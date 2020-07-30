Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Provides Update on Initiatives to Address the Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "Throughout the second quarter we took active measures to offset the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our leading, diversified portfolio of regional gaming assets, which are managed by the industry’s top operators. Our initiatives enhanced liquidity and provided the sector's only investment-grade balance sheet with incremental financial flexibility. At the same time, our efforts supported our tenants and ensured the continuity and predictability of our rental cash flows. Recent amendments and increases to the size of our credit facility and the proceeds from our recent $500.0 million public offering of 4.00% Senior Notes Due 2031 enabled the repayment of all borrowings under our $1.175 billion revolving credit facility. These efforts, along with the encouraging reopening of 43 of 45 of our properties, and the actions our industry leading publicly traded tenants have taken to strengthen their balance sheets through public market capital raises, have significantly increased the visibility and predictability of our rental receipts going forward. We remain focused on creating incremental value and cash flows from the transactions completed with our tenants since the pandemic outbreak. We will also continue to prudently manage our balance sheet and capital structure to deliver attractive shareholder returns.”

Recent Developments

All of our tenants are current with respect to their rental obligations other than Casino Queen, whom we have collected a partial payment from and continue to work with on a deferred rent agreement. As such, we have collected approximately 99% of our contractual rents this year through July.



On June 15, 2020, our wholly-owned subsidiary and operating partnership, GLP Capital, L.P., amended and restated its master lease with Tropicana Entertainment, Inc. (the "Tenant"), dated October 1, 2018 (as further amended and modified, the "Caesars Amended and Restated Master Lease"), to, (i) extend the initial term of 15 years to 20 years, with renewals of up to an additional 20 years at the option of the Tenant, (ii) remove the variable rent component in its entirety commencing with the third lease year, (iii) in the third lease year increase annual land base rent to approximately $23.6 million and annual building base rent to approximately $62.1 million, (iv) provide fixed escalation percentages that delay the escalation of building base rent until the commencement of the fifth lease year with building base rent increasing annually by 1.25% in the fifth and sixth lease year, 1.75% in the seventh and eight lease years and 2% in the ninth lease year and each lease year thereafter, (v) subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, permit the Tenant to elect to replace the Tropicana Evansville and/or Tropicana Greenville properties under the Caesars Amended and Restated Master Lease with one or more of Eldorado Resorts Inc., (now doing business as Caesars Entertainment Corporation) ("Caesars") properties, namely, Scioto Downs, The Row in Reno, Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, Isle Casino Hotel – Black Hawk, Lady Luck Casino – Black Hawk, Isle Casino Waterloo, Isle Casino Bettendorf or Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, provided that the aggregate value of such new property, individually or collectively, is at least equal to the value of Tropicana Evansville or Tropicana Greenville, as applicable, (vi) permit the Tenant to elect to sell its interest in Belle of Baton Rouge and sever it from the Caesars Amended and Restated Master Lease, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and (vii) provide certain relief under the operating, capital expenditure and financial covenants thereunder in the event of facility closures due to pandemics, governmental restrictions and certain other instances of unavoidable delay. The Caesars Amended and Restated Master Lease became effective on July 23, 2020 when all of the necessary regulatory approvals were received and notice periods were satisfied.



While authorities have allowed the re-openings of many casinos across the country, subject to safety protocols and capacity constraints, the extent of our tenants’ recovery, given current economic conditions and consumer behavior, remains uncertain. As of July 30, 2020, 43 out of our 45 total properties, (including the properties we own and operate in our taxable REIT subsidiaries) have reopened at limited capacity.



On June 24, 2020, we received approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission to own the Lumière Place Casino and Hotel and intend to close on this acquisition transaction and enter into a new lease with Caesars for this asset prior to the October 1, 2020 maturity date of the loan we made in 2018 in connection with this property.



Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge reopened on May 18, 2020 and Hollywood Casino Perryville reopened on June 19, 2020 and although early, operating results have exceeded expectations.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet Update

On June 25, 2020, we completed an amendment to our credit agreement, which: (i) extended the maturity date of $224.0 million of principal amount of the outstanding Term Loan A-1s from April 28, 2021 to May 21, 2023, which term loans would thereafter be classified as Term Loan A-2s and (ii) increased the principal of the Term Loan A-2s by $200.0 million in the form of incremental term loans.





Also on June 25, 2020, we issued $500 million of 4.00% senior unsecured notes maturing on January 15, 2031 at a slight discount to par. The net proceeds of the borrowings during the quarter were utilized, along with cash on hand, to repay all indebtedness under the Company's $1.175 billion revolving credit facility.





The aggregate dividends paid on June 26, 2020 was comprised of $25.9 million in cash and $103.4 million in common stock (2,701,952 shares at $38.2643 per share).

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended



June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2020 Actual 2019 Actual Total Revenue $ 262.0 $ 289.0 Income From Operations $ 180.7 $ 170.8 Net Income $ 112.4 $ 93.0 FFO (1) $ 166.9 $ 158.6 AFFO (2) $ 180.6 $ 185.0 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 246.9 $ 260.9 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.52 $ 0.43 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.77 $ 0.74 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.84 $ 0.86

________________________________________

(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment and loan impairment charges.

Mitigation Efforts and Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

On April 16, 2020, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries acquired the real property associated with the Tropicana Las Vegas ("Tropicana") from Penn National Gaming, Inc. ("PENN") in exchange for rent credits of $307.5 million, which are to be applied for rent due under the parties’ existing leases for the months of May, June, July, August, October and a portion of November 2020, assuming the completion of the Morgantown transaction described below. PENN will otherwise be obligated to continue making cash rent payments to GLPI, including cash rent in April (which was received in full), September, November and December 2020. For financial reporting and debt covenant purposes, the Company has included the amounts of non-cash rents earned in net income, FFO, AFFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. Simultaneous with GLPI’s acquisition of the Tropicana, the Company entered into a lease with PENN for the Tropicana with nominal annual rent and PENN will continue to operate the property for two years (subject to three one-year extensions at GLPI’s option) or until the Tropicana is sold, whichever is earlier. The lease is a triple net lease relieving the Company from carrying and other costs at the property during the lease term.



Subject to receipt of required regulatory approval, the Company expects to complete the acquisition from PENN of the land under its gaming facility under construction in Morgantown, Pennsylvania in exchange for $30.0 million in rent credits. GLPI and PENN also intend to enter into a lease for the Morgantown land which is expected to generate $3.0 million of initial annual cash rent for GLPI.



The Company granted PENN the exclusive right until December 31, 2020 to purchase the operations of the Company's Hollywood Casino Perryville, in Perryville, Maryland, for $31.1 million, with the closing of such purchase, provided PENN exercises its option and subject to regulatory approvals, expected to occur during calendar year 2021 on a date selected by PENN with reasonable prior notice to the Company, unless otherwise agreed upon by both parties. Upon closing, the Company will lease the real estate of the Perryville facility to PENN pursuant to a lease providing for initial annual rent of $7.77 million, subject to escalation provisions.



PENN plans to exercise the next scheduled five-year renewal option under each of its two master leases with the Company. The terms of the master lease covering PENN’s Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse, located in Grantville, Pennsylvania, is expected to be amended to provide the Company with protection from any adverse impact on the lease escalation provisions resulting from decreased net revenues from such facility upon the openings of PENN's Category 4 facilities. The Company also granted PENN the option to exercise an additional five-year renewal term at the end of the lease term for each of the two master leases, subject to certain regulatory approvals.



The transactions with PENN are expected to generate incremental value both through the realization of the underlying value of the real estate in Las Vegas at a future date as well as the yield on the Morgantown lease. The series of transactions with PENN has provided GLPI with greater visibility on intermediate-term rental income through the application of non-cash rent credits while providing PENN significantly greater liquidity to transition back to normalized operations as the economy strengthens.



In light of the nationwide casino closures experienced this year, the Company does not expect any rent escalators for 2020. The Company's leases contain variable rent which is reset on varying schedules depending on the lease. In the aggregate, the portion of cash rents that are variable represented approximately 16% of our 2019 full year cash rental income. Of that 16% variable rent, approximately 27% resets every five years which is associated with the Company's master lease with PENN (the "PENN Master Lease") and the Casino Queen Master Lease, 42% resets every two years and 31% resets monthly which is associated with the PENN Master Lease (of which approximately 47% is subject to a floor or $22.9 million annually for Hollywood Casino Toledo). The percentage rent in the Penn Master Lease declined by $6.6 million and $7.9 million for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to the corresponding periods in the prior year due to the temporary closures of Hollywood Casino Columbus and to a lesser extent, Hollywood Casino Toledo from mid-March 2020 to June 19, 2020.



The variable rent resets in the Boyd Gaming Corporation Master Lease and the Amended Pinnacle Master Lease reset for the two-year period ended April 30, 2020. As a result, reductions of $1.5 million and $5.0 million, respectively, were incurred in annual variable rent on these respective leases through April 30, 2022. The Meadows Lease variable rent reset occurs in October 2020. As such, we expect that the variable rent resets will be impacted by the casino closures as well as the properties’ post re-opening performance.

Dividend

On April 29, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.60 per share on the Company's common stock, consisting of a combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on June 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2020. The adjusted quarterly dividend level reflects the impact of the COVID-19 closures on the Company's tenants and anticipates that the Company's major tenants will continue to fulfill their financial obligations to the Company. It is anticipated that the portion of dividends to be paid in shares will be limited to periods during which non-cash rents are realized by the Company.

The Company expects the dividend to be a taxable dividend to shareholders, regardless of whether a particular shareholder received the dividend in the form of cash or shares. The Company reserves the right to pay future dividends entirely in cash, and the composition of future dividends with respect to cash and stock will be made by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of June 30, 2020, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 45 gaming and related facilities, including approximately 35 acres of real estate at Tropicana Las Vegas and the Company's wholly-owned and operated Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville, which are referred to as the "TRS Properties", the real property associated with 32 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN (excluding the Tropicana Las Vegas), the real property associated with 5 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars, the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois. These facilities are geographically diversified across 16 states and contain approximately 23.3 million square feet of improvements.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020

2019 Revenues Rental income $ 245,749 $ 248,563 $ 495,156 $ 496,241 Interest income from real estate loans 6,240 7,201 13,556 14,394 Total income from real estate 251,989 255,764 508,712 510,635 Gaming, food, beverage and other 9,979 33,249 36,738 66,242 Total revenues 261,968 289,013 545,450 576,877 Operating expenses Gaming, food, beverage and other 4,858 19,168 21,361 38,190 Land rights and ground lease expense 5,781 15,229 13,859 24,478 General and administrative 13,223 15,984 29,211 33,224 Depreciation (1) 57,390 67,865 113,953 126,443 Loan impairment charges — — — 13,000 Total operating expenses 81,252 118,246 178,384 235,335 Income from operations 180,716 170,767 367,066 341,542 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (69,474 ) (76,523 ) (141,478 ) (153,251 ) Interest income 273 248 469 337 Losses on debt extinguishment (5 ) — (17,334 ) — Total other expenses (69,206 ) (76,275 ) (158,343 ) (152,914 ) Income before income taxes 111,510 94,492 208,723 188,628 Income tax provision (840 ) 1,459 (521 ) 2,585 Net income $ 112,350 $ 93,033 $ 209,244 $ 186,043 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.43 $ 0.97 $ 0.87 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.43 $ 0.97 $ 0.86

(1) Results for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 included the acceleration of $10.3 million of depreciation expense due to the closure of the Resorts Casino Tunica property.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Operations

(in thousands) (unaudited)

TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Real estate $ 251,989 $ 255,764 $ 246,009 $ 252,368 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) 9,979 33,249 851 8,502 Total $ 261,968 $ 289,013 $ 246,860 $ 260,870 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Real estate $ 508,712 $ 510,635 $ 499,868 $ 502,478 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) 36,738 66,242 5,805 16,811 Total $ 545,450 $ 576,877 $ 505,673 $ 519,289

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Real estate general and administrative expenses $ 8,961 $ 10,400 $ 19,646 $ 21,978 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) general and administrative expenses 4,262 5,584 9,565 11,246 Total reported general and administrative expenses (1) $ 13,223 $ 15,984 $ 29,211 $ 33,224

_____________________________________

(1) General and administrative expenses include payroll related expenses, insurance, utilities, professional fees and other administrative costs.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Current Year Revenue Detail

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30. 2020 PENN

Master

Lease PENN

Amended

Pinnacle

Master

Lease CZR

Master

Lease and

Loan BYD

Master

Lease BYD

Belterra

Lease PENN -

Meadows

Lease Casino

Queen

Lease Total Building base rent $ 69,852 $ 56,800 $ 15,534 $ 18,910 $ 446 $ 3,952 $ 250 $ 165,744 Land base rent 23,492 17,814 3,340 2,947 316 — — 47,909 Percentage rent 15,319 7,121 3,340 2,577 303 2,792 — 31,452 Total cash rental income (1) $ 108,663 $ 81,735 $ 22,214 $ 24,434 $ 1,065 $ 6,744 $ 250 $ 245,105 Straight-line rent adjustments $ 2,232 $ (1,024 ) $ (2,894 ) $ (362 ) $ (203 ) $ 573 $ — (1,678 ) Ground rent in revenue 427 1,318 147 380 — — — 2,272 Other rental revenue — — — 50 — 50 Total rental income $ 111,322 $ 82,029 $ 19,467 $ 24,452 $ 862 $ 7,367 $ 250 $ 245,749 Interest income from real estate loans — — 5,701 539 — — — 6,240 Total income from real estate $ 111,322 $ 82,029 $ 25,168 $ 24,991 $ 862 $ 7,367 $ 250 $ 251,989 Six Months Ended June 30. 2020 PENN

Master

Lease PENN

Amended

Pinnacle

Master

Lease CZR

Master

Lease and

Loan BYD

Master

Lease BYD

Belterra

Lease PENN -

Meadows

Lease Casino

Queen

Lease Total Building base rent $ 139,704 $ 113,600 $ 31,068 $ 37,821 $ 446 $ 7,905 $ 2,525 $ 333,069 Land base rent 46,984 35,628 6,680 5,893 316 — — 95,501 Percentage rent 35,647 15,063 6,680 5,385 303 5,584 1,356 70,018 Total cash rental income (1) $ 222,335 $ 164,291 $ 44,428 $ 49,099 $ 1,065 $ 13,489 $ 3,881 $ 498,588 Straight-line rent adjustments $ 4,463 $ (7,342 ) $ (5,789 ) $ (2,596 ) $ (203 ) $ 1,145 (10,322 ) Ground rent in revenue 1,167 2,925 1,870 801 — — 6,763 Other rental revenue — — — — — 127 127 Total rental income $ 227,965 $ 159,874 $ 40,509 $ 47,304 $ 862 $ 14,761 $ 3,881 $ 495,156 Interest income from real estate loans — — 11,402 2,154 — — — 13,556 Total income from real estate $ 227,965 $ 159,874 $ 51,911 $ 49,458 $ 862 $ 14,761 $ 3,881 $ 508,712

_______________________________________

(1) Cash rental income for the PENN leases is inclusive of rent credits recognized in connection with the Tropicana Las Vegas transaction which closed on April 16, 2020.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net income $ 112,350 $ 93,033 $ 209,244 $ 186,043 (Gains) losses from dispositions of property (8 ) 6 (7 ) 13 Real estate depreciation (1) 54,551 65,568 108,830 121,243 Funds from operations $ 166,893 $ 158,607 $ 318,067 $ 307,299 Straight-line rent adjustments 1,678 8,643 10,322 17,287 Other depreciation (2) 2,839 2,297 5,123 5,200 Amortization of land rights 3,020 9,406 6,040 12,496 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,593 2,899 5,363 5,790 Stock based compensation 4,064 4,183 8,299 8,508 Losses on debt extinguishment 5 — 17,334 — Loan impairment charges — — — 13,000 Capital maintenance expenditures (3) (495 ) (1,017 ) (1,141 ) (1,547 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 180,597 $ 185,018 $ 369,407 $ 368,033 Interest, net $ 69,201 $ 76,275 $ 141,009 $ 152,914 Income tax expense $ (840 ) $ 1,459 $ (521 ) $ 2,585 Capital maintenance expenditures (3) $ 495 $ 1,017 $ 1,141 $ 1,547 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts $ (2,593 ) $ (2,899 ) $ (5,363 ) $ (5,790 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 246,860 $ 260,870 $ 505,673 $ 519,289 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.52 $ 0.43 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.77 $ 0.74 $ 1.47 $ 1.43 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 1.71 $ 1.71 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Diluted 215,931,653 215,604,907 215,868,231 215,520,316

__________________________________________

(1) Real estate depreciation expense for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 included the acceleration of $10.3 million of depreciation expense due to the closure of the Resorts Casino Tunica property.

(2) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(3) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Net Operating Income

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

REAL ESTATE and CORPORATE (REIT)

(in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 117,268 $ 90,197 $ 213,789 $ 180,960 Losses from dispositions of property — 1 — 8 Real estate depreciation 54,551 65,568 108,830 121,243 Funds from operations $ 171,819 $ 155,766 $ 322,619 $ 302,211 Straight-line rent adjustments 1,678 8,643 10,322 17,287 Other depreciation (1) 498 499 995 999 Amortization of land rights 3,020 9,406 6,040 12,496 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,593 2,899 5,363 5,790 Stock based compensation 4,064 4,183 8,299 8,508 Losses on debt extinguishment 5 — 17,334 — Loan impairment charges — — — 13,000 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (56 ) (2 ) (144 ) (4 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 183,621 $ 181,394 $ 370,828 $ 360,287 Interest, net (3) 64,743 73,674 133,950 147,712 Income tax expense 182 197 309 265 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 56 2 144 4 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,593 ) (2,899 ) (5,363 ) (5,790 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 246,009 $ 252,368 $ 499,868 $ 502,478 Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 2019

2020

2019

Adjusted EBITDA $ 246,009 $ 252,368 $ 499,868

$ 502,478 Real estate general and administrative expenses 8,961 10,400 19,646

21,978 Stock based compensation (4,064 ) (4,183 ) (8,299

) (8,508 ) Losses from dispositions of property — (1 ) —

(8 ) Cash net operating income (4) $ 250,906 $ 258,584 $ 511,215

$ 515,940

________________________________________





(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3) Interest, net is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $4.5 million and $7.1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.6 million and $5.2 million for the corresponding periods in the prior year.

(4) Cash net operating income is rental and other property income, inclusive of rent credits recognized in connection with the Tropicana Las Vegas transaction less cash property level expenses.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

GLP HOLDINGS, LLC (TRS)

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net income $ (4,918 ) $ 2,836 $ (4,545 ) $ 5,083 Losses from dispositions of property (8 ) 5 (7 ) 5 Funds from operations $ (4,926 ) $ 2,841 $ (4,552 ) $ 5,088 Other depreciation (1) 2,341 1,798 4,128 4,201 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (439 ) (1,015 ) (997 ) (1,543 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ (3,024 ) $ 3,624 $ (1,421 ) $ 7,746 Interest, net 4,458 2,601 7,059 5,202 Income tax expense (1,022 ) 1,262 (830 ) 2,320 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 439 1,015 997 1,543 Adjusted EBITDA $ 851 $ 8,502 $ 5,805 $ 16,811

________________________________________

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Real estate investments, net $ 7,049,408 $ 7,100,555 Property and equipment, used in operations, net 90,888 94,080 Real estate of Tropicana Las Vegas , net 306,715 — Real estate loans 246,000 303,684 Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 831,552 838,734 Cash and cash equivalents 74,050 26,823 Prepaid expenses 2,582 4,228 Goodwill 16,067 16,067 Other intangible assets 9,577 9,577 Deferred tax assets 6,561 6,056 Other assets 32,025 34,494 Total assets $ 8,665,425 $ 8,434,298 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,124 $ 1,006 Accrued expenses 3,766 6,239 Accrued interest 58,150 60,695 Accrued salaries and wages 3,493 13,821 Gaming, property, and other taxes 1,632 944 Income taxes payable 266 — Lease liabilities 182,856 183,971 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 5,768,330 5,737,962 Deferred rental revenue 515,495 328,485 Deferred tax liabilities 307 279 Other liabilities 27,241 26,651 Total liabilities 6,562,660 6,360,053 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) — — Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 217,821,237 and 214,694,165 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 2,178 2,147 Additional paid-in capital 3,955,293 3,959,383 Accumulated deficit (1,854,706 ) (1,887,285 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,102,765 2,074,245 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,665,425 $ 8,434,298

Debt Capitalization



The Company had $74.1 million of unrestricted cash and $5.77 billion in total debt at June 30, 2020. The Company’s debt structure as of June 30, 2020 was as follows:

As of March 31, 2020 Years to Maturity Interest Rate Balance (in thousands) Unsecured $1,175 Million Revolver Due May 2023 (1) 2.9 —% — Unsecured Term Loan A-1 Due April 2021 (1) 0.8 1.679% 224,981 Unsecured Term Loan A-2 Due May 2023 (1) 2.9 1.682% 424,019 Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023 3.3 5.375% 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024 4.2 3.350% 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 4.9 5.250% 850,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 5.8 5.375% 975,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 7.9 5.750% 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 8.6 5.300% 750,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 9.6 4.000% 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031 10.6 4.000% 500,000 Finance lease liability 6.2 4.780% 925 Total long-term debt 5,824,925 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (56,595 ) Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 5,768,330 Weighted average 6.3 4.55%

________________________________________

(1) The rate on the term loan facility and revolver is LIBOR plus 1.50%.

(2) Total debt net of cash totaled $5.7 billion at June 30, 2020.

Rating Agency Update - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating Standard & Poor's BBB- Fitch BBB- Moody's Ba1

Properties



Description Location Date Acquired Tenant/Operator PENN Master Lease (19 Properties) Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, IN 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Aurora Aurora, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Joliet Joliet, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Alton Alton, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Toledo Toledo, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Columbus Columbus, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA 11/1/2013 PENN M Resort Henderson, NV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Bangor Bangor, ME 11/1/2013 PENN Zia Park Casino Hobbs, NM 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast Bay St. Louis, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Riverside Riverside, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Tunica Tunica, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Boomtown Biloxi Biloxi, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway Dayton, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track Youngstown, OH 11/1/2013 PENN 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, MS 5/1/2017 PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties) Ameristar Black Hawk Black Hawk, CO 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar East Chicago East Chicago, IN 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Council Bluffs Council Bluffs, IA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown Bossier City Bossier City, LA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown New Orleans New Orleans, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS 4/28/2016 PENN River City Casino & Hotel St. Louis, MO 4/28/2016 PENN Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu) Jackpot, NV 4/28/2016 PENN Plainridge Park Casino Plainridge, MA 10/15/2018 PENN CZR Master Lease (5 Properties) Tropicana Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ 10/1/2018 CZR Tropicana Evansville Evansville, IN 10/1/2018 CZR Tropicana Laughlin Laughlin, NV 10/1/2018 CZR Trop Casino Greenville Greenville, MS 10/1/2018 CZR Belle of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 10/1/2018 CZR BYD Master Lease (3 Properties) Belterra Casino Resort Florence, IN 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar Kansas City Kansas City, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar St. Charles St. Charles, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Single Asset Leases Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center Cincinnati, OH 10/15/2018 BYD The Meadows Racetrack and Casino Washington, PA 9/9/2016 PENN Casino Queen East St. Louis, IL 1/23/2014 Casino Queen TRS Properties Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 11/1/2013 GLPI Hollywood Casino Perryville Perryville, MD 11/1/2013 GLPI Tropicana Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 4/16/2020 PENN

Lease and Loan Information



Master Leases Single Asset Leases PENN Master Lease PENN

Amended

Pinnacle

Master Lease Caesars

Amended and

Restated

Master Lease BYD Master

Lease Belterra Park

Lease operated

by BYD PENN-

Meadows

Lease Casino Queen

Lease Property Count 19 12 5 3 1 1 1 Number of States Represented 10 8 5 2 1 1 1 Commencement Date 11/1/2013 4/28/2016 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 10/15/2018 9/9/2016 1/23/2014 Initial Term 15 10 15 10 (1) 7.5 (1) 10 15 Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 25 (5x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 25 (5x5 years) 25 (5x5 years) 19 (3x5years,

1x4 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Yes No No Yes No Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.2 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 5% (2) 2% Coverage as of Tenants' latest Earnings Report (3) 1.78 1.59 1.76 1.81 2.25 1.59 1.34 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 1.8 1.2 (4) 1.8 1.8 2.0 1.8 Yearly Anniversary for Realization November 2020 May 2021 October 2020 May 2021 May 2021 October 2020 February 2021 Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 5 years 2 years 2 years 2 years 2 years 2 years 5 years Next Reset November 2023 May 2022 October 2020 May 2022 May 2022 October 2020 February 2024 Loan Receivable CZR (Lumière Place) (5) Property Count 1 Commencement Date 10/1/2018 Current Interest Rate 9.27% Credit Enhancement Corporate Guarantee

(1) The initial term of these leases ends on April 30, 2026.

(2) Meadows yearly escalator is 5% until a breakpoint when it resets to 2%.

(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2020. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

(4) CZR escalator governor is 1.2x for the initial 5 years and then 1.8x in subsequent years, but was removed upon the effective date of July 23, 2020 of the amended lease.

(5) The CZR loan bears interest at a rate equal to (i) 9.09% until October 1, 2019 and (ii) 9.27% until its maturity. On the one-year anniversary of the CZR loan, the mortgage evidenced by a deed of trust on the Lumière Place Casino and Hotel terminated and the loan became unsecured and will remain unsecured until its final maturity on the two-year anniversary of the closing. The Company has recently received approval to own the Lumière Place Casino and Hotel and intends to close on this transaction and enter into a new lease prior to the loans maturity date.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures



FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, inclusive of rent credits recognized in connection with the Tropicana Las Vegas transaction less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, and loan impairment charges reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment and loan impairment charges. For financial reporting and debt covenant purposes, the Company includes the amounts of non-cash rents earned in FFO, AFFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA for the REIT excluding real estate general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from sales of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our receipt of rent payments in future periods, the impact of future transactions and expected 2020 dividend payments. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on GLPI as a result of the impact of such pandemics on the business operations of GLPI’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all; GLPI’s ability to successfully consummate the announced transactions with PENN, including the ability of the parties to satisfy the various conditions to closing, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals, or other delays or impediments to completing the proposed transactions; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.

