ 4,884,285 $ 3,767,729 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,028,321 $ 2,428 0.47 % $ 698,654 $ 1,931 0.56 % Money market deposits 798,296 2,530 0.64 % 746,339 3,825 1.03 % Savings deposits 416,713 756 0.36 % 267,068 240 0.18 % Time deposits 993,966 8,644 1.75 % 800,109 7,442 1.88 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,237,296 14,358 0.89 % 2,512,170 13,438 1.08 % Short-term borrowings 140,550 597 0.85 % 116,795 957 1.65 % Long-term debt 213,413 3,090 2.91 % 204,471 3,136 3.09 % Total borrowed funds 353,963 3,687 2.09 % 321,266 4,093 2.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,591,259 $ 18,045 1.01 % $ 2,833,436 $ 17,531 1.25 % Noninterest bearing deposits 725,499 498,733 Other liabilities 54,323 34,070 Shareholders’ equity 513,204 401,490 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,884,285 $ 3,767,729 Net interest income(2) $ 77,999 $ 62,259 Net interest spread(2) 3.28 % 3.40 % Net interest margin(2) 3.48 % 3.63 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,962,795 $ 14,358 0.73 % $ 3,010,903 $ 13,438 0.90 % Cost of funds(6) 0.84 % 1.06 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $626 thousand and $(317) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $5.6 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million and $715 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $877 thousand and $736 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, and ACL to adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 520,781 $ 500,564 $ 508,982 $ 497,885 $ 488,351 Intangible assets, net (122,420 ) (124,167 ) (124,136 ) (126,893 ) (130,000 ) Tangible common equity $ 398,361 $ 376,397 $ 384,846 $ 370,992 $ 358,351 Total assets $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 $ 4,653,573 $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 Intangible assets, net (122,420 ) (124,167 ) (124,136 ) (126,893 ) (130,000 ) Tangible assets $ 5,108,543 $ 4,639,742 $ 4,529,437 $ 4,521,394 $ 4,532,463 Book value per share $ 32.35 $ 31.11 $ 31.49 $ 30.77 $ 30.11 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 24.74 $ 23.39 $ 23.81 $ 22.93 $ 22.09 Shares outstanding 16,099,324 16,089,782 16,162,176 16,179,734 16,221,160 Equity to assets ratio 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.94 % 10.71 % 10.47 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.80 % 8.11 % 8.50 % 8.21 % 7.91 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 11,712 $ (1,975 ) $ 10,674 $ 9,737 $ 17,959 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,311 1,521 698 2,832 1,037 Tangible net income (loss) $ 13,023 $ (454 ) $ 11,372 $ 12,569 $ 18,996 Average shareholders’ equity $ 511,239 $ 515,169 $ 443,114 $ 513,204 $ 401,490 Average intangible assets, net (123,313 ) (122,948 ) (102,919 ) (123,130 ) (88,633 ) Average tangible equity $ 387,926 $ 392,221 $ 340,195 $ 390,074 $ 312,857 Return on average equity 9.21 % (1.54 ) % 9.66 % 3.82 % 9.02 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 13.50 % (0.47 ) % 13.41 % 6.48 % 12.24 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net (loss) income divided by average tangible equity.

For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 38,712 $ 37,406 $ 34,832 $ 76,118 $ 60,808 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 507 497 442 1,004 715 Securities(1) 482 395 370 877 736 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 39,701 $ 38,298 $ 35,644 $ 77,999 $ 62,259 Loan purchase discount accretion (2,610 ) (3,023 ) (2,246 ) (5,633 ) (2,832 ) Core net interest income $ 37,091 $ 35,275 $ 33,398 $ 72,366 $ 59,427 Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.51 % 3.60 % 3.40 % 3.55 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.38 % 3.60 % 3.68 % 3.48 % 3.63 % Core net interest margin(3) 3.16 % 3.31 % 3.45 % 3.23 % 3.47 % Average interest earning assets $ 4,718,581 $ 4,283,268 $ 3,880,786 $ 4,500,924 $ 3,457,597

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Loan interest income, including fees $ 40,214 $ 42,012 $ 40,053 $ 82,226 $ 69,088 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 507 497 442 1,004 715 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 40,721 $ 42,509 $ 40,495 $ 83,230 $ 69,803 Loan purchase discount accretion (2,610 ) (3,023 ) (2,246 ) (5,633 ) (2,833 ) Core loan interest income $ 38,111 $ 39,486 $ 38,249 $ 77,597 $ 66,970 Yield on loans 4.45 % 4.92 % 5.05 % 4.68 % 4.98 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.51 % 4.98 % 5.10 % 4.73 % 5.03 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.22 % 4.62 % 4.82 % 4.41 % 4.83 % Average loans $ 3,633,695 $ 3,436,263 $ 3,183,138 $ 3,534,979 $ 2,798,526

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Efficiency Ratio June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total noninterest expense $ 28,038 $ 30,001 $ 29,040 $ 58,039 $ 49,657 Amortization of intangibles (1,748 ) (2,028 ) (930 ) (3,776 ) (1,382 ) Merger-related expenses (7 ) (54 ) (3,134 ) (61 ) (3,301 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 26,283 $ 27,919 $ 24,976 $ 54,202 $ 44,974 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 39,701 $ 38,298 $ 35,644 $ 77,999 $ 62,259 Noninterest income 8,269 10,155 8,796 18,424 14,206 Investment securities gains, net (6 ) (42 ) (32 ) (48 ) (49 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 47,964 $ 48,411 $ 44,408 $ 96,375 $ 76,416 Efficiency ratio 54.80 % 57.67 % 56.24 % 56.24 % 58.85 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 38,712 $ 37,406 $ 34,832 $ 76,118 $ 60,808 Noninterest income 8,269 10,155 8,796 18,424 14,206 Noninterest expense (28,038 ) (30,001 ) (29,040 ) (58,039 ) (49,657 ) Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue $ 18,943 $ 17,560 $ 14,588 $ 36,503 $ 25,357





June 30, March 31, June 30, ACL / Loans Held for Investment, Net of Unearned Income 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,597,039 $ 3,425,762 $ 3,536,503 PPP loans 327,648 — — Adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,269,391 $ 3,425,762 $ 3,536,503 Allowance for credit losses $ 55,644 $ 51,187 $ 28,691 ACL to adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.70 % 1.49 % 0.81 %



