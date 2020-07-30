Natus Medical Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q2-2020 Key Results Revenue (millions) $84.8 • Newborn Care revenue increased 1% compared to second quarter last year

• Reduced debt by $13.0 million during the quarter

• NICVIEW II released during the quarter GAAP loss per share $0.26 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $84.8 million, a decrease of 32.4% compared to $125.5 million reported for the second quarter 2019. GAAP gross margin was 47.8% during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 56.9% in the second quarter 2019. GAAP net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $3.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the second quarter 2019.

Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.13 for the second quarter 2020, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.32 in the second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $4.4 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to net income of $10.6 million in the second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 51.5% in the second quarter 2020 compared to 59.1% reported for the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $194.2 million, a decrease of 19.2% compared to $240.3 million reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP gross margin was 53.2% vs. 57.4% reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP net loss was $12.5 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $26.9 million, or $0.80 per share in the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.09 for the first six months in 2020, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.39 in the same period in 2019. The Company reported non-GAAP net loss of $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $13.3 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.8% in 2020 vs. 59.3% reported for the same period in 2019.

COVID-19 Operational Impacts

Beginning in March of this year, Natus implemented safeguards in its facilities to protect its team members. These measures included social distancing practices, the ability to work from home and other safety procedures consistent with specific regulatory requirements and guidance from health authorities. As an essential supplier of healthcare products and services, all of Natus's manufacturing, engineering and customer support functions remain fully operational and continue to support customers with vital supplies, service and equipment. Our Company has adapted quickly and efficiently to this new environment and we will continue to operate in this manner until the global pandemic subsides.

Natus made investments in inventory during the second quarter to help mitigate any potential supply chain disruptions. Going into the third quarter, supply appears to be stable, which could allow for the reduction of inventory levels in future quarters. The Company has also taken actions to reduce costs, including reducing travel, tradeshows, employee and certain discretionary expenses. Natus will continue to prioritize investment spending to allow for continued innovation in its products and services, which is a key element of its strategy for profitable growth in the years ahead.

“As expected, we saw significant impact from COVID-19 during the second quarter, with revenue declining 32.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Our Neuro end market was impacted by the decline in spending at many hospitals and Hearing & Balance revenue declined due to the reduced activity in audiologist's offices and retail hearing centers. Our Newborn Care business performed well during the quarter increasing 1% compared to the second quarter last year as births continued at normal rates and we benefited from the release of our NICVIEW II NICU video streaming product,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect Neuro and Hearing & Balance revenues to remain below pre-pandemic levels, but to improve compared to the second quarter. We expect Newborn Care to remain closer to historical levels. We see our customers adapting to the COVID environment with elective procedures resuming, which we believe will result in increased capital spending, improving our business over the remainder of 2020,” Mr. Kennedy continued.

Financial Guidance

Although we see our revenues and margins improving compared to the second quarter for the remainder of 2020, a significant amount of uncertainty still exists as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this in mind, the Company will not provide detailed guidance at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income and loss, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and loss per share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) today, July 30, 2020. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1467486. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1467486. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue $ 84,780 $ 125,539 $ 194,163 $ 240,296 Cost of revenue 42,573 52,393 87,506 98,903 Intangibles amortization 1,654 1,746 3,322 3,502 Gross profit 40,553 71,400 103,335 137,891 Gross profit margin 47.8 % 56.9 % 53.2 % 57.4 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 22,802 32,324 53,532 66,054 Research and development 14,336 13,324 31,905 26,718 General and administrative 11,187 12,690 24,368 28,996 Intangibles amortization 3,644 3,763 7,305 7,549 Restructuring 621 2,668 1,492 40,040 Total operating expenses 52,590 64,769 118,602 169,357 Income (loss) from operations (12,037 ) 6,631 (15,267 ) (31,466 ) Interest expense (976 ) (1,388 ) (1,693 ) (2,894 ) Other income (expense), net 219 188 (558 ) (418 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax (12,794 ) 5,431 (17,518 ) (34,778 ) Provision for (benefit from) income tax (3,891 ) 1,944 (5,018 ) (7,865 ) Net income (loss) $ (8,903 ) $ 3,487 $ (12,500 ) $ (26,913 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.37 ) $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.37 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,827 33,639 33,624 33,630 Diluted 33,827 33,690 33,624 33,630





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 84,878 $ 63,297 Accounts receivable 89,230 115,889 Inventories 83,589 71,368 Other current assets 21,059 19,195 Total current assets 278,756 269,749 Property and equipment 26,673 24,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,926 15,046 Goodwill and intangible assets 249,901 261,166 Deferred income tax 30,204 30,355 Other assets 22,346 21,509 Total assets $ 620,806 $ 622,527 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,654 $ 27,253 Current portion of long-term debt 35,000 35,000 Accrued liabilities 38,857 54,451 Deferred revenue 21,186 20,246 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,533 5,871 Total current liabilities 132,230 142,821 Long-term debt 51,761 19,665 Deferred income tax 14,267 14,251 Operating lease liabilities 10,224 12,051 Other long-term liabilities 16,851 17,616 Total liabilities 225,333 206,404 Total stockholders’ equity 395,473 416,123 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 620,806 $ 622,527





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (8,903 ) $ 3,486 $ (12,500 ) $ (26,913 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,480 360 3,044 960 Impairment on intangibles held for sale — — — — Depreciation and amortization 6,683 7,716 13,677 15,427 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (20 ) 303 22 482 Warranty reserve 576 1,323 1,280 1,677 Share-based compensation 2,373 1,908 4,664 4,462 Loss on commencement of sales-type leases 800 — 1,095 — Impairment charge for held for sale assets — — — 24,571 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,582 3,615 25,152 19,170 Inventories (7,751 ) 2,370 (11,194 ) (2,106 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,007 ) (3,016 ) (4,066 ) (10,383 ) Accounts payable (1,714 ) 221 4,324 (3,215 ) Accrued liabilities (7,014 ) (1,301 ) (16,343 ) (2,620 ) Deferred revenue (1,888 ) 757 302 2,739 Deferred income tax 52 (188 ) 155 (205 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,751 ) 17,554 9,612 24,046 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (3,352 ) (458 ) (6,927 ) (2,919 ) Purchase of intangible assets — (13 ) — (13 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,352 ) (471 ) (6,927 ) (2,932 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 658 1,406 658 1,674 Repurchase of common stock — (10,495 ) — Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (43 ) (6 ) (1,926 ) (1,573 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (109 ) (100 ) (242 ) (265 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — — 60,000 — Payments on borrowings (13,000 ) (20,000 ) (28,000 ) (25,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (12,494 ) (18,700 ) 19,995 (25,164 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents 1,459 203 (1,099 ) (314 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (22,138 ) (1,414 ) 21,581 (4,364 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 107,016 53,423 63,297 56,373 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 84,878 $ 52,009 $ 84,878 $ 52,009





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ (12,794 ) $ 5,431 $ (17,518 ) $ (34,778 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,654 1,746 3,322 3,502 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) — 322 — 67 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 1,486 738 1,776 989 Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS) — 40 — 123 Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,644 3,763 7,305 7,549 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) — 151 — 258 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 590 2,594 1,407 40,258 Litigation (OPEX) — 10 — 697 Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax (5,420 ) 14,795 (3,708 ) 18,665 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ (1,009 ) $ 4,180 $ (600 ) $ 5,342 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,411 ) $ 10,615 $ (3,108 ) $ 13,323 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.40 Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.39 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,827 33,639 33,624 33,630 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,827 33,690 33,624 33,733





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 GAAP Gross Profit $ 40,553 $ 71,400 $ 103,335 $ 137,891 Amortization of intangibles 1,654 1,746 3,322 3,502 Direct cost of acquisitions — 40 — 123 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — 322 — 67 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,486 738 1,776 989 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 43,693 $ 74,246 $ 108,433 $ 142,572 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.5 % 59.1 % 55.8 % 59.3 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (12,037 ) $ 6,631 $ (15,267 ) $ (31,466 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,298 5,509 10,627 11,051 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — 322 — 67 Litigation — 10 — 697 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 2,076 3,332 3,183 41,247 Direct cost of acquisitions — 191 — 381 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (4,663 ) $ 15,995 $ (1,457 ) $ 21,977 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (5.5 ) % 12.7 % (0.8 ) % 9.1 % GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ (3,891 ) $ 1,944 $ (5,018 ) $ (7,865 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 2,524 2,662 4,091 5,707 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate 358 (503 ) 327 (606 ) Repatriation tax adjustment — — — (177 ) Restructuring and other expenses — 77 — 8,283 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ (1,009 ) $ 4,180 $ (600 ) $ 5,342





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Neuro: Revenue $ 43,509 $ 71,598 $ 108,830 $ 133,988 Cost of revenue 21,194 27,674 47,605 50,575 Intangibles amortization 826 940 1,705 1,882 Gross profit $ 21,489 $ 42,984 $ 59,520 $ 81,531 Gross profit margin 49.4 % 60.0 % 54.7 % 60.8 % Newborn care: Revenue $ 26,916 $ 26,563 $ 51,148 $ 56,099 Cost of revenue 13,989 11,656 24,329 23,826 Intangibles amortization 64 64 127 129 Gross profit $ 12,863 $ 14,843 $ 26,692 $ 32,144 Gross profit margin 47.8 % 55.9 % 52.2 % 57.3 % Hearing & balance: Revenue $ 14,355 $ 27,378 $ 34,185 $ 50,209 Cost of revenue 7,390 13,063 15,572 24,502 Intangibles amortization 764 742 1,490 1,491 Gross profit $ 6,201 $ 13,573 $ 17,123 $ 24,216 Gross profit margin 43.2 % 49.6 % 50.1 % 48.2 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 84,780 $ 125,539 $ 194,163 $ 240,296 Cost of revenue 42,573 52,393 87,506 98,903 Intangibles amortization 1,654 1,746 3,322 3,502 Gross profit $ 40,553 $ 71,400 $ 103,335 $ 137,891 Gross profit margin 47.8 % 56.9 % 53.2 % 57.4 % Note: The revenue and gross margin for our AccuScreen® newborn hearing screening product has been reclassified from Hearing & Balance to Newborn Care for both the current and prior periods. Hearing & Balance was formerly named Audiology.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 21,489 $ 42,984 $ 59,520 $ 81,531 Amortization of intangibles 826 940 1,705 1,882 Acquisition charges — 40 — 123 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 414 — 704 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 22,729 $ 43,964 $ 61,929 $ 83,536 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.2 % 61.4 % 56.9 % 62.3 % Newborn care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 12,863 $ 14,843 $ 26,692 $ 32,144 Amortization of intangibles 64 64 127 129 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (316 ) — (571 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 738 — 814 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 12,927 $ 15,329 $ 26,819 $ 32,516 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 48.0 % 57.7 % 52.4 % 58.0 % Hearing & balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 6,201 $ 13,573 $ 17,123 $ 24,216 Amortization of intangibles 764 742 1,490 1,491 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — 638 — 638 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,072 — 1,072 175 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 8,037 $ 14,953 $ 19,685 $ 26,520 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56.0 % 54.6 % 57.6 % 52.8 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 40,553 $ 71,400 $ 103,335 $ 137,891 Amortization of intangibles 1,654 1,746 3,322 3,502 Acquisition charges — 40 — 123 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — 322 — 67 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,486 738 1,776 989 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 43,693 $ 74,246 $ 108,433 $ 142,572 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.5 % 59.1 % 55.8 % 59.3 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 51,175 $ 73,531 $ 119,513 $ 139,598 International 33,605 52,008 74,650 100,698 Totals $ 84,780 $ 125,539 $ 194,163 $ 240,296 United States 60 % 59 % 62 % 58 % International 40 % 41 % 38 % 42 % Totals 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



