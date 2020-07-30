Inozyme Pharma Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (“Inozyme”) (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share on July 28, 2020 and the closing of the sale of 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock on July 30, 2020 following the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. Aggregate gross proceeds from the initial public offering, including the option shares, totaled $128.8 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Inozyme. All shares were offered and sold by Inozyme.



Inozyme’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “INZY” on July 24, 2020.

BofA Securities, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 23, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

Contacts

Investors:

Inozyme Pharma

Axel Bolte, Co-founder, President and CEO

(857) 330-4345

axel.bolte@inozyme.com

Media:

SmithSolve

Alex Van Rees

(973) 442-1555 ext. 111

alex.vanrees@smithsolve.com