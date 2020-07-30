Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Operating Results
FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2020 -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The results represent an increase of $4.4 million compared to $9.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $45.0 million representing an increase of $2.9 million compared to $42.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net income reflected a 20% increase in earnings per diluted share to $0.55 for the year ended June 30, 2020 from $0.46 for the year ended June 30, 2019.
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am proud to report that we achieved record earnings for both the quarter and the fiscal year, while making significant progress towards our long-term strategic goal of improving our funding mix. During fiscal 2020, our retail deposits increased by $517 million, or 14%, reflecting a $647 million, or 33%, increase in core non-maturity deposits. This success enabled us to reduce our wholesale funding by $381 million, with such balances representing 22% of total funding at June 30, 2020 from 30% one year earlier.”
The Company had previously announced the successful closing of its acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSB”) and its subsidiary, Millington Bank (“Millington”) on July 10, 2020. Regarding the acquisition, Mr. Montanaro commented, “In conjunction with announcing our year-end results, I would also like to welcome the Millington employees, clients and stockholders to the Kearny family. Having successfully converted and integrated MSB’s core and online banking systems concurrent with the acquisition’s closing, we are now focused on supporting and strengthening our relationships with Millington’s existing clients, while further enhancing our presence in the very desirable New Jersey markets located within Somerset and Morris counties.”
With regard to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Montanaro further stated, “We continue to focus on the various ways in which we can assist our clients who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, including those clients who recently joined us from Millington. While we recognize that significant economic uncertainty lies ahead, we believe that our combined balance sheets are well positioned for such an environment. We ended fiscal 2020 on exceptionally strong footing with a tangible equity ratio of 13.29%, loan loss reserves totaling $37 million and liquid assets of $1.6 billion, which are further supported by over $2.6 billion of available borrowing capacity.”
Balance Sheet
- For the quarter and the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company succeeded in significantly growing core retail deposits which facilitated the outflow of wholesale deposits. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $177.0 million to $4.43 billion from $4.25 billion at March 31, 2020. Such growth was attributable to an increase of $224.9 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decline of $47.8 million in wholesale deposits. For the year ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $282.6 million to $4.43 billion from $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019. The year-over-year growth in deposits was attributable to an increase of $517.4 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a $234.8 million decrease in wholesale deposits.
- Loans receivable decreased by $64.1 million to $4.50 billion at June 30, 2020 from $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020. The decrease in loans receivable was attributable to a decrease in loan origination volume coupled with the acceleration of loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company originated 749 loans totaling $69.0 million under the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) and recorded deferred origination fees related to such loans totaling $2.9 million. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio decreased by $180.5 million, or 3.9%, from $4.68 billion, at June 30, 2019.
- Investment securities decreased by $92.7 million to $1.42 billion, or 21.0% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.51 billion at March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the securities portfolio increased by $127.3 million from $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.
- Borrowings decreased by $210.9 million to $1.17 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.38 billion at March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, borrowings decreased $148.8 million from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2019. The decrease in borrowings for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 reflected the Company’s continuing effort to reallocate its funding mix in favor of core deposits.
Earnings
Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest income increased by $2.9 million to $40.5 million from $37.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.3 million in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in interest income between comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased by $6.0 million to $149.4 million from $155.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.1 million in interest income and an increase of $1.8 million in interest expense.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest spread increased by 20 basis points to 2.43% while net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 2.62%. These increases primarily reflected a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets. Contributing approximately eight basis points to the quarterly increase in net interest margin was a temporary mismatch in the relationship between three-month LIBOR and three-month FHLB advance rates which favorably impacted the net cost of the Company’s portfolio of hedged FHLB advances. Specifically, the average historical spread between these two rates over the five-year period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately one basis point. However, that spread increased to 94 basis points on April 1, 2020 reflecting significant market volatility arising at outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mismatch between the noted three-month rate indices declined throughout the quarter, ending at 14 basis points at June 30, 2020.
- For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest rate spread decreased by nine basis points to 2.22% while net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 2.45%. These decreases primarily reflected a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 12 basis points to 3.72% which was largely attributable to a 9 basis point decrease in the yield on loans and a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities. For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 32 basis points to 1.29% which was attributable to a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits coupled with a 61 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.
- For the year ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by eight basis points to 3.83% which was largely attributable to a three basis point decrease in the yield on loans, coupled with a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities. For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 1.61% which was attributable to an 11 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.
Non-Interest Income
- Fees and service charges totaled $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to an increase of $518,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020 fees and service charges increased by $1.2 million to $6.6 million from $5.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 which was largely attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in loan pre-payment penalty income to $4.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.
- Gains on sales and calls of securities totaled $19,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020 gains on sales of securities totaled $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $323,000 for the year ended June 30, 2019. These variances were largely attributable to the gain on sale of securities recognized in conjunction with a wholesale restructuring transaction executed during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
- Loan sale gains achieved record levels, totaling $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $565,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Such gains totaled $3.2 million and $580,000 for the years ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The increase in loan sale gains primarily reflected an increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during those periods.
Non-Interest Expense
- Non-interest expense decreased by $1.2 million to $26.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $28.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to $2.2 million of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses recognized in the prior comparative period. The remaining change in non-interest expense included increases in equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense, FDIC insurance premiums, non-recurring merger-related expenses and miscellaneous expense.
- For the year ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense decreased by $1.6 million to $107.6 million from $109.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was largely attributable to $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses recognized in the prior comparative period. The remaining change in non-interest expense included decreases in salaries and employee benefits, equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases to non-recurring debt-extinguishment expenses and non-recurring merger-related expenses totaling $2.2 million and $951,000, respectively, which were recognized during the current year ended June 30, 2020.
- The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.61% compared to 1.64% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019.
- The Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 64.1% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio totaled 63.7% compared to 64.7% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019.
Income Taxes
- Income tax expense totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $225,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 25.6% and 2.4%, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2020, income tax expense was $12.3 million compared to $13.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 21.5% and 24.8%, respectively.
- The increase in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 reflected certain income tax benefits recorded in the prior comparative period, including a $1.6 million carryback of net operating losses and the reversal of tax valuation allowances totaling $591,000. In addition, a comparatively higher level of pre-tax net income, as compared to the prior period, resulted in a comparatively higher provision for income tax expense. The decrease in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2020 primarily reflected income tax benefits recorded during the year ended June 30, 2020, as noted above.
Performance Ratios
- Return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased to 0.81% from 0.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the return on average assets increased to 0.67% from 0.63% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019.
- Return on average equity increased to 5.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 while return on average tangible equity increased to 6.35% from 4.23% for those same comparative periods, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2020, return on average equity increased to 4.10% from 3.52% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019 while return on average tangible equity increased to 5.10% from 4.30% for those same comparative periods, respectively.
Asset Quality
- The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $36.7 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $35.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The $16.4 million increase in nonperforming loans for the year ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to a single, $14.3 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This loan is secured by a grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in northern New Jersey and has a current loan-to-value of approximately 69%.
- Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications resulting in payment deferrals for up to six months that are attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. Consequently, loans subject to such payment deferrals are reported as current with regard to payment status and continue to accrue interest during the payment deferral period. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had modified a total of 711 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $781.3 million, representing 17.2% of total loans. Further details regarding these modifications are provided in the table below. As of June 30, 2020, 351 of the modified loans with an aggregate principal balance of $374.9 million had reached the expiration of their initial three-month deferral period. Of these loans, 71.4%, or $267.9 million, had returned to their regular payment schedules by July 27, 2020. Through that same date, 24.5%, or $91.6 million had been granted a second 90-day extension while the remaining 4.1%, or $15.4 million, had not yet made their July payment.
|
June 30, 2020
|
May 4, 2020 (1)
|
Increase/(Decrease)
|
# of Loans
|
Balance
|
# of Loans
|
Balance
|
# of Loans
|
Balance
|
(In Thousands)
|
(In Thousands)
|
(In Thousands)
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family mortgage
|136
|$
|387,744
|93
|$
|269,219
|43
|$
|118,525
|Nonresidential mortgage
|131
|237,384
|120
|216,833
|11
|20,551
|Commercial business
|54
|10,450
|46
|6,770
|8
|3,680
|Construction
|1
|796
|1
|796
|-
|-
|Total commercial loans
|322
|636,374
|260
|493,618
|62
|142,756
|Residential mortgage
|345
|141,890
|305
|126,647
|40
|15,243
|-
|Consumer loans:
|-
|Home equity loans
|44
|3,014
|37
|2,409
|7
|605
|Total loans
|711
|$
|781,278
|602
|$
|622,674
|109
|$
|158,604
____________________
(1) Certain historical data presented as of May 4, 2020 has been reclassified to be consistent with the current period presentation.
- In addition to the loans reported above, the Company acquired 144 loans with aggregate principal balances of $114.8 million in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB on July 10, 2020 that had been previously modified in accordance with the guidance discussed above.
- Net charge offs totaled $38,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $16,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% for both comparative periods. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $144,000 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% on the average balance of total loans for the fiscal year. By comparison, for the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $1.1 million reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.02% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2019.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $174,000. The provision expense for the period partly reflected an increase of $935,000 in the allowance for loan losses resulting from increases in certain environmental loss factors reflecting estimated incurred losses specifically attributable to the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19. That increase was largely offset by the effects of a decrease in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment at June 30, 2020. By comparison, the provision for loan losses for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $6.3 million. The provision expense during the prior comparative quarter reflected an estimate of approximately $5.5 million of incurred losses specifically attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19. The remaining portion of the provision during the earlier comparative period was largely attributable to the effects of an increase in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment during that period.
- For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.2 million, reflecting an increase of $641,000 from $3.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. The increase largely reflected increases to environmental loss factors associated with the adverse impact of COVID-19 that was partially offset by the effects of lower growth during the year ended June 30, 2020 in the balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to that of the prior year ended June 30, 2019.
- The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) increased to $37.3 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 from $37.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased by $4.1 million from $33.3 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Excluding the balance of acquired loans, which generally do not carry an ALLL, the ALLL as a percentage of non-acquired loans at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 totaled 1.03% and .91%, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, the balance of acquired loans totaled $923.9 million, had remaining purchase accounting discounts of $43.1 million, or 4.67% of the applicable outstanding balance, with no associated ALLL. As the Company operates on a non-calendar fiscal year, as of June 30, 2020, it had not yet adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard.
Liquidity & Capital
- The Company maintains significant sources of both on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $181.0 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.39 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale which can be readily sold or pledged as collateral, if necessary. In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.53 billion and $318.7 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.
- On March 25, 2020 the Company temporarily suspended its stock repurchase program due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Through June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a cost of $111.1 million, or an average of $13.14 per share.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend paid to stockholders of $0.08 per share. For the year ended June 30, 2020, total cash dividends paid to stockholders totaled $0.29 per share.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.18 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020. For the year ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.31 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.17 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020.
- At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratios of the Company and the Bank were 13.27% and 11.95%, respectively. The remainder of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.
|
Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|59,452
|$
|121,515
|204.4
|%
|Securities available for sale
|1,385,703
|1,476,344
|(90,641
|)
|-6.1
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|32,556
|34,618
|(2,062
|)
|-6.0
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|20,789
|11,245
|9,544
|84.9
|%
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,562,512
|(64,115
|)
|-1.4
|%
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(37,191
|)
|(136
|)
|0.4
|%
|Net loans receivable
|4,461,070
|4,525,321
|(64,251
|)
|-1.4
|%
|Premises and equipment
|57,389
|58,985
|(1,596
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|58,654
|59,324
|(670
|)
|-1.1
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,373
|19,036
|(1,663
|)
|-8.7
|%
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|-
|0.0
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|3,995
|4,242
|(247
|)
|-5.8
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|262,380
|260,843
|1,537
|0.6
|%
|Deferred income taxes, net
|25,480
|27,150
|(1,670
|)
|-6.2
|%
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|-
|0.0
|%
|Other assets
|40,746
|26,200
|14,546
|55.5
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|(15,658
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,430,282
|$
|4,253,254
|$
|177,028
|4.2
|%
|Borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,384,025
|(210,860
|)
|-15.2
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,569
|16,492
|77
|0.5
|%
|Other liabilities
|53,982
|50,390
|3,592
|7.1
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,673,998
|5,704,161
|(30,163
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|837
|837
|-
|0.0
|%
|Paid-in capital
|722,871
|721,474
|1,397
|0.2
|%
|Retained earnings
|387,911
|380,671
|7,240
|1.9
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(28,699
|)
|(29,185
|)
|486
|-1.7
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
|1,257
|(4,125
|)
|5,382
|-130.5
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,084,177
|1,069,672
|14,505
|1.4
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|(15,658
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.04
|%
|15.79
|%
|0.25
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|13.29
|%
|13.03
|%
|0.26
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|83,663
|83,664
|(1
|)
|0.0
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|12.96
|$
|12.79
|$
|0.17
|1.3
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|10.39
|$
|10.21
|$
|0.18
|1.8
|%
___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|Summary Income Statement
|For the three months ended
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Pct.
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|46,192
|$
|46,603
|$
|(411
|)
|-0.9
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|9,769
|10,526
|(757
|)
|-7.2
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|487
|547
|(60
|)
|-11.0
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|903
|1,100
|(197
|)
|-17.9
|%
|Total Interest Income
|57,351
|58,776
|(1,425
|)
|-2.4
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|12,439
|14,768
|(2,329
|)
|-15.8
|%
|Borrowings
|4,462
|6,398
|(1,936
|)
|-30.3
|%
|Total interest expense
|16,901
|21,166
|(4,265
|)
|-20.2
|%
|Net interest income
|40,450
|37,610
|2,840
|7.6
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|174
|6,270
|(6,096
|)
|-97.2
|%
|
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
|40,276
|31,340
|8,936
|28.5
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|1,696
|1,338
|358
|26.8
|%
|Gain on sale and call of securities
|19
|2,234
|(2,215
|)
|-99.1
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,348
|565
|783
|138.6
|%
|Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,537
|1,532
|5
|0.3
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|325
|309
|16
|5.2
|%
|Miscellaneous
|77
|223
|(146
|)
|-65.5
|%
|Total non-interest income
|5,002
|6,201
|(1,199
|)
|-19.3
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,527
|15,537
|(10
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,688
|2,685
|3
|0.1
|%
|Equipment and systems
|2,948
|2,672
|276
|10.3
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|751
|612
|139
|22.7
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|286
|-
|286
|0.0
|%
|Directors' compensation
|769
|771
|(2
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Merger-related expenses
|447
|285
|162
|56.8
|%
|Debt extinguishment expenses
|-
|2,156
|(2,156
|)
|-100.0
|%
|Miscellaneous
|3,475
|3,344
|131
|3.9
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|26,891
|28,062
|(1,171
|)
|-4.2
|%
|Income before income taxes
|18,387
|9,479
|8,908
|94.0
|%
|Income taxes
|4,698
|225
|4,473
|1988.0
|%
|Net income
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|4,435
|47.9
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.06
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.06
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|$
|-
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|6,449
|$
|6,479
|$
|(30
|)
|Dividend payout ratio
|47.1
|%
|70.0
|%
|-22.9
|%
|
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|80,678
|81,339
|(661
|)
|Diluted
|80,680
|81,358
|(678
|)
|For the three months ended
|Variance
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|or Change
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,567,229
|$
|4,503,996
|$
|63,233
|1.4
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,369,014
|1,406,973
|(37,959
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|89,263
|101,771
|(12,508
|)
|-12.3
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|141,964
|104,241
|37,723
|36.2
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,167,470
|6,116,981
|50,489
|0.8
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|605,876
|598,335
|7,541
|1.3
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|58,030
|0.9
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,189,044
|$
|1,112,080
|$
|76,964
|6.9
|%
|Savings
|876,580
|838,501
|38,079
|4.5
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,879,039
|2,004,785
|(125,746
|)
|-6.3
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,944,663
|3,955,366
|(10,703
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,202,522
|1,208,627
|(6,105
|)
|-0.5
|%
|Other borrowings
|96,770
|87,072
|9,698
|11.1
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,299,292
|1,295,699
|3,593
|0.3
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,243,955
|5,251,065
|(7,110
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|380,067
|317,530
|62,537
|19.7
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|72,007
|55,456
|16,551
|29.8
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|452,074
|372,986
|79,088
|21.2
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,696,029
|5,624,051
|71,978
|1.3
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|1,077,317
|1,091,265
|(13,948
|)
|-1.3
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|58,030
|0.9
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.61
|%
|116.49
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.0
|%
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Variance
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2020
|2020
|or Change
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.05
|%
|4.14
|%
|-0.09
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|2.85
|%
|2.99
|%
|-0.14
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.18
|%
|2.15
|%
|0.03
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|2.54
|%
|4.22
|%
|-1.68
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.72
|%
|3.84
|%
|-0.12
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|0.72
|%
|1.17
|%
|-0.45
|%
|Savings
|0.81
|%
|0.85
|%
|-0.04
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.82
|%
|1.94
|%
|-0.12
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.26
|%
|1.49
|%
|-0.23
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.47
|%
|2.03
|%
|-0.56
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.13
|%
|1.17
|%
|-1.04
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.37
|%
|1.98
|%
|-0.61
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.29
|%
|1.61
|%
|-0.32
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.43
|%
|2.23
|%
|0.20
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.62
|%
|2.46
|%
|0.16
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.37
|%
|-0.07
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)
|1.59
|%
|1.67
|%
|-0.08
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|59.16
|%
|64.05
|%
|-4.89
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.26
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|5.08
|%
|3.39
|%
|1.69
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|6.35
|%
|4.23
|%
|2.12
|%
___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|38,935
|$
|142,032
|364.8
|%
|Securities available for sale
|1,385,703
|714,263
|671,440
|94.0
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|32,556
|576,652
|(544,096
|)
|-94.4
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|20,789
|12,267
|8,522
|69.5
|%
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,678,928
|(180,531
|)
|-3.9
|%
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(33,274
|)
|(4,053
|)
|12.2
|%
|Net loans receivable
|4,461,070
|4,645,654
|(184,584
|)
|-4.0
|%
|Premises and equipment
|57,389
|56,854
|535
|0.9
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|58,654
|64,190
|(5,536
|)
|-8.6
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,373
|19,360
|(1,987
|)
|-10.3
|%
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|-
|0.0
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|3,995
|5,160
|(1,165
|)
|-22.6
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|262,380
|256,155
|6,225
|2.4
|%
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|25,480
|25,367
|113
|0.4
|%
|Other real estate owned
|178
|-
|178
|0.0
|%
|Other assets
|40,746
|9,077
|31,669
|348.9
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|123,346
|1.9
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,430,282
|$
|4,147,610
|$
|282,672
|6.8
|%
|Borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,321,982
|(148,817
|)
|-11.3
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,569
|16,887
|(318
|)
|-1.9
|%
|Other liabilities
|53,982
|21,191
|32,791
|154.7
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,673,998
|5,507,670
|166,328
|3.0
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|$
|837
|$
|891
|$
|(54
|)
|-6.1
|%
|Paid-in capital
|722,871
|787,394
|(64,523
|)
|-8.2
|%
|Retained earnings
|387,911
|366,679
|21,232
|5.8
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(28,699
|)
|(30,644
|)
|1,945
|-6.3
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|1,257
|2,839
|(1,582
|)
|-55.7
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,084,177
|1,127,159
|(42,982
|)
|-3.8
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,634,829
|$
|123,346
|1.9
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.04
|%
|16.99
|%
|-0.95
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|13.29
|%
|14.19
|%
|-0.90
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|83,663
|89,126
|(5,463
|)
|-6.1
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|12.96
|$
|12.65
|$
|0.31
|2.5
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|10.39
|$
|10.22
|$
|0.17
|1.7
|%
___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|Summary Income Statement
|For the year ended
|Variance
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|187,003
|$
|192,386
|$
|(5,383
|)
|-2.8
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|39,321
|37,213
|2,108
|5.7
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|2,393
|2,839
|(446
|)
|-15.7
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|4,491
|4,895
|(404
|)
|-8.3
|%
|Total Interest Income
|233,208
|237,333
|(4,125
|)
|-1.7
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|58,852
|52,511
|6,341
|12.1
|%
|Borrowings
|25,002
|29,509
|(4,507
|)
|-15.3
|%
|Total interest expense
|83,854
|82,020
|1,834
|2.2
|%
|Net interest income
|149,354
|155,313
|(5,959
|)
|-3.8
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|4,197
|3,556
|641
|18.0
|%
|
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
|145,157
|151,757
|(6,600
|)
|-4.3
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|6,647
|5,445
|1,202
|22.1
|%
|Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities
|2,250
|(323
|)
|2,573
|796.6
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|3,186
|580
|2,606
|449.3
|%
|Loss on sale of real estate owned
|(28
|)
|(11
|)
|(17
|)
|154.5
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|6,225
|6,339
|(114
|)
|-1.8
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|1,245
|1,050
|195
|18.6
|%
|Miscellaneous
|194
|475
|(281
|)
|-59.2
|%
|Total non-interest income
|19,719
|13,555
|6,164
|45.5
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|62,015
|63,029
|(1,014
|)
|-1.6
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|11,424
|11,220
|204
|1.8
|%
|Equipment and systems
|11,755
|12,273
|(518
|)
|-4.2
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|2,788
|3,051
|(263
|)
|-8.6
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|286
|1,779
|(1,493
|)
|-83.9
|%
|Directors' compensation
|3,079
|3,044
|35
|1.1
|%
|Merger-related expenses
|951
|-
|951
|0.0
|%
|Debt extinguishment expenses
|2,156
|-
|2,156
|0.0
|%
|Miscellaneous
|13,170
|14,847
|(1,677
|)
|-11.3
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|107,624
|109,243
|(1,619
|)
|-1.5
|%
|Income before income taxes
|57,252
|56,069
|1,183
|2.1
|%
|Income taxes
|12,287
|13,927
|(1,640
|)
|-11.8
|%
|Net income
|$
|44,965
|$
|42,142
|$
|2,823
|6.7
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.09
|Diluted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.09
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.37
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|23,733
|$
|34,028
|$
|(10,295
|)
|Dividend payout ratio
|52.8
|%
|80.7
|%
|-28.0
|%
|
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|82,409
|91,054
|(8,645
|)
|Diluted
|82,430
|91,100
|(8,670
|)
|For the year ended
|Variance
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|or Change
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Pct.
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,568,816
|$
|4,669,436
|$
|(100,620
|)
|-2.2
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,291,516
|1,171,335
|120,181
|10.3
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|111,477
|134,489
|(23,012
|)
|-17.1
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|122,278
|101,595
|20,683
|20.4
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,094,087
|6,076,855
|17,232
|0.3
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|595,158
|582,838
|12,320
|2.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,689,245
|$
|6,659,693
|$
|29,552
|0.4
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,041,188
|$
|796,815
|$
|244,373
|30.7
|%
|Savings
|831,832
|761,203
|70,629
|9.3
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,032,046
|2,194,513
|(162,467
|)
|-7.4
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,905,066
|3,752,531
|152,535
|4.1
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1,236,139
|1,305,171
|(69,032
|)
|-5.3
|%
|Other borrowings
|56,957
|54,152
|2,805
|5.2
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,293,096
|1,359,323
|(66,227
|)
|-4.9
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,198,162
|5,111,854
|86,308
|1.7
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|334,522
|312,169
|22,353
|7.2
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|60,236
|39,048
|21,188
|54.3
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|394,758
|351,217
|43,541
|12.4
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,592,920
|5,463,071
|129,849
|2.4
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|1,096,325
|1,196,622
|(100,297
|)
|-8.4
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,689,245
|$
|6,659,693
|$
|29,552
|0.4
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.24
|%
|118.88
|%
|-1.64
|%
|-1.4
|%
|For the year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Variance
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2020
|2019
|or Change
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.09
|%
|4.12
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|3.04
|%
|3.18
|%
|-0.14
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.15
|%
|2.11
|%
|0.04
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|3.67
|%
|4.82
|%
|-1.15
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.83
|%
|3.91
|%
|-0.08
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1.10
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|Savings
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.26
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2.00
|%
|1.83
|%
|0.17
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.51
|%
|1.40
|%
|0.11
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1.99
|%
|2.20
|%
|-0.21
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.74
|%
|1.45
|%
|-0.71
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.93
|%
|2.17
|%
|-0.24
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.61
|%
|1.60
|%
|0.01
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.22
|%
|2.31
|%
|-0.09
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.45
|%
|2.56
|%
|-0.11
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.29
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.09
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.61
|%
|1.64
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|63.66
|%
|64.69
|%
|-1.03
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.04
|%
|Return on average equity
|4.10
|%
|3.52
|%
|0.58
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (5)
|5.10
|%
|4.30
|%
|0.80
|%
__________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
|Summary Balance Sheet
|At
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|59,452
|$
|41,796
|$
|129,305
|$
|38,935
|Securities available for sale
|1,385,703
|1,476,344
|1,402,206
|1,231,691
|714,263
|Securities held to maturity
|32,556
|34,618
|36,073
|37,888
|576,652
|Loans held-for-sale
|20,789
|11,245
|5,952
|10,495
|12,267
|Loans receivable, including yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,562,512
|4,492,697
|4,604,738
|4,678,928
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(37,191
|)
|(30,937
|)
|(32,432
|)
|(33,274
|)
|Net loans receivable
|4,461,070
|4,525,321
|4,461,760
|4,572,306
|4,645,654
|Premises and equipment
|57,389
|58,985
|56,542
|56,599
|56,854
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|58,654
|59,324
|62,838
|63,739
|64,190
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,373
|19,036
|18,261
|19,393
|19,360
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|Core deposit intangible
|3,995
|4,242
|4,545
|4,852
|5,160
|Bank owned life insurance
|262,380
|260,843
|259,312
|257,735
|256,155
|Deferred income taxes, net
|25,480
|27,150
|20,438
|21,742
|25,367
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|178
|-
|-
|Other assets
|40,746
|26,200
|29,605
|24,366
|9,077
|Total assets
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|6,610,401
|$
|6,641,006
|$
|6,634,829
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|4,430,282
|$
|4,253,254
|$
|4,188,822
|$
|4,197,250
|$
|4,147,610
|Borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,384,025
|1,275,049
|1,281,118
|1,321,982
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,569
|16,492
|16,585
|16,102
|16,887
|Other liabilities
|53,982
|50,390
|35,375
|35,747
|21,191
|Total liabilities
|5,673,998
|5,704,161
|5,515,831
|5,530,217
|5,507,670
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|837
|837
|851
|868
|891
|Paid-in capital
|722,871
|721,474
|737,539
|758,385
|787,394
|Retained earnings
|387,911
|380,671
|377,896
|373,004
|366,679
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(28,699
|)
|(29,185
|)
|(29,671
|)
|(30,158
|)
|(30,644
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
|1,257
|(4,125
|)
|7,955
|8,690
|2,839
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,084,177
|1,069,672
|1,094,570
|1,110,789
|1,127,159
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,758,175
|$
|6,773,833
|$
|6,610,401
|$
|6,641,006
|$
|6,634,829
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|16.04
|%
|15.79
|%
|16.56
|%
|16.73
|%
|16.99
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|13.29
|%
|13.03
|%
|13.75
|%
|13.93
|%
|14.19
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|83,663
|83,664
|85,150
|86,786
|89,126
|Book value per share
|$
|12.96
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.85
|$
|12.80
|$
|12.65
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|10.39
|$
|10.21
|$
|10.32
|$
|10.31
|$
|10.22
___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and due from depository institutions
|$
|20,391
|$
|20,200
|$
|17,843
|$
|16,106
|$
|19,032
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|160,576
|39,252
|23,953
|113,199
|19,903
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,967
|$
|59,452
|$
|41,796
|$
|129,305
|$
|38,935
|Securities available for sale
|Debt securities:
|U.S. agency securities
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|606
|$
|694
|$
|3,678
|Municipal and state obligations
|54,054
|58,151
|88,057
|91,050
|26,951
|Asset-backed securities
|172,447
|169,102
|177,676
|181,068
|179,313
|Collateralized loan obligations
|193,788
|189,565
|198,324
|198,549
|208,611
|Corporate bonds
|143,639
|163,715
|192,074
|191,241
|122,024
|Trust preferred securities
|2,627
|2,852
|3,795
|3,775
|3,756
|Debt securities
|566,555
|583,385
|660,532
|666,377
|544,333
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|30,903
|34,671
|57,839
|63,594
|21,390
|Residential pass-through securities
|561,954
|607,113
|360,900
|202,858
|44,303
|Commercial pass-through securities
|226,291
|251,175
|322,935
|298,862
|104,237
|Mortgage-backed securities
|819,148
|892,959
|741,674
|565,314
|169,930
|Total securities available for sale
|$
|1,385,703
|$
|1,476,344
|$
|1,402,206
|$
|1,231,691
|$
|714,263
|Securities held to maturity
|Debt securities:
|Municipal and state obligations
|$
|32,556
|$
|34,618
|$
|36,073
|$
|37,888
|$
|104,086
|Corporate bonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|63,086
|Debt securities
|32,556
|34,618
|36,073
|37,888
|167,172
|Mortgage-backed securities:
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46,381
|Residential pass-through securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|166,283
|Commercial pass-through securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|196,816
|Mortgage-backed securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|409,480
|Total securities held to maturity
|$
|32,556
|$
|34,618
|$
|36,073
|$
|37,888
|$
|576,652
|Total securities
|$
|1,418,259
|$
|1,510,962
|$
|1,438,279
|$
|1,269,579
|$
|1,290,915
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Loan portfolio composition:
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family
|$
|2,059,568
|$
|1,879,907
|$
|1,856,591
|$
|1,922,968
|$
|1,946,391
|Nonresidential
|960,853
|1,202,652
|1,172,213
|1,230,963
|1,258,869
|Commercial business
|138,788
|73,922
|67,887
|66,889
|65,763
|Construction
|20,961
|17,880
|16,221
|14,637
|13,907
|Total commercial loans
|3,180,170
|3,174,361
|3,112,912
|3,235,457
|3,284,930
|One- to four-family residential mortgage loans
|1,273,022
|1,338,099
|1,331,301
|1,319,750
|1,344,044
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and lines of credit
|82,920
|87,909
|89,916
|93,304
|96,165
|Other consumer loans
|3,991
|4,604
|4,908
|5,209
|5,814
|Total consumer loans
|86,911
|92,513
|94,824
|98,513
|101,979
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|4,540,103
|4,604,973
|4,539,037
|4,653,720
|4,730,953
|Unaccreted yield adjustments
|(41,706
|)
|(42,461
|)
|(46,340
|)
|(48,982
|)
|(52,025
|)
|Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments
|4,498,397
|4,562,512
|4,492,697
|4,604,738
|4,678,928
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(37,327
|)
|(37,191
|)
|(30,937
|)
|(32,432
|)
|(33,274
|)
|Net loans receivable
|$
|4,461,070
|$
|4,525,321
|$
|4,461,760
|$
|4,572,306
|$
|4,645,654
|Loan portfolio allocation:
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family
|45.3
|%
|40.8
|%
|40.9
|%
|41.3
|%
|41.2
|%
|Nonresidential
|21.2
|%
|26.1
|%
|25.8
|%
|26.5
|%
|26.6
|%
|Commercial business
|3.1
|%
|1.6
|%
|1.5
|%
|1.4
|%
|1.4
|%
|Construction
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.3
|%
|Total commercial loans
|70.0
|%
|68.9
|%
|68.6
|%
|69.5
|%
|69.5
|%
|One- to four-family residential mortgage loans
|28.1
|%
|29.1
|%
|29.3
|%
|28.4
|%
|28.4
|%
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and lines of credit
|1.8
|%
|1.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.0
|%
|Other consumer loans
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Total consumer loans
|1.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.1
|%
|2.1
|%
|2.1
|%
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Asset quality:
|Nonperforming assets:
|Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
|$
|5
|$
|12
|$
|19
|$
|15
|$
|22
|Nonaccrual loans
|36,691
|35,384
|21,935
|21,766
|20,248
|Total nonperforming loans
|36,696
|35,396
|21,954
|21,781
|20,270
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|178
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|36,874
|$
|35,574
|$
|22,132
|$
|21,781
|$
|20,270
|Nonperforming loans (% total loans)
|0.82
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.43
|%
|Nonperforming assets (% total assets)
|0.55
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.31
|%
|Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):
|ALLL to total loans
|0.82
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|ALLL to nonperforming loans
|101.72
|%
|105.07
|%
|140.92
|%
|148.90
|%
|164.15
|%
|Net charge offs
|$
|38
|$
|16
|$
|30
|$
|60
|$
|495
|Average net charge off rate (annualized)
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.04
|%
|At
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Funding by type:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|419,138
|$
|321,824
|$
|312,098
|$
|322,846
|$
|309,063
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,264,151
|1,134,420
|1,060,434
|931,188
|843,432
|Savings
|906,597
|848,950
|829,321
|800,514
|790,658
|Certificates of deposit
|1,840,396
|1,948,060
|1,986,969
|2,142,702
|2,204,457
|Interest-bearing deposits
|4,011,144
|3,931,430
|3,876,724
|3,874,404
|3,838,547
|Total deposits
|4,430,282
|4,253,254
|4,188,822
|4,197,250
|4,147,610
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,167,429
|1,177,319
|1,253,958
|1,273,618
|1,283,211
|Overnight borrowings
|-
|200,000
|15,000
|-
|30,000
|Depositor sweep accounts
|5,736
|6,706
|6,091
|7,500
|8,771
|Total borrowings
|1,173,165
|1,384,025
|1,275,049
|1,281,118
|1,321,982
|Total funding
|$
|5,603,447
|$
|5,637,279
|$
|5,463,871
|$
|5,478,368
|$
|5,469,592
|Loans as a % of deposits
|101.2
|%
|106.7
|%
|106.7
|%
|109.2
|%
|112.3
|%
|Deposits as a % of total funding
|79.1
|%
|75.4
|%
|76.7
|%
|76.6
|%
|75.8
|%
|Borrowings as a % of total funding
|20.9
|%
|24.6
|%
|23.3
|%
|23.4
|%
|24.2
|%
|Funding by source:
|Retail funding:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|419,138
|$
|321,824
|$
|312,098
|$
|322,846
|$
|309,063
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,264,151
|1,134,420
|1,060,434
|931,188
|843,432
|Savings
|906,597
|848,950
|829,321
|800,514
|790,658
|Certificates of deposit
|1,773,257
|1,833,081
|1,876,280
|1,916,132
|1,902,542
|Total retail deposits
|4,363,143
|4,138,275
|4,078,133
|3,970,680
|3,845,695
|Depositor sweep accounts
|5,736
|6,706
|6,091
|7,500
|8,771
|Total retail funding
|4,368,879
|4,144,981
|4,084,224
|3,978,180
|3,854,466
|Wholesale funding:
|Certificates of deposit (listing service)
|$
|35,760
|$
|33,608
|$
|42,119
|$
|57,534
|$
|66,110
|Certificates of deposit (brokered)
|31,379
|81,371
|68,570
|169,036
|235,805
|Total wholesale deposits
|67,139
|114,979
|110,689
|226,570
|301,915
|FHLB advances
|1,167,429
|1,177,319
|1,253,958
|1,273,618
|1,283,211
|Overnight borrowings
|-
|200,000
|15,000
|-
|30,000
|Total wholesale funding
|1,234,568
|1,492,298
|1,379,647
|1,500,188
|1,615,126
|Total funding
|$
|5,603,447
|$
|5,637,279
|$
|5,463,871
|$
|5,478,368
|$
|5,469,592
|Retail funding as a % of total funding
|78.0
|%
|73.5
|%
|74.7
|%
|72.6
|%
|70.5
|%
|Wholesale funding as a % of total funding
|22.0
|%
|26.5
|%
|25.3
|%
|27.4
|%
|29.5
|%
|Summary Income Statement
|For the three months ended
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|46,192
|$
|46,603
|$
|45,608
|$
|48,600
|$
|47,818
|Taxable investment securities
|9,769
|10,526
|9,698
|9,328
|9,772
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|487
|547
|666
|693
|700
|Other interest-earning assets
|903
|1,100
|1,210
|1,278
|1,158
|Total interest income
|57,351
|58,776
|57,182
|59,899
|59,448
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|12,439
|14,768
|15,590
|16,055
|15,131
|Borrowings
|4,462
|6,398
|6,985
|7,157
|7,171
|Total interest expense
|16,901
|21,166
|22,575
|23,212
|22,302
|Net interest income
|40,450
|37,610
|34,607
|36,687
|37,146
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|174
|6,270
|(1,465
|)
|(782
|)
|664
|
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
loan losses
|40,276
|31,340
|36,072
|37,469
|36,482
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|1,696
|1,338
|2,145
|1,468
|1,340
|Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities
|19
|2,234
|11
|(14
|)
|(141
|)
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,348
|565
|668
|605
|196
|(Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate
owned
|-
|-
|(28
|)
|-
|9
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,537
|1,532
|1,576
|1,580
|1,586
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|325
|309
|293
|318
|270
|Miscellaneous
|77
|223
|(111
|)
|5
|128
|Total non-interest income
|5,002
|6,201
|4,554
|3,962
|3,388
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,527
|15,537
|15,174
|15,777
|16,338
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|2,688
|2,685
|3,082
|2,969
|2,744
|Equipment and systems
|2,948
|2,672
|3,046
|3,089
|2,917
|Advertising and marketing
|751
|612
|890
|535
|948
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|286
|-
|-
|-
|438
|Directors' compensation
|769
|771
|769
|770
|770
|Merger-related expenses
|447
|285
|219
|-
|-
|Debt extinguishment expenses
|-
|2,156
|-
|-
|-
|Miscellaneous
|3,475
|3,344
|3,247
|3,104
|4,590
|Total non-interest expense
|26,891
|28,062
|26,427
|26,244
|28,745
|Income before income taxes
|18,387
|9,479
|14,199
|15,187
|11,125
|Income taxes
|4,698
|225
|3,547
|3,817
|2,314
|Net income
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|10,652
|$
|11,370
|$
|8,811
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Dividends declared (1)
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|6,449
|$
|6,479
|$
|5,760
|$
|5,045
|$
|5,204
|Dividend payout ratio
|47.1
|%
|70.0
|%
|54.1
|%
|44.4
|%
|59.1
|%
|
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
|Basic
|80,678
|81,339
|82,831
|84,756
|87,090
|Diluted
|80,680
|81,358
|82,876
|84,793
|87,132
|For the three months ended
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|4,567,229
|$
|4,503,996
|$
|4,547,126
|$
|4,656,192
|$
|4,648,362
|Taxable investment securities
|1,369,014
|1,406,973
|1,244,475
|1,147,698
|1,184,401
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|89,263
|101,771
|125,187
|129,339
|132,110
|Other interest-earning assets
|141,964
|104,241
|117,811
|125,114
|98,374
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,167,470
|6,116,981
|6,034,599
|6,058,343
|6,063,247
|Non-interest-earning assets
|605,876
|598,335
|590,746
|585,826
|572,218
|Total assets
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|6,625,345
|$
|6,644,169
|$
|6,635,465
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,189,044
|$
|1,112,080
|$
|982,163
|$
|883,843
|$
|815,624
|Savings
|876,580
|838,501
|813,626
|799,181
|780,558
|Certificates of deposit
|1,879,039
|2,004,785
|2,063,066
|2,179,333
|2,229,723
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,944,663
|3,955,366
|3,858,855
|3,862,357
|3,825,905
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,202,522
|1,208,627
|1,255,597
|1,277,145
|1,284,427
|Other borrowings
|96,770
|87,072
|34,733
|10,012
|29,439
|Total borrowings
|1,299,292
|1,295,699
|1,290,330
|1,287,157
|1,313,866
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,243,955
|5,251,065
|5,149,185
|5,149,514
|5,139,771
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|380,067
|317,530
|320,161
|320,641
|311,648
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|72,007
|55,456
|53,479
|60,078
|39,294
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|452,074
|372,986
|373,640
|380,719
|350,942
|Total liabilities
|5,696,029
|5,624,051
|5,522,825
|5,530,233
|5,490,713
|Stockholders' equity
|1,077,317
|1,091,265
|1,102,520
|1,113,936
|1,144,752
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|6,625,345
|$
|6,644,169
|$
|6,635,465
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.61
|%
|116.49
|%
|117.20
|%
|117.65
|%
|117.97
|%
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Performance Ratio Highlights
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|4.05
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.01
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.11
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|2.85
|%
|2.99
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.30
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.18
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.12
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|2.54
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.71
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.72
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.92
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|0.72
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.19
|%
|Savings
|0.81
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.68
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.82
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.26
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.58
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.47
|%
|2.03
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.21
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.13
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.99
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.37
|%
|1.98
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.18
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.29
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.74
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.43
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.18
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.62
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.45
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.20
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)
|1.59
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.73
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|59.16
|%
|64.05
|%
|67.48
|%
|64.56
|%
|70.91
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|5.08
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.86
|%
|4.08
|%
|3.08
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|6.35
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.80
|%
|5.06
|%
|3.80
|%
___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|For the three months ended
|(Dollars in Thousands,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Adjusted net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|10,652
|$
|11,370
|$
|8,811
|Non-routine transactions - net of tax:
|Merger-related expenses
|426
|269
|183
|-
|-
|Branch consolidation expenses
|-
|-
|274
|475
|1,216
|Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction
|-
|(55
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Reversal of income tax valuation allowance
|-
|(591
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
Act provisions
|-
|(1,624
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,115
|$
|7,253
|$
|11,109
|$
|11,845
|$
|10,027
|Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|13,689
|$
|9,254
|$
|10,652
|$
|11,370
|$
|8,811
|Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
|Provision for income taxes
|4,698
|225
|3,547
|3,817
|2,314
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|174
|6,270
|(1,465
|)
|(782
|)
|664
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
|$
|18,561
|$
|15,749
|$
|12,734
|$
|14,405
|$
|11,789
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|80,678
|81,339
|82,831
|84,756
|87,090
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|80,680
|81,358
|82,876
|84,793
|87,132
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.10
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|Adjusted return on average assets:
|Total average assets
|$
|6,773,346
|$
|6,715,316
|$
|6,625,345
|$
|6,644,169
|$
|6,635,465
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.81
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.53
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.83
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.60
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,077,317
|$
|1,091,265
|$
|1,102,520
|$
|1,113,936
|$
|1,144,752
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|5.08
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.86
|%
|4.08
|%
|3.08
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|5.24
|%
|2.66
|%
|4.03
|%
|4.25
|%
|3.50
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,077,317
|$
|1,091,265
|$
|1,102,520
|$
|1,113,936
|$
|1,144,752
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(4,124
|)
|(4,408
|)
|(4,711
|)
|(5,006
|)
|(5,313
|)
|$
|862,298
|$
|875,962
|$
|886,914
|$
|898,035
|$
|928,544
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|6.35
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.80
|%
|5.06
|%
|3.80
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP)
|6.55
|%
|3.31
|%
|5.01
|%
|5.28
|%
|4.32
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|For the year ended
|(Dollars in Thousands,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|Adjusted net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|44,965
|$
|42,142
|Non-routine transactions - net of tax:
|-
|Merger-related expenses
|878
|-
|Branch consolidation expenses
|749
|1,216
|Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction
|(55
|)
|-
|Reversal of income tax valuation allowance
|(591
|)
|-
|Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
Act provisions
|(1,624
|)
|-
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|44,322
|$
|43,358
|Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|44,965
|$
|42,142
|Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
|Provision for income taxes
|12,287
|13,927
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|4,197
|3,556
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|61,449
|$
|59,625
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|82,409
|91,054
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|82,430
|91,100
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.46
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|Adjusted return on average assets:
|Total average assets
|$
|6,689,245
|$
|6,659,693
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.67
|%
|0.63
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.66
|%
|0.65
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,096,325
|$
|1,196,622
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|4.10
|%
|3.52
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|4.04
|%
|3.62
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|1,096,325
|$
|1,196,622
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(4,564
|)
|(5,758
|)
|$
|880,866
|$
|979,969
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|5.10
|%
|4.30
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|5.03
|%
|4.42
|%
