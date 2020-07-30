Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter Summary1

  • Net income for the second quarter of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.
    • Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue2 of $18.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 8%.
    • Credit Loss Expense of $4.7 million, a decrease of $17.0 million or 78%.
  • Average deposit balances increased $405.6 million  or 11%.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased to 1.55% (1.70% when adjusted for $327.6 million of Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans)2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2020 of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 (the “linked quarter”). Credit loss expense for the second quarter was $4.7 million, which reduced diluted earnings per common share by approximately $0.22 for the second quarter of 2020.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our results in the second quarter, particularly our bankers’ efforts in the origination of SBA PPP loans during a period of unprecedented challenges for our customers, employees, and communities. The commitment of our employees combined with our business continuity planning efforts and digital service offerings provided our customers continued access to banking services despite COVID-19’s far-reaching impacts. While we believe there will likely be volatility in earnings in this economic environment, the quarterly return on average equity of 9.21% and a return on average tangible equity of 13.50% represents solid performance."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 38,712      $ 37,406        $ 34,832      $ 76,118      $ 60,808   
Noninterest income 8,269      10,155        8,796      18,424      14,206   
Total revenue, net of interest expense 46,981      47,561        43,628      94,542      75,014   
Credit loss expense 4,685      21,733        696      26,418      2,290   
Noninterest expense 28,038      30,001        29,040      58,039      49,657   
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,258      (4,173 )     13,892      10,085      23,067   
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,546      (2,198 )     3,218      348      5,108   
Net income (loss) $ 11,712      $ (1,975 )     $ 10,674      $ 9,737      $ 17,959   
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.73      $ (0.12 )     $ 0.72      $ 0.60      $ 1.33   
                   
Return on average assets 0.92  %   (0.17 ) %   1.01  %   0.40  %   0.96  %
Return on average equity 9.21  %   (1.54 ) %   9.66  %   3.82  %   9.02  %
Return on average tangible equity(2) 13.50  %   (0.47 ) %   13.41  %   6.48  %   12.24  %
Efficiency ratio(2) 54.80  %   57.67    %   56.24  %   56.24  %   58.85  %

Second Quarter Summary compares to the linked quarter unless noted.

Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Branch Operations

The Company commenced re-opening selected bank branch lobbies on June 1, 2020 and continues to actively manage lobby access based on local COVID-19 community spread conditions. Mr. Funk noted, "We have continued to encourage and practice proper protocols to keep our employees and customers safe. Recently, we have temporarily closed lobbies in communities where COVID cases saw marked increases. The MidWestOne team remains resilient and together."

SBA PPP Loans

The Company remains committed to supporting its customers and communities during these difficult times. This commitment includes offering PPP loans as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020, as amended. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had funded 2,534 PPP loans totaling $345.4 million with an average loan size of $136 thousand. These loans earn a 1% annual interest rate plus an origination fee from the SBA based upon loan size. At June 30, 2020, the amortized cost basis of PPP loans was $327.6 million and the unamortized net fees were $9.3 million. The fees will be recognized over the term of the respective loans.

Loan Modifications

The Company continues to offer payment deferrals and mortgage forbearance to customers, which totaled $474.9 million as of June 30, 2020. Approximately 32% of the modifications were interest only payments and 68% were full payment deferrals, with both modification types generally three months in length. As of July 24, 2020, 16 loans, totaling $31.2 million, were either in or being processed for a second deferral period.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 to $38.7 million from $37.4 million as larger volumes of interest earning assets more than offset net interest margin compression. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 22 basis points ("bps") to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2020 from 3.60% in the linked quarter. Interest earning assets yields decreased 47 basis points from the linked quarter, approximately 8 basis points of which was attributable to PPP loans, which have a coupon rate of 1%. Net fee accretion for PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million. Partially offsetting the lower asset yields was a 26 bps reduction in cost of funds.

The Company's core net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure, see the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure), which excludes loan purchase discount accretion, decreased 15 bps from the linked quarter as lower asset yields were only partially offset by reduced funding costs. Loan purchase discount accretion added $2.6 million to net interest income in the second quarter compared to $3.0 million in the linked quarter.

"Our margin suffered from an asset mix change whereby loans were paid off and were reinvested into lower yielding securities," stated Mr. Funk.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $1.9 million, or 19%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.8 million and $0.5 million in the ‘Other’ income and 'Service charges and fees' line items, respectively. The 'Other' line item reflected a decrease from the linked quarter of $1.6 million in income from our commercial loan back-to-back swap program. The decrease in 'Service charges and fees' was primarily driven by a $0.5 million decrease in overdraft fees, which reflected lower customer overdraft activity coupled with increased waivers of such fees. The net decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by an increase in loan revenue of $0.8 million, which was driven by increased volume in home mortgage loans.

"We enjoyed solid performance from our home mortgage business as low mortgage rates continued to drive refinance and purchase activity," noted Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Noninterest Income 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Investment services and trust activities $ 2,217      $ 2,536      $ 1,890   
Service charges and fees 1,290      1,826      1,870   
Card revenue 1,237      1,365      1,799   
Loan revenue 1,910      1,123      648   
Bank-owned life insurance 635      520      470   
Insurance commissions —      —      314   
Investment securities gains, net     42      32   
Other 974      2,743      1,773   
Total noninterest income $ 8,269      $ 10,155      $ 8,796   

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $2.0 million, or 6.5%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits of $0.9 million. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was primarily attributable to a $1.4 million benefit from SBA PPP loan origination costs which are deferred and amortized over the life of the loan to which they relate.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Noninterest Expense 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits $ 15,682      $ 16,617      $ 16,409   
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253      2,341      2,127   
Equipment 2,010      1,880      1,914   
Legal and professional 1,382      1,535      3,291   
Data processing 1,240      1,354      1,008   
Marketing 910      1,062      869   
Amortization of intangibles 1,748      2,028      930   
FDIC insurance 445      448      434   
Communications 449      457      377   
Foreclosed assets, net 34      138      84   
Other 1,885      2,141      1,597   
Total noninterest expense $ 28,038      $ 30,001      $ 29,040   

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Merger-related Expenses 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits $ —      $ —      $ 1,020   
Equipment     —      —   
Legal and professional —      —      1,826   
Data processing —      44      240   
Other —      10      48   
Total merger-related costs $     $ 54      $ 3,134   

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a net income tax expense of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a net income tax benefit of $2.2 million in the linked quarter. The resulting net income tax expense during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, which was offset by the recognition of $771 thousand in tax credits. 

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS As of or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
2020   2020   2019
  (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Ending Balance Sheet          
Total assets $ 5,231.0      $ 4,763.9      $ 4,662.5   
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,597.0      3,425.8      3,536.5   
Total securities held for investment 1,187.5      881.9      653.5   
Total deposits 4,265.4      3,859.8      3,725.5   
Average Balance Sheet          
Average total assets $ 5,098.8      $ 4,669.7      $ 4,230.4   
Average total loans 3,633.7      3,436.3      3,183.1   
Average total deposits 4,165.6      3,760.0      3,391.0   
Funding and Liquidity          
Short-term borrowings $ 162.2      $ 129.5      $ 153.8   
Long-term debt 190.0      209.9      252.7   
Loans to deposits ratio 84.84  %   89.15  %   95.81  %
Equity          
Total shareholders' equity $ 520.8      $ 500.6      $ 488.4   
Equity to assets ratio 9.96  %   10.51  %   10.47  %
Tangible common equity(1) 398.4      376.4      358.4   
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.80  %   8.11  %   7.91  %
Per Share Data          
Book value $ 32.35      $ 31.11      $ 30.11   
Tangible book value(1) $ 24.74      $ 23.39      $ 22.09   
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Mr. Funk noted, "Our borrowers tended to be cautious in the second quarter as lines of credit were paid down and liquidity was used to pay down loans. In addition, several projects we agreed to fund were put on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy."

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $171.3 million, or 5%, to $3.60 billion from March 31, 2020 as a result of the Company's participation in the PPP, offset by the continued pay downs on loans held for investment. At June 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 49% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans were the next largest category at 30%, followed by residential real estate loans at 15%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Loans Held for Investment 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Commercial and industrial $ 1,084,527      $ 864,702      $ 866,023   
Agricultural 140,837      145,435      152,491   
Commercial real estate          
Construction and development 199,950      282,921      273,149   
Farmland 161,897      168,777      187,393   
Multifamily 247,403      217,108      243,928   
Other 1,155,489      1,111,640      1,114,039   
Total commercial real estate 1,764,739      1,780,446      1,818,509   
Residential real estate          
One-to-four family first liens 377,100      389,055      423,625   
One-to-four family junior liens 155,814      165,235      176,685   
Total residential real estate 532,914      554,290      600,310   
Consumer 74,022      80,889      99,170   
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,597,039      $ 3,425,762      $ 3,536,503   

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses related to loans for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 51,187        $ 29,079        $ 29,652        $ 29,079        $ 29,307     
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL —        3,984        —        3,984        —     
Charge-offs (2,103 )     (1,497 )     (2,187 )     (3,600 )     (3,542 )  
Recoveries 236        299        530        535        636     
Net charge-offs (1,867 )     (1,198 )     (1,657 )     (3,065 )     (2,906 )  
Credit loss expense related to loans 6,324        19,322        696        25,646        2,290     
Ending balance $ 55,644        $ 51,187        $ 28,691        $ 55,644        $ 28,691     

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020 of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of June 30, 2020, the ACL was $55.6 million, or 1.55% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $51.2 million, or 1.49%, at March 31, 2020. When adjusted for the total amount of PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income increased to 1.70% as of June 30, 2020. The increase in the ACL was due to the continued deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions from the first quarter of 2020, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

As of June 30, 2020, the liability for off-balance sheet credit losses was $4.2 million as compared to $5.8 million as of March 31, 2020 and was included in 'Other liabilities' on the balance sheet. The reduction in this liability from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to lower expected line utilization.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Deposit Composition 2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 867,637      $ 637,127      $ 647,078   
Interest checking deposits 1,153,697      995,762      762,530   
Money market deposits 811,368      793,482      1,019,886   
Savings deposits 463,262      404,100      356,328   
Total non-maturity deposits 3,295,964      2,830,471      2,785,822   
Time deposits of $250,000 and under 656,723      688,409      678,752   
Time deposits over $250,000 312,748      340,964      260,898   
Total time deposits 969,471      1,029,373      939,650   
Total deposits $ 4,265,435      $ 3,859,844      $ 3,725,472   

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Credit Quality Metrics 2020   2020   2019
  (dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 41,303      $ 43,973      $ 30,875   
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 3,238      303      947   
Total nonperforming loans(1) 44,541      44,276      31,822   
Foreclosed assets, net 965      968      4,922   
Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 45,506      $ 45,244      $ 36,744   
Allowance for credit losses 55,644      51,187      28,691   
Credit loss expense related to loans (for the quarter) 6,324      19,322      696   
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 1,867      1,198      1,657   
Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter, annualized) 0.21  %   0.14  %   0.21  %
ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.55  %   1.49  %   0.81  %
ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income (adjusted)(2) 1.70  %   1.49  %   0.81  %
ACL to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income 134.72  %   116.41  %   92.93  %
Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.15  %   1.28  %   0.87  %
           
(1) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer considered nonperforming loans or nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans.
(2) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income was adjusted for the total amount of PPP loans.  Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

"Monitoring of our loan portfolio increased significantly and we believe our ACL, at 1.55% (1.70% excluding PPP loans) sits in a strong position," stated Mr. Funk.

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and its banking subsidiary as of the dates indicated:

  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Regulatory Capital Ratios 2020   2020   2019
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 9.48  %   9.25  %   8.76  %
Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 10.48  %   10.25  %   9.76  %
Total capital ratio(1) 11.72  %   11.48  %   10.60  %
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 8.72  %   9.39  %   8.98  %
MidWestOne Bank          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1) 11.34  %   10.95  %   10.15  %
Tier 1 capital ratio(1) 11.34  %   10.95  %   10.15  %
Total capital ratio(1) 12.47  %   12.03  %   10.84  %
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1) 9.39  %   10.03  %   9.34  %
(1) Capital ratios for June 30, 2020 are preliminary          

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

At June 30, 2020, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $6.4 million. In light of the economic uncertainty, the Company has yet to resume share repurchases since discontinuing them in mid-March of 2020.   

Len Devaisher Named President and Chief Operating Officer

On July 6, 2020, following an extensive national search, the Company announced the appointment of Len Devaisher as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and MidWestOne Bank, effective July 27, 2020. Mr. Devaisher was most recently Vice President of Resource Development with the United Way of Dane County. Prior to that, he served Old National Bank as the Chief Executive Officer for the Wisconsin Region. Mr. Devaisher has focused expertise in commercial banking, corporate profitability, and business development that will be valuable to the Company.

Subordinated Debenture Offering

On July 28, 2020, the Company completed the private placement of $65.0 million of its subordinated notes with registration rights. The 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes are due July 2030. For regulatory capital purposes, the subordinated notes have been structured to qualify initially as Tier 2 Capital for the Company.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On July 29, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Branch Consolidation

Effective October 28, 2020, the Company plans to consolidate its branch office in Newport, Minnesota into its nearby branch office in South St. Paul, Minnesota. This branch consolidation is part of the Company's strategy to improve operating efficiency. The Company estimates the branch consolidation will reduce its annual operating expenses by approximately $360 thousand.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, July 31, 2020. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 31, 2020, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10136661. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

EARNINGS CALL PRESENTATION

The Company has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its second quarter 2020 conference call on July 31, 2020. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K concurrently with this press release, and are also available on the Company's website at www.midwestonefinancial.com.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) government intervention in the U.S. financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges; (4) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (5) the effects of interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (6) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (7) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (8) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (9) changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR; (10) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; (11) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (12) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (13) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (14) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (15) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (16) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (17) the risks of mergers, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (18) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (19) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (20) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (21) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (22) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (23) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board, such as the implementation of CECL; (24) war or terrorist activities, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (25) the effects of cyber-attacks; (26) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2019
  (In thousands)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 65,863        $ 60,396        $ 67,174     
Interest earning deposits in banks 45,018        58,319        6,112     
Federal funds sold 6,329        6,830        198     
Total cash and cash equivalents 117,210        125,545        73,484     
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,187,455        881,859        785,977     
Loans held for sale 12,048        9,483        5,400     
Gross loans held for investment 3,618,675        3,440,907        3,469,236     
Unearned income, net (21,636 )     (15,145 )     (17,970 )  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,597,039        3,425,762        3,451,266     
Allowance for credit losses (55,644 )     (51,187 )     (29,079 )  
Total loans held for investment, net 3,541,395        3,374,575        3,422,187     
Premises and equipment, net 88,929        89,860        90,723     
Goodwill 93,977        93,977        91,918     
Other intangible assets, net 28,443        30,190        32,218     
Foreclosed assets, net 965        968        3,706     
Other assets 160,541        157,452        147,960     
Total assets $ 5,230,963        $ 4,763,909        $ 4,653,573     
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 867,637        $ 637,127        $ 662,209     
Interest bearing deposits 3,397,798        3,222,717        3,066,446     
Total deposits 4,265,435        3,859,844        3,728,655     
Short-term borrowings 162,224        129,489        139,349     
Long-term debt 189,973        209,874        231,660     
Other liabilities 92,550        64,138        44,927     
Total liabilities 4,710,182        4,263,345        4,144,591     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock 16,581        16,581        16,581     
Additional paid-in capital 299,542        299,412        297,390     
Retained earnings 198,382        190,212        201,105     
Treasury stock (12,272 )     (12,518 )     (10,466 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,548        6,877        4,372     
Total shareholders' equity 520,781        500,564        508,982     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,230,963        $ 4,763,909        $ 4,653,573     


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income                    
Loans, including fees   $ 40,214      $ 42,012        $ 40,053      $ 82,226      $ 69,088   
Taxable investment securities   4,646      3,717        3,289      8,363      6,216   
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,858      1,512        1,424      3,370      2,830   
Other   40      164        185      204      205   
Total interest income   46,758      47,405        44,951      94,163      78,339   
Interest expense                    
Deposits   6,409      7,949        7,743      14,358      13,438   
Short-term borrowings   263      334        500      597      957   
Long-term debt   1,374      1,716        1,876      3,090      3,136   
Total interest expense   8,046      9,999        10,119      18,045      17,531   
Net interest income   38,712      37,406        34,832      76,118      60,808   
Credit loss expense   4,685      21,733        696      26,418      2,290   
Net interest income after credit loss expense   34,027      15,673        34,136      49,700      58,518   
Noninterest income                    
Investment services and trust activities   2,217      2,536        1,890      4,753      3,280   
Service charges and fees   1,290      1,826        1,870      3,116      3,312   
Card revenue   1,237      1,365        1,799      2,602      2,797   
Loan revenue   1,910      1,123        648      3,033      1,041   
Bank-owned life insurance   635      520        470      1,155      862   
Insurance commissions   —      —        314      —      734   
Investment securities gains, net       42        32      48      49   
Other   974      2,743        1,773      3,717      2,131   
Total noninterest income   8,269      10,155        8,796      18,424      14,206   
Noninterest expense                    
Compensation and employee benefits   15,682      16,617        16,409      32,299      28,988   
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,253      2,341        2,127      4,594      4,006   
Equipment   2,010      1,880        1,914      3,890      3,285   
Legal and professional   1,382      1,535        3,291      2,917      4,256   
Data processing   1,240      1,354        1,008      2,594      1,853   
Marketing   910      1,062        869      1,972      1,475   
Amortization of intangibles   1,748      2,028        930      3,776      1,382   
FDIC insurance   445      448        434      893      804   
Communications   449      457        377      906      719   
Foreclosed assets, net   34      138        84      172      142   
Other   1,885      2,141        1,597      4,026      2,747   
Total noninterest expense   28,038      30,001        29,040      58,039      49,657   
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)   14,258      (4,173 )     13,892      10,085      23,067   
Income tax expense (benefit)   2,546      (2,198 )     3,218      348      5,108   
Net income (loss)   $ 11,712      $ (1,975 )     $ 10,674      $ 9,737      $ 17,959   
                     
Earnings (loss) per common share                    
Basic   $ 0.73      $ (0.12 )     $ 0.72      $ 0.60      $ 1.33   
Diluted   $ 0.73      $ (0.12 )     $ 0.72      $ 0.60      $ 1.33   
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   16,094      16,142        14,894      16,118      13,537   
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   16,100      16,142        14,900      16,125      13,545   
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.2200      $ 0.2200        $ 0.2025      $ 0.44      $ 0.405   


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
  (In thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 65,863        $ 60,396        $ 67,174        $ 79,776        $ 72,801     
Interest earning deposits in banks 45,018        58,319        6,112        6,413        47,708     
Federal funds sold 6,329        6,830        198        478        —     
Total cash and cash equivalents 117,210        125,545        73,484        86,667        120,509     
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,187,455        881,859        785,977        503,278        460,302     
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost —        —        —        190,309        193,173     
Total securities held for investment 1,187,455        881,859        785,977        693,587        653,475     
Loans held for sale 12,048        9,483        5,400        7,906        4,306     
Gross loans held for investment 3,618,675        3,440,907        3,469,236        3,545,993        3,569,236     
Unearned income, net (21,636 )     (15,145 )     (17,970 )     (21,265 )     (32,733 )  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,597,039        3,425,762        3,451,266        3,524,728        3,536,503     
Allowance for credit losses (55,644 )     (51,187 )     (29,079 )     (31,532 )     (28,691 )  
Total loans held for investment, net 3,541,395        3,374,575        3,422,187        3,493,196        3,507,812     
Premises and equipment, net 88,929        89,860        90,723        91,190        93,395     
Goodwill 93,977        93,977        91,918        93,258        93,376     
Other intangible assets, net 28,443        30,190        32,218        33,635        36,624     
Foreclosed assets, net 965        968        3,706        4,366        4,922     
Other assets 160,541        157,452        147,960        144,482        148,044     
Total assets $ 5,230,963        $ 4,763,909        $ 4,653,573        $ 4,648,287        $ 4,662,463     
LIABILITIES                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 867,637        $ 637,127        $ 662,209        $ 673,777        $ 647,078     
Interest bearing deposits 3,397,798        3,222,717        3,066,446        3,035,935        3,078,394     
Total deposits 4,265,435        3,859,844        3,728,655        3,709,712        3,725,472     
Short-term borrowings 162,224        129,489        139,349        155,101        153,829     
Long-term debt 189,973        209,874        231,660        244,677        252,673     
Other liabilities 92,550        64,138        44,927        40,912        42,138     
Total liabilities 4,710,182        4,263,345        4,144,591        4,150,402        4,174,112     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock 16,581        16,581        16,581        16,581        16,581     
Additional paid-in capital 299,542        299,412        297,390        297,144        296,879     
Retained earnings 198,382        190,212        201,105        191,007        181,984     
Treasury stock (12,272 )     (12,518 )     (10,466 )     (9,933 )     (8,716 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,548        6,877        4,372        3,086        1,623     
Total shareholders' equity 520,781        500,564        508,982        497,885        488,351     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,230,963        $ 4,763,909        $ 4,653,573        $ 4,648,287        $ 4,662,463     


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 40,214      $ 42,012        $ 44,906        $ 49,169        $ 40,053   
Taxable investment securities 4,646      3,717        3,540        3,376        3,289   
Tax-exempt investment securities 1,858      1,512        1,465        1,401        1,424   
Other 40      164        115        130        185   
Total interest income 46,758      47,405        50,026        54,076        44,951   
Interest expense                  
Deposits 6,409      7,949        8,251        8,238        7,743   
Short-term borrowings 263      334        368        522        500   
Long-term debt 1,374      1,716        1,823        2,058        1,876   
Total interest expense 8,046      9,999        10,442        10,818        10,119   
Net interest income 38,712      37,406        39,584        43,258        34,832   
Credit loss expense 4,685      21,733        604        4,264        696   
Net interest income after credit loss expense 34,027      15,673        38,980        38,994        34,136   
Noninterest income                  
Investment services and trust activities 2,217      2,536        2,421        2,339        1,890   
Service charges and fees 1,290      1,826        2,072        2,068        1,870   
Card revenue 1,237      1,365        1,142        1,655        1,799   
Loan revenue 1,910      1,123        1,757        991        648   
Bank-owned life insurance 635      520        501        514        470   
Insurance commissions —      —        —        —        314   
Investment securities gains, net     42        18        23        32   
Other 974      2,743        1,125        414        1,773   
Total noninterest income 8,269      10,155        9,036        8,004        8,796   
Noninterest expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits 15,682      16,617        19,246        17,426        16,409   
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253      2,341        2,347        2,294        2,127   
Equipment 2,010      1,880        2,251        2,181        1,914   
Legal and professional 1,382      1,535        1,797        1,996        3,291   
Data processing 1,240      1,354        1,492        1,234        1,008   
Marketing 910      1,062        1,147        1,167        869   
Amortization of intangibles 1,748      2,028        1,941        2,583        930   
FDIC insurance 445      448        (72 )     (42 )     434   
Communications 449      457        493        489        377   
Foreclosed assets, net 34      138        173        265        84   
Other 1,885      2,141        5,621        1,849        1,597   
Total noninterest expense 28,038      30,001        36,436        31,442        29,040   
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,258      (4,173 )     11,580        15,556        13,892   
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,546      (2,198 )     (1,791 )     3,256        3,218   
Net income (loss) $ 11,712      $ (1,975 )     $ 13,371        $ 12,300        $ 10,674   
                   
Earnings (loss) per common share                  
Basic $ 0.73      $ (0.12 )     $ 0.83        $ 0.76        $ 0.72   
Diluted $ 0.73      $ (0.12 )     $ 0.83        $ 0.76        $ 0.72   
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,094      16,142        16,162        16,201        14,894   
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,100      16,142        16,193        16,215        14,900   
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2200      $ 0.2200        $ 0.2025        $ 0.2025        $ 0.2025   


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,633,695      $ 40,721      4.51  %   $ 3,436,263      $ 42,509      4.98  %   $ 3,183,138      $ 40,495      5.10  %
Taxable investment securities 731,699      4,646      2.55  %   567,001      3,717      2.64  %   458,438      3,289      2.88  %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 285,758      2,340      3.29  %   224,171      1,907      3.42  %   203,179      1,794      3.54  %
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,017,457      6,986      2.76  %   791,172      5,624      2.86  %   661,617      5,083      3.08  %
Other 67,429      40      0.24  %   55,833      164      1.18  %   36,031      185      2.06  %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,718,581      47,747      4.07  %   $ 4,283,268      48,297      4.54  %   $ 3,880,786      45,763      4.73  %
Other assets 380,266              386,456              349,661           
Total assets $ 5,098,847              $ 4,669,724              $ 4,230,447           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,091,565      $ 1,113      0.41  %   $ 965,077      $ 1,316      0.55  %   $ 731,973      $ 1,021      0.56  %
Money market deposits 829,826      885      0.43  %   766,766      1,645      0.86  %   880,973      2,491      1.13  %
Savings deposits 439,592      365      0.33  %   393,833      391      0.40  %   328,694      182      0.22  %
Time deposits 990,797      4,046      1.64  %   997,136      4,597      1.85  %   874,619      4,049      1.86  %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,351,780      6,409      0.77  %   3,122,812      7,949      1.02  %   2,816,259      7,743      1.10  %
Short-term borrowings 159,157      263      0.66  %   121,942      334      1.10  %   123,586      500      1.62  %
Long-term debt 201,240      1,374      2.75  %   225,587      1,716      3.06  %   229,152      1,876      3.28  %
Total borrowed funds 360,397      1,637      1.83  %   347,529      2,050      2.37  %   352,738      2,376      2.70  %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,712,177      $ 8,046      0.87  %   $ 3,470,341      $ 9,999      1.16  %   $ 3,168,997      $ 10,119      1.28  %
Noninterest bearing deposits 813,794              637,204              574,720           
Other liabilities 61,637              47,010              43,616           
Shareholders’ equity 511,239              515,169              443,114           
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,098,847              $ 4,669,724              $ 4,230,447           
Net interest income(2)     $ 39,701              $ 38,298              $ 35,644       
Net interest spread(2)         3.20  %           3.38  %           3.45  %
Net interest margin(2)         3.38  %           3.60  %           3.68  %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 4,165,574      $ 6,409      0.62  %   $ 3,760,016      $ 7,949      0.85  %   $ 3,390,979      $ 7,743      0.92  %
Cost of funds(6)         0.72  %           0.98  %           1.08  %

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $748 thousand, $(122) thousand, and $(202) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.6 million, $3.0 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $507 thousand, $497 thousand, and $442 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $482 thousand, $395 thousand, and $370 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.



  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,534,979      $ 83,230      4.73  %   $ 2,798,526      $ 69,803      5.03  %
Taxable investment securities 648,678      8,363      2.59  %   436,832      6,216      2.87  %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 254,963      4,247      3.35  %   202,606      3,566      3.55  %
Total securities held for investment(2) 903,641      12,610      2.81  %   639,438      9,782      3.08  %
Other 62,304      204      0.66  %   19,633      205      2.11  %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 4,500,924      96,044      4.29  %   $ 3,457,597      79,790      4.65  %
Other assets 383,361              310,132           
Total assets $ 4,884,285              $ 3,767,729           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,028,321      $ 2,428      0.47  %   $ 698,654      $ 1,931      0.56  %
Money market deposits 798,296      2,530      0.64  %   746,339      3,825      1.03  %
Savings deposits 416,713      756      0.36  %   267,068      240      0.18  %
Time deposits 993,966      8,644      1.75  %   800,109      7,442      1.88  %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,237,296      14,358      0.89  %   2,512,170      13,438      1.08  %
Short-term borrowings 140,550      597      0.85  %   116,795      957      1.65  %
Long-term debt 213,413      3,090      2.91  %   204,471      3,136      3.09  %
Total borrowed funds 353,963      3,687      2.09  %   321,266      4,093      2.57  %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,591,259      $ 18,045      1.01  %   $ 2,833,436      $ 17,531      1.25  %
Noninterest bearing deposits 725,499              498,733           
Other liabilities 54,323              34,070           
Shareholders’ equity 513,204              401,490           
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,884,285              $ 3,767,729           
Net interest income(2)     $ 77,999              $ 62,259       
Net interest spread(2)         3.28  %           3.40  %
Net interest margin(2)         3.48  %           3.63  %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 3,962,795      $ 14,358      0.73  %   $ 3,010,903      $ 13,438      0.90  %
Cost of funds(6)         0.84  %           1.06  %

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $626 thousand and $(317) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $5.6 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million and $715 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $877 thousand and $736 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, and ACL to adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 520,781        $ 500,564        $ 508,982        $ 497,885        $ 488,351     
Intangible assets, net   (122,420 )     (124,167 )     (124,136 )     (126,893 )     (130,000 )  
Tangible common equity   $ 398,361        $ 376,397        $ 384,846        $ 370,992        $ 358,351     
                     
Total assets   $ 5,230,963        $ 4,763,909        $ 4,653,573        $ 4,648,287        $ 4,662,463     
Intangible assets, net   (122,420 )     (124,167 )     (124,136 )     (126,893 )     (130,000 )  
Tangible assets   $ 5,108,543        $ 4,639,742        $ 4,529,437        $ 4,521,394        $ 4,532,463     
                     
Book value per share   $ 32.35        $ 31.11        $ 31.49        $ 30.77        $ 30.11     
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 24.74        $ 23.39        $ 23.81        $ 22.93        $ 22.09     
Shares outstanding   16,099,324        16,089,782        16,162,176        16,179,734        16,221,160     
                     
Equity to assets ratio   9.96    %   10.51    %   10.94    %   10.71    %   10.47    %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)   7.80    %   8.11    %   8.50    %   8.21    %   7.91    %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

    For the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss)   $ 11,712        $ (1,975 )     $ 10,674        $ 9,737        $ 17,959     
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)   1,311        1,521        698        2,832        1,037     
Tangible net income (loss)   $ 13,023        $ (454 )     $ 11,372        $ 12,569        $ 18,996     
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 511,239        $ 515,169        $ 443,114        $ 513,204        $ 401,490     
Average intangible assets, net   (123,313 )     (122,948 )     (102,919 )     (123,130 )     (88,633 )  
Average tangible equity   $ 387,926        $ 392,221        $ 340,195        $ 390,074        $ 312,857     
                     
Return on average equity   9.21    %   (1.54 ) %   9.66    %   3.82    %   9.02    %
Return on average tangible equity(2)   13.50    %   (0.47 ) %   13.41    %   6.48    %   12.24    %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net (loss) income divided by average tangible equity.

    For the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin 		  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income   $ 38,712        $ 37,406        $ 34,832        $ 76,118        $ 60,808     
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)   507        497        442        1,004        715     
Securities(1)   482        395        370        877        736     
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 39,701        $ 38,298        $ 35,644        $ 77,999        $ 62,259     
Loan purchase discount accretion   (2,610 )     (3,023 )     (2,246 )     (5,633 )     (2,832 )  
Core net interest income   $ 37,091        $ 35,275        $ 33,398        $ 72,366        $ 59,427     
                     
Net interest margin   3.30    %   3.51    %   3.60    %   3.40    %   3.55    %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)   3.38    %   3.60    %   3.68    %   3.48    %   3.63    %
Core net interest margin(3)   3.16    %   3.31    %   3.45    %   3.23    %   3.47    %
Average interest earning assets   $ 4,718,581        $ 4,283,268        $ 3,880,786        $ 4,500,924        $ 3,457,597     

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

    For the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 40,214        $ 42,012        $ 40,053        $ 82,226        $ 69,088     
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)   507        497        442        1,004        715     
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 40,721        $ 42,509        $ 40,495        $ 83,230        $ 69,803     
Loan purchase discount accretion   (2,610 )     (3,023 )     (2,246 )     (5,633 )     (2,833 )  
Core loan interest income   $ 38,111        $ 39,486        $ 38,249        $ 77,597        $ 66,970     
                     
Yield on loans   4.45    %   4.92    %   5.05    %   4.68    %   4.98    %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)   4.51    %   4.98    %   5.10    %   4.73    %   5.03    %
Core yield on loans(3)   4.22    %   4.62    %   4.82    %   4.41    %   4.83    %
Average loans   $ 3,633,695        $ 3,436,263        $ 3,183,138        $ 3,534,979        $ 2,798,526     

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

    For the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Total noninterest expense   $ 28,038        $ 30,001        $ 29,040        $ 58,039        $ 49,657     
Amortization of intangibles   (1,748 )     (2,028 )     (930 )     (3,776 )     (1,382 )  
Merger-related expenses   (7 )     (54 )     (3,134 )     (61 )     (3,301 )  
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 26,283        $ 27,919        $ 24,976        $ 54,202        $ 44,974     
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 39,701        $ 38,298        $ 35,644        $ 77,999        $ 62,259     
Noninterest income   8,269        10,155        8,796        18,424        14,206     
Investment securities gains, net   (6 )     (42 )     (32 )     (48 )     (49 )  
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 47,964        $ 48,411        $ 44,408        $ 96,375        $ 76,416     
                     
Efficiency ratio   54.80    %   57.67    %   56.24    %   56.24    %   58.85    %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

    For the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income   $ 38,712        $ 37,406        $ 34,832        $ 76,118        $ 60,808     
Noninterest income   8,269        10,155        8,796        18,424        14,206     
Noninterest expense   (28,038 )     (30,001 )     (29,040 )     (58,039 )     (49,657 )  
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue   $ 18,943        $ 17,560        $ 14,588        $ 36,503        $ 25,357     


    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
ACL / Loans Held for Investment, Net of Unearned Income   2020   2020   2019  
    (Dollars in thousands)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,597,039      $ 3,425,762      $ 3,536,503     
PPP loans   327,648      —      —     
Adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 3,269,391      $ 3,425,762      $ 3,536,503     
Allowance for credit losses   $ 55,644      $ 51,187      $ 28,691     
               
ACL to adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income   1.70  %   1.49  %   0.81  %  


Contact:    
  Charles N. Funk   Barry S. Ray
  President and Chief Executive Officer   Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  319.356.5800   319.356.5800

