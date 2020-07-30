Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The results represent an increase of $4.4 million compared to $9.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $45.0 million representing an increase of $2.9 million compared to $42.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net income reflected a 20% increase in earnings per diluted share to $0.55 for the year ended June 30, 2020 from $0.46 for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am proud to report that we achieved record earnings for both the quarter and the fiscal year, while making significant progress towards our long-term strategic goal of improving our funding mix. During fiscal 2020, our retail deposits increased by $517 million, or 14%, reflecting a $647 million, or 33%, increase in core non-maturity deposits. This success enabled us to reduce our wholesale funding by $381 million, with such balances representing 22% of total funding at June 30, 2020 from 30% one year earlier.”

The Company had previously announced the successful closing of its acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSB”) and its subsidiary, Millington Bank (“Millington”) on July 10, 2020. Regarding the acquisition, Mr. Montanaro commented, “In conjunction with announcing our year-end results, I would also like to welcome the Millington employees, clients and stockholders to the Kearny family. Having successfully converted and integrated MSB’s core and online banking systems concurrent with the acquisition’s closing, we are now focused on supporting and strengthening our relationships with Millington’s existing clients, while further enhancing our presence in the very desirable New Jersey markets located within Somerset and Morris counties.”

With regard to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Montanaro further stated, “We continue to focus on the various ways in which we can assist our clients who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, including those clients who recently joined us from Millington. While we recognize that significant economic uncertainty lies ahead, we believe that our combined balance sheets are well positioned for such an environment. We ended fiscal 2020 on exceptionally strong footing with a tangible equity ratio of 13.29%, loan loss reserves totaling $37 million and liquid assets of $1.6 billion, which are further supported by over $2.6 billion of available borrowing capacity.”

Balance Sheet

  • For the quarter and the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company succeeded in significantly growing core retail deposits which facilitated the outflow of wholesale deposits.  For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $177.0 million to $4.43 billion from $4.25 billion at March 31, 2020. Such growth was attributable to an increase of $224.9 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decline of $47.8 million in wholesale deposits.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, deposits increased by $282.6 million to $4.43 billion from $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019.  The year-over-year growth in deposits was attributable to an increase of $517.4 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a $234.8 million decrease in wholesale deposits.

  • Loans receivable decreased by $64.1 million to $4.50 billion at June 30, 2020 from $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020.  The decrease in loans receivable was attributable to a decrease in loan origination volume coupled with the acceleration of loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter.  For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company originated 749 loans totaling $69.0 million under the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) and recorded deferred origination fees related to such loans totaling $2.9 million.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s aggregate loan portfolio decreased by $180.5 million, or 3.9%, from $4.68 billion, at June 30, 2019.

  • Investment securities decreased by $92.7 million to $1.42 billion, or 21.0% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.51 billion at March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the securities portfolio increased by $127.3 million from $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. 

  • Borrowings decreased by $210.9 million to $1.17 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 from $1.38 billion at March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, borrowings decreased $148.8 million from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2019.  The decrease in borrowings for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 reflected the Company’s continuing effort to reallocate its funding mix in favor of core deposits.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest income increased by $2.9 million to $40.5 million from $37.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The increase in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.3 million in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in interest income between comparative periods.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased by $6.0 million to $149.4 million from $155.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of a decrease of $4.1 million in interest income and an increase of $1.8 million in interest expense.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest spread increased by 20 basis points to 2.43% while net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 2.62%.  These increases primarily reflected a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets. Contributing approximately eight basis points to the quarterly increase in net interest margin was a temporary mismatch in the relationship between three-month LIBOR and three-month FHLB advance rates which favorably impacted the net cost of the Company’s portfolio of hedged FHLB advances. Specifically, the average historical spread between these two rates over the five-year period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately one basis point.  However, that spread increased to 94 basis points on April 1, 2020 reflecting significant market volatility arising at outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mismatch between the noted three-month rate indices declined throughout the quarter, ending at 14 basis points at June 30, 2020.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, net interest rate spread decreased by nine basis points to 2.22% while net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 2.45%.  These decreases primarily reflected a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 12 basis points to 3.72% which was largely attributable to a 9 basis point decrease in the yield on loans and a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities.  For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 32 basis points to 1.29% which was attributable to a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits coupled with a 61 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased by eight basis points to 3.83% which was largely attributable to a three basis point decrease in the yield on loans, coupled with a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities. For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 1.61% which was attributable to an 11 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges totaled $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The increase was largely attributable to an increase of $518,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020 fees and service charges increased by $1.2 million to $6.6 million from $5.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 which was largely attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in loan pre-payment penalty income to $4.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.

  • Gains on sales and calls of securities totaled $19,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020 gains on sales of securities totaled $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $323,000 for the year ended June 30, 2019. These variances were largely attributable to the gain on sale of securities recognized in conjunction with a wholesale restructuring transaction executed during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

  • Loan sale gains achieved record levels, totaling $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $565,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Such gains totaled $3.2 million and $580,000 for the years ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.  The increase in loan sale gains primarily reflected an increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during those periods.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense decreased by $1.2 million to $26.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $28.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This decrease was largely attributable to $2.2 million of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses recognized in the prior comparative period. The remaining change in non-interest expense included increases in equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense, FDIC insurance premiums, non-recurring merger-related expenses and miscellaneous expense.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense decreased by $1.6 million to $107.6 million from $109.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was largely attributable to $1.7 million of non-recurring branch consolidation expenses recognized in the prior comparative period.  The remaining change in non-interest expense included decreases in salaries and employee benefits, equipment and systems expense, advertising and marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums.  Partially offsetting these decreases were increases to non-recurring debt-extinguishment expenses and non-recurring merger-related expenses totaling $2.2 million and $951,000, respectively, which were recognized during the current year ended June 30, 2020.

  • The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.61% compared to 1.64% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019. 

  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 64.1% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio totaled 63.7% compared to 64.7% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019. 

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $225,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 25.6% and 2.4%, respectively.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, income tax expense was $12.3 million compared to $13.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 21.5% and 24.8%, respectively. 

  • The increase in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 reflected certain income tax benefits recorded in the prior comparative period, including a $1.6 million carryback of net operating losses and the reversal of tax valuation allowances totaling $591,000. In addition, a comparatively higher level of pre-tax net income, as compared to the prior period, resulted in a comparatively higher provision for income tax expense.  The decrease in income tax expense and effective tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2020 primarily reflected income tax benefits recorded during the year ended June 30, 2020, as noted above.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased to 0.81% from 0.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the return on average assets increased to 0.67% from 0.63% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019. 

  • Return on average equity increased to 5.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 while return on average tangible equity increased to 6.35% from 4.23% for those same comparative periods, respectively.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, return on average equity increased to 4.10% from 3.52% for the prior year ended June 30, 2019 while return on average tangible equity increased to 5.10% from 4.30% for those same comparative periods, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $36.7 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $35.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.  The $16.4 million increase in nonperforming loans for the year ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to a single, $14.3 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This loan is secured by a grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in northern New Jersey and has a current loan-to-value of approximately 69%. 

  • Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications resulting in payment deferrals for up to six months that are attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. Consequently, loans subject to such payment deferrals are reported as current with regard to payment status and continue to accrue interest during the payment deferral period. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had modified a total of 711 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $781.3 million, representing 17.2% of total loans. Further details regarding these modifications are provided in the table below. As of June 30, 2020, 351 of the modified loans with an aggregate principal balance of $374.9 million had reached the expiration of their initial three-month deferral period.  Of these loans, 71.4%, or $267.9 million, had returned to their regular payment schedules by July 27, 2020.  Through that same date, 24.5%, or $91.6 million had been granted a second 90-day extension while the remaining 4.1%, or $15.4 million, had not yet made their July payment.
  June 30, 2020
 		    May 4, 2020 (1)
 		    Increase/(Decrease)
 		 
  # of Loans
 		    Balance
 		    # of Loans
 		    Balance
 		    # of Loans
 		    Balance
 		 
          (In Thousands)
 		            (In Thousands)
 		            (In Thousands)
 		 
Commercial loans:                                              
Multi-family mortgage   136     $ 387,744       93     $ 269,219       43     $ 118,525  
Nonresidential mortgage   131       237,384       120       216,833       11       20,551  
Commercial business   54       10,450       46       6,770       8       3,680  
Construction   1       796       1       796       -       -  
Total commercial loans   322       636,374       260       493,618       62       142,756  
                                               
Residential mortgage   345       141,890       305       126,647       40       15,243  
                                            -  
Consumer loans:                                           -  
Home equity loans   44       3,014       37       2,409       7       605  
                                               
Total loans   711     $ 781,278       602     $ 622,674       109     $ 158,604  

____________________
(1) Certain historical data presented as of May 4, 2020 has been reclassified to be consistent with the current period presentation.

  • In addition to the loans reported above, the Company acquired 144 loans with aggregate principal balances of $114.8 million in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of MSB on July 10, 2020 that had been previously modified in accordance with the guidance discussed above.

  • Net charge offs totaled $38,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $16,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% for both comparative periods.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $144,000 reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.00% on the average balance of total loans for the fiscal year.  By comparison, for the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized net charge offs totaling $1.1 million reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.02% on the average balance of total loans for fiscal 2019. 

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $174,000.  The provision expense for the period partly reflected an increase of $935,000 in the allowance for loan losses resulting from increases in certain environmental loss factors reflecting estimated incurred losses specifically attributable to the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19.  That increase was largely offset by the effects of a decrease in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment at June 30, 2020.  By comparison, the provision for loan losses for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $6.3 million.  The provision expense during the prior comparative quarter reflected an estimate of approximately $5.5 million of incurred losses specifically attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19.  The remaining portion of the provision during the earlier comparative period was largely attributable to the effects of an increase in the overall balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment during that period.

  • For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.2 million, reflecting an increase of $641,000 from $3.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. The increase largely reflected increases to environmental loss factors associated with the adverse impact of COVID-19 that was partially offset by the effects of lower growth during the year ended June 30, 2020 in the balance of the portion of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to that of the prior year ended June 30, 2019.

  • The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) increased to $37.3 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 from $37.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased by $4.1 million from $33.3 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Excluding the balance of acquired loans, which generally do not carry an ALLL, the ALLL as a percentage of non-acquired loans at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 totaled 1.03% and .91%, respectively.  As of June 30, 2020, the balance of acquired loans totaled $923.9 million, had remaining purchase accounting discounts of $43.1 million, or 4.67% of the applicable outstanding balance, with no associated ALLL. As the Company operates on a non-calendar fiscal year, as of June 30, 2020, it had not yet adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard.

Liquidity & Capital

  • The Company maintains significant sources of both on- and off-balance sheet liquidity.  At June 30, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $181.0 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.39 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale which can be readily sold or pledged as collateral, if necessary.  In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.53 billion and $318.7 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.

  • On March 25, 2020 the Company temporarily suspended its stock repurchase program due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Through June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a cost of $111.1 million, or an average of $13.14 per share. 

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend paid to stockholders of $0.08 per share.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, total cash dividends paid to stockholders totaled $0.29 per share.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.18 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020.  For the year ended June 30, 2020, book value per share increased by $0.31 to $12.96 at June 30, 2020 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.17 to $10.39 at June 30, 2020.

  • At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratios of the Company and the Bank were 13.27% and 11.95%, respectively.  The remainder of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened.  As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

   
Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967   $ 59,452   $ 121,515     204.4 %
Securities available for sale   1,385,703     1,476,344     (90,641 )   -6.1 %
Securities held to maturity   32,556     34,618     (2,062 )   -6.0 %
Loans held-for-sale   20,789     11,245     9,544     84.9 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,498,397     4,562,512     (64,115 )   -1.4 %
Less allowance for loan losses   (37,327 )   (37,191 )   (136 )   0.4 %
Net loans receivable   4,461,070     4,525,321     (64,251 )   -1.4 %
Premises and equipment   57,389     58,985     (1,596 )   -2.7 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   58,654     59,324     (670 )   -1.1 %
Accrued interest receivable   17,373     19,036     (1,663 )   -8.7 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   3,995     4,242     (247 )   -5.8 %
Bank owned life insurance   262,380     260,843     1,537     0.6 %
Deferred income taxes, net   25,480     27,150     (1,670 )   -6.2 %
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     0.0 %
Other assets   40,746     26,200     14,546     55.5 %
Total assets $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ (15,658 )   -0.2 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 4,430,282   $ 4,253,254   $ 177,028     4.2 %
Borrowings   1,173,165     1,384,025     (210,860 )   -15.2 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,569     16,492     77     0.5 %
Other liabilities   53,982     50,390     3,592     7.1 %
Total liabilities   5,673,998     5,704,161     (30,163 )   -0.5 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   837     837     -     0.0 %
Paid-in capital   722,871     721,474     1,397     0.2 %
Retained earnings   387,911     380,671     7,240     1.9 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (28,699 )   (29,185 )   486     -1.7 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   1,257     (4,125 )   5,382     -130.5 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,084,177     1,069,672     14,505     1.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ (15,658 )   -0.2 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   16.04 %   15.79 %   0.25 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.29 %   13.03 %   0.26 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   83,663     83,664     (1 )   0.0 %
Book value per share $ 12.96   $ 12.79   $ 0.17     1.3 %
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.39   $ 10.21   $ 0.18     1.8 %

___________________ 
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

               
Summary Income Statement For the three months ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 46,192   $ 46,603   $ (411 )   -0.9 %
Taxable investment securities   9,769     10,526     (757 )   -7.2 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   487     547     (60 )   -11.0 %
Other interest-earning assets   903     1,100     (197 )   -17.9 %
Total Interest Income   57,351     58,776     (1,425 )   -2.4 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   12,439     14,768     (2,329 )   -15.8 %
Borrowings   4,462     6,398     (1,936 )   -30.3 %
Total interest expense   16,901     21,166     (4,265 )   -20.2 %
Net interest income   40,450     37,610     2,840     7.6 %
Provision for loan losses   174     6,270     (6,096 )   -97.2 %
Net interest income after provision for
 loan losses 		  40,276     31,340     8,936     28.5 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,696     1,338     358     26.8 %
Gain on sale and call of securities   19     2,234     (2,215 )   -99.1 %
Gain on sale of loans   1,348     565     783     138.6 %
Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned   -     -     -     0.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,537     1,532     5     0.3 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   325     309     16     5.2 %
Miscellaneous   77     223     (146 )   -65.5 %
Total non-interest income   5,002     6,201     (1,199 )   -19.3 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   15,527     15,537     (10 )   -0.1 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,688     2,685     3     0.1 %
Equipment and systems   2,948     2,672     276     10.3 %
Advertising and marketing   751     612     139     22.7 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   286     -     286     0.0 %
Directors' compensation   769     771     (2 )   -0.3 %
Merger-related expenses   447     285     162     56.8 %
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     2,156     (2,156 )   -100.0 %
Miscellaneous   3,475     3,344     131     3.9 %
Total non-interest expense   26,891     28,062     (1,171 )   -4.2 %
Income before income taxes   18,387     9,479     8,908     94.0 %
Income taxes   4,698     225     4,473     1988.0 %
Net income $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 4,435     47.9 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.06        
Diluted $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.06        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ -        
Cash dividends declared $ 6,449   $ 6,479   $ (30 )      
Dividend payout ratio   47.1 %   70.0 %   -22.9 %      
                         
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   80,678     81,339     (661 )      
Diluted   80,680     81,358     (678 )      
                         


               
  For the three months ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30,   March 31,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,567,229   $ 4,503,996   $ 63,233     1.4 %
Taxable investment securities   1,369,014     1,406,973     (37,959 )   -2.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   89,263     101,771     (12,508 )   -12.3 %
Other interest-earning assets   141,964     104,241     37,723     36.2 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,167,470     6,116,981     50,489     0.8 %
Non-interest-earning assets   605,876     598,335     7,541     1.3 %
Total assets $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 58,030     0.9 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,189,044   $ 1,112,080   $ 76,964     6.9 %
Savings   876,580     838,501     38,079     4.5 %
Certificates of deposit   1,879,039     2,004,785     (125,746 )   -6.3 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,944,663     3,955,366     (10,703 )   -0.3 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,202,522     1,208,627     (6,105 )   -0.5 %
Other borrowings   96,770     87,072     9,698     11.1 %
Total borrowings   1,299,292     1,295,699     3,593     0.3 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,243,955     5,251,065     (7,110 )   -0.1 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   380,067     317,530     62,537     19.7 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   72,007     55,456     16,551     29.8 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   452,074     372,986     79,088     21.2 %
Total liabilities   5,696,029     5,624,051     71,978     1.3 %
Stockholders' equity   1,077,317     1,091,265     (13,948 )   -1.3 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 58,030     0.9 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.61 %   116.49 %   1.12 %   1.0 %
                         


           
  For the three months ended        
  June 30,   March 31,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020   2020   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.05 %   4.14 %   -0.09 %
Taxable investment securities   2.85 %   2.99 %   -0.14 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.18 %   2.15 %   0.03 %
Other interest-earning assets   2.54 %   4.22 %   -1.68 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.72 %   3.84 %   -0.12 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   0.72 %   1.17 %   -0.45 %
Savings   0.81 %   0.85 %   -0.04 %
Certificates of deposit   1.82 %   1.94 %   -0.12 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.26 %   1.49 %   -0.23 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.47 %   2.03 %   -0.56 %
Other borrowings   0.13 %   1.17 %   -1.04 %
Total borrowings   1.37 %   1.98 %   -0.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.29 %   1.61 %   -0.32 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.43 %   2.23 %   0.20 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.62 %   2.46 %   0.16 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.30 %   0.37 %   -0.07 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.59 %   1.67 %   -0.08 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   59.16 %   64.05 %   -4.89 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.26 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   5.08 %   3.39 %   1.69 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   6.35 %   4.23 %   2.12 %

___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

   
Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis  
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967   $ 38,935   $ 142,032     364.8 %
Securities available for sale   1,385,703     714,263     671,440     94.0 %
Securities held to maturity   32,556     576,652     (544,096 )   -94.4 %
Loans held-for-sale   20,789     12,267     8,522     69.5 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,498,397     4,678,928     (180,531 )   -3.9 %
Less allowance for loan losses   (37,327 )   (33,274 )   (4,053 )   12.2 %
Net loans receivable   4,461,070     4,645,654     (184,584 )   -4.0 %
Premises and equipment   57,389     56,854     535     0.9 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   58,654     64,190     (5,536 )   -8.6 %
Accrued interest receivable   17,373     19,360     (1,987 )   -10.3 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   3,995     5,160     (1,165 )   -22.6 %
Bank owned life insurance   262,380     256,155     6,225     2.4 %
Deferred income tax assets, net   25,480     25,367     113     0.4 %
Other real estate owned   178     -     178     0.0 %
Other assets   40,746     9,077     31,669     348.9 %
Total assets $ 6,758,175   $ 6,634,829   $ 123,346     1.9 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 4,430,282   $ 4,147,610   $ 282,672     6.8 %
Borrowings   1,173,165     1,321,982     (148,817 )   -11.3 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,569     16,887     (318 )   -1.9 %
Other liabilities   53,982     21,191     32,791     154.7 %
Total liabilities   5,673,998     5,507,670     166,328     3.0 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock $ 837   $ 891   $ (54 )   -6.1 %
Paid-in capital   722,871     787,394     (64,523 )   -8.2 %
Retained earnings   387,911     366,679     21,232     5.8 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (28,699 )   (30,644 )   1,945     -6.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   1,257     2,839     (1,582 )   -55.7 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,084,177     1,127,159     (42,982 )   -3.8 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,758,175   $ 6,634,829   $ 123,346     1.9 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   16.04 %   16.99 %   -0.95 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.29 %   14.19 %   -0.90 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   83,663     89,126     (5,463 )   -6.1 %
Book value per share $ 12.96   $ 12.65   $ 0.31     2.5 %
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.39   $ 10.22   $ 0.17     1.7 %

___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

               
Summary Income Statement For the year ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 187,003   $ 192,386   $ (5,383 )   -2.8 %
Taxable investment securities   39,321     37,213     2,108     5.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,393     2,839     (446 )   -15.7 %
Other interest-earning assets   4,491     4,895     (404 )   -8.3 %
Total Interest Income   233,208     237,333     (4,125 )   -1.7 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   58,852     52,511     6,341     12.1 %
Borrowings   25,002     29,509     (4,507 )   -15.3 %
Total interest expense   83,854     82,020     1,834     2.2 %
Net interest income   149,354     155,313     (5,959 )   -3.8 %
Provision for loan losses   4,197     3,556     641     18.0 %
Net interest income after provision for
  loan losses 		  145,157     151,757     (6,600 )   -4.3 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   6,647     5,445     1,202     22.1 %
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   2,250     (323 )   2,573     796.6 %
Gain on sale of loans   3,186     580     2,606     449.3 %
Loss on sale of real estate owned   (28 )   (11 )   (17 )   154.5 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   6,225     6,339     (114 )   -1.8 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   1,245     1,050     195     18.6 %
Miscellaneous   194     475     (281 )   -59.2 %
Total non-interest income   19,719     13,555     6,164     45.5 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   62,015     63,029     (1,014 )   -1.6 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   11,424     11,220     204     1.8 %
Equipment and systems   11,755     12,273     (518 )   -4.2 %
Advertising and marketing   2,788     3,051     (263 )   -8.6 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   286     1,779     (1,493 )   -83.9 %
Directors' compensation   3,079     3,044     35     1.1 %
Merger-related expenses   951     -     951     0.0 %
Debt extinguishment expenses   2,156     -     2,156     0.0 %
Miscellaneous   13,170     14,847     (1,677 )   -11.3 %
Total non-interest expense   107,624     109,243     (1,619 )   -1.5 %
Income before income taxes   57,252     56,069     1,183     2.1 %
Income taxes   12,287     13,927     (1,640 )   -11.8 %
Net income $ 44,965   $ 42,142   $ 2,823     6.7 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.55   $ 0.46   $ 0.09        
Diluted $ 0.55   $ 0.46   $ 0.09        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.29   $ 0.37   $ (0.08 )      
Cash dividends declared $ 23,733   $ 34,028   $ (10,295 )      
Dividend payout ratio   52.8 %   80.7 %   -28.0 %      
                         
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   82,409     91,054     (8,645 )      
Diluted   82,430     91,100     (8,670 )      
                         


               
  For the year ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,568,816   $ 4,669,436   $ (100,620 )   -2.2 %
Taxable investment securities   1,291,516     1,171,335     120,181     10.3 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   111,477     134,489     (23,012 )   -17.1 %
Other interest-earning assets   122,278     101,595     20,683     20.4 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,094,087     6,076,855     17,232     0.3 %
Non-interest-earning assets   595,158     582,838     12,320     2.1 %
Total assets $ 6,689,245   $ 6,659,693   $ 29,552     0.4 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,041,188   $ 796,815   $ 244,373     30.7 %
Savings   831,832     761,203     70,629     9.3 %
Certificates of deposit   2,032,046     2,194,513     (162,467 )   -7.4 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,905,066     3,752,531     152,535     4.1 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   1,236,139     1,305,171     (69,032 )   -5.3 %
Other borrowings   56,957     54,152     2,805     5.2 %
Total borrowings   1,293,096     1,359,323     (66,227 )   -4.9 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,198,162     5,111,854     86,308     1.7 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   334,522     312,169     22,353     7.2 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   60,236     39,048     21,188     54.3 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   394,758     351,217     43,541     12.4 %
Total liabilities   5,592,920     5,463,071     129,849     2.4 %
Stockholders' equity   1,096,325     1,196,622     (100,297 )   -8.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,689,245   $ 6,659,693   $ 29,552     0.4 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.24 %   118.88 %   -1.64 %   -1.4 %
                         


           
  For the year ended        
  June 30,   June 30,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020   2019   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.09 %   4.12 %   -0.03 %
Taxable investment securities   3.04 %   3.18 %   -0.14 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.15 %   2.11 %   0.04 %
Other interest-earning assets   3.67 %   4.82 %   -1.15 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.83 %   3.91 %   -0.08 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1.10 %   1.02 %   0.08 %
Savings   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.26 %
Certificates of deposit   2.00 %   1.83 %   0.17 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.51 %   1.40 %   0.11 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   1.99 %   2.20 %   -0.21 %
Other borrowings   0.74 %   1.45 %   -0.71 %
Total borrowings   1.93 %   2.17 %   -0.24 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.61 %   1.60 %   0.01 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.22 %   2.31 %   -0.09 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.45 %   2.56 %   -0.11 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets   0.29 %   0.20 %   0.09 %
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.61 %   1.64 %   -0.03 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   63.66 %   64.69 %   -1.03 %
                   
Return on average assets   0.67 %   0.63 %   0.04 %
Return on average equity   4.10 %   3.52 %   0.58 %
Return on average tangible equity (5)   5.10 %   4.30 %   0.80 %

__________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

   
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis  
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967   $ 59,452   $ 41,796   $ 129,305   $ 38,935  
Securities available for sale   1,385,703     1,476,344     1,402,206     1,231,691     714,263  
Securities held to maturity   32,556     34,618     36,073     37,888     576,652  
Loans held-for-sale   20,789     11,245     5,952     10,495     12,267  
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,498,397     4,562,512     4,492,697     4,604,738     4,678,928  
Less allowance for loan losses   (37,327 )   (37,191 )   (30,937 )   (32,432 )   (33,274 )
Net loans receivable   4,461,070     4,525,321     4,461,760     4,572,306     4,645,654  
Premises and equipment   57,389     58,985     56,542     56,599     56,854  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   58,654     59,324     62,838     63,739     64,190  
Accrued interest receivable   17,373     19,036     18,261     19,393     19,360  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   3,995     4,242     4,545     4,852     5,160  
Bank owned life insurance   262,380     260,843     259,312     257,735     256,155  
Deferred income taxes, net   25,480     27,150     20,438     21,742     25,367  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     -     -  
Other assets   40,746     26,200     29,605     24,366     9,077  
Total assets $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits $ 4,430,282   $ 4,253,254   $ 4,188,822   $ 4,197,250   $ 4,147,610  
Borrowings   1,173,165     1,384,025     1,275,049     1,281,118     1,321,982  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,569     16,492     16,585     16,102     16,887  
Other liabilities   53,982     50,390     35,375     35,747     21,191  
Total liabilities   5,673,998     5,704,161     5,515,831     5,530,217     5,507,670  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   837     837     851     868     891  
Paid-in capital   722,871     721,474     737,539     758,385     787,394  
Retained earnings   387,911     380,671     377,896     373,004     366,679  
Unearned ESOP shares   (28,699 )   (29,185 )   (29,671 )   (30,158 )   (30,644 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   1,257     (4,125 )   7,955     8,690     2,839  
Total stockholders' equity   1,084,177     1,069,672     1,094,570     1,110,789     1,127,159  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,758,175   $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   16.04 %   15.79 %   16.56 %   16.73 %   16.99 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.29 %   13.03 %   13.75 %   13.93 %   14.19 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   83,663     83,664     85,150     86,786     89,126  
Book value per share $ 12.96   $ 12.79   $ 12.85   $ 12.80   $ 12.65  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.39   $ 10.21   $ 10.32   $ 10.31   $ 10.22  

___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

     
  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 20,391   $ 20,200   $ 17,843   $ 16,106   $ 19,032  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   160,576     39,252     23,953     113,199     19,903  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 180,967   $ 59,452   $ 41,796   $ 129,305   $ 38,935  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
U.S. agency securities $ -   $ -   $ 606   $ 694   $ 3,678  
Municipal and state obligations   54,054     58,151     88,057     91,050     26,951  
Asset-backed securities   172,447     169,102     177,676     181,068     179,313  
Collateralized loan obligations   193,788     189,565     198,324     198,549     208,611  
Corporate bonds   143,639     163,715     192,074     191,241     122,024  
Trust preferred securities   2,627     2,852     3,795     3,775     3,756  
Debt securities   566,555     583,385     660,532     666,377     544,333  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   30,903     34,671     57,839     63,594     21,390  
Residential pass-through securities   561,954     607,113     360,900     202,858     44,303  
Commercial pass-through securities   226,291     251,175     322,935     298,862     104,237  
Mortgage-backed securities   819,148     892,959     741,674     565,314     169,930  
Total securities available for sale $ 1,385,703   $ 1,476,344   $ 1,402,206   $ 1,231,691   $ 714,263  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 32,556   $ 34,618   $ 36,073   $ 37,888   $ 104,086  
Corporate bonds   -     -     -     -     63,086  
Debt securities   32,556     34,618     36,073     37,888     167,172  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   -     -     -     -     46,381  
Residential pass-through securities   -     -     -     -     166,283  
Commercial pass-through securities   -     -     -     -     196,816  
Mortgage-backed securities   -     -     -     -     409,480  
Total securities held to maturity $ 32,556   $ 34,618   $ 36,073   $ 37,888   $ 576,652  
                               
Total securities $ 1,418,259   $ 1,510,962   $ 1,438,279   $ 1,269,579   $ 1,290,915  
                               


     
  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family $ 2,059,568   $ 1,879,907   $ 1,856,591   $ 1,922,968   $ 1,946,391  
Nonresidential   960,853     1,202,652     1,172,213     1,230,963     1,258,869  
Commercial business   138,788     73,922     67,887     66,889     65,763  
Construction   20,961     17,880     16,221     14,637     13,907  
Total commercial loans   3,180,170     3,174,361     3,112,912     3,235,457     3,284,930  
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   1,273,022     1,338,099     1,331,301     1,319,750     1,344,044  
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   82,920     87,909     89,916     93,304     96,165  
Other consumer loans   3,991     4,604     4,908     5,209     5,814  
Total consumer loans   86,911     92,513     94,824     98,513     101,979  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,540,103     4,604,973     4,539,037     4,653,720     4,730,953  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (41,706 )   (42,461 )   (46,340 )   (48,982 )   (52,025 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   4,498,397     4,562,512     4,492,697     4,604,738     4,678,928  
Less allowance for loan losses   (37,327 )   (37,191 )   (30,937 )   (32,432 )   (33,274 )
Net loans receivable $ 4,461,070   $ 4,525,321   $ 4,461,760   $ 4,572,306   $ 4,645,654  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family   45.3 %   40.8 %   40.9 %   41.3 %   41.2 %
Nonresidential   21.2 %   26.1 %   25.8 %   26.5 %   26.6 %
Commercial business   3.1 %   1.6 %   1.5 %   1.4 %   1.4 %
Construction   0.4 %   0.4 %   0.4 %   0.3 %   0.3 %
Total commercial loans   70.0 %   68.9 %   68.6 %   69.5 %   69.5 %
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   28.1 %   29.1 %   29.3 %   28.4 %   28.4 %
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   1.8 %   1.9 %   2.0 %   2.0 %   2.0 %
Other consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Total consumer loans   1.9 %   2.0 %   2.1 %   2.1 %   2.1 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 5   $ 12   $ 19   $ 15   $ 22  
Nonaccrual loans   36,691     35,384     21,935     21,766     20,248  
Total nonperforming loans   36,696     35,396     21,954     21,781     20,270  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 36,874   $ 35,574   $ 22,132   $ 21,781   $ 20,270  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.82 %   0.78 %   0.49 %   0.47 %   0.43 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.55 %   0.53 %   0.33 %   0.33 %   0.31 %
                               
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):                              
ALLL to total loans   0.82 %   0.81 %   0.68 %   0.70 %   0.70 %
ALLL to nonperforming loans   101.72 %   105.07 %   140.92 %   148.90 %   164.15 %
Net charge offs $ 38   $ 16   $ 30   $ 60   $ 495  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.04 %
                               


     
  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30,   March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 419,138   $ 321,824   $ 312,098   $ 322,846   $ 309,063  
Interest-bearing demand   1,264,151     1,134,420     1,060,434     931,188     843,432  
Savings   906,597     848,950     829,321     800,514     790,658  
Certificates of deposit   1,840,396     1,948,060     1,986,969     2,142,702     2,204,457  
Interest-bearing deposits   4,011,144     3,931,430     3,876,724     3,874,404     3,838,547  
Total deposits   4,430,282     4,253,254     4,188,822     4,197,250     4,147,610  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,167,429     1,177,319     1,253,958     1,273,618     1,283,211  
Overnight borrowings   -     200,000     15,000     -     30,000  
Depositor sweep accounts   5,736     6,706     6,091     7,500     8,771  
Total borrowings   1,173,165     1,384,025     1,275,049     1,281,118     1,321,982  
                               
Total funding $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   101.2 %   106.7 %   106.7 %   109.2 %   112.3 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   79.1 %   75.4 %   76.7 %   76.6 %   75.8 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   20.9 %   24.6 %   23.3 %   23.4 %   24.2 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 419,138   $ 321,824   $ 312,098   $ 322,846   $ 309,063  
Interest-bearing demand   1,264,151     1,134,420     1,060,434     931,188     843,432  
Savings   906,597     848,950     829,321     800,514     790,658  
Certificates of deposit   1,773,257     1,833,081     1,876,280     1,916,132     1,902,542  
Total retail deposits   4,363,143     4,138,275     4,078,133     3,970,680     3,845,695  
Depositor sweep accounts   5,736     6,706     6,091     7,500     8,771  
Total retail funding   4,368,879     4,144,981     4,084,224     3,978,180     3,854,466  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 35,760   $ 33,608   $ 42,119   $ 57,534   $ 66,110  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   31,379     81,371     68,570     169,036     235,805  
Total wholesale deposits   67,139     114,979     110,689     226,570     301,915  
FHLB advances   1,167,429     1,177,319     1,253,958     1,273,618     1,283,211  
Overnight borrowings   -     200,000     15,000     -     30,000  
Total wholesale funding   1,234,568     1,492,298     1,379,647     1,500,188     1,615,126  
                               
Total funding $ 5,603,447   $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   78.0 %   73.5 %   74.7 %   72.6 %   70.5 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   22.0 %   26.5 %   25.3 %   27.4 %   29.5 %
                               


     
Summary Income Statement For the three months ended  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Interest income                              
Loans $ 46,192   $ 46,603   $ 45,608   $ 48,600   $ 47,818  
Taxable investment securities   9,769     10,526     9,698     9,328     9,772  
Tax-exempt investment securities   487     547     666     693     700  
Other interest-earning assets   903     1,100     1,210     1,278     1,158  
Total interest income   57,351     58,776     57,182     59,899     59,448  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   12,439     14,768     15,590     16,055     15,131  
Borrowings   4,462     6,398     6,985     7,157     7,171  
Total interest expense   16,901     21,166     22,575     23,212     22,302  
Net interest income   40,450     37,610     34,607     36,687     37,146  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   174     6,270     (1,465 )   (782 )   664  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
 loan losses 		  40,276     31,340     36,072     37,469     36,482  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,696     1,338     2,145     1,468     1,340  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   19     2,234     11     (14 )   (141 )
Gain on sale of loans   1,348     565     668     605     196  
(Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate
 owned		   -     -     (28 )   -     9  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,537     1,532     1,576     1,580     1,586  
Electronic banking fees and charges   325     309     293     318     270  
Miscellaneous   77     223     (111 )   5     128  
Total non-interest income   5,002     6,201     4,554     3,962     3,388  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   15,527     15,537     15,174     15,777     16,338  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,688     2,685     3,082     2,969     2,744  
Equipment and systems   2,948     2,672     3,046     3,089     2,917  
Advertising and marketing   751     612     890     535     948  
Federal deposit insurance premium   286     -     -     -     438  
Directors' compensation   769     771     769     770     770  
Merger-related expenses   447     285     219     -     -  
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     2,156     -     -     -  
Miscellaneous   3,475     3,344     3,247     3,104     4,590  
Total non-interest expense   26,891     28,062     26,427     26,244     28,745  
Income before income taxes   18,387     9,479     14,199     15,187     11,125  
Income taxes   4,698     225     3,547     3,817     2,314  
Net income $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ 8,811  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10  
Diluted $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10  
                               
Dividends declared (1)                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ 0.06  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,449   $ 6,479   $ 5,760   $ 5,045   $ 5,204  
Dividend payout ratio   47.1 %   70.0 %   54.1 %   44.4 %   59.1 %
                               
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                             
Basic   80,678     81,339     82,831     84,756     87,090  
Diluted   80,680     81,358     82,876     84,793     87,132  
                               


     
  For the three months ended  
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,567,229   $ 4,503,996   $ 4,547,126   $ 4,656,192   $ 4,648,362  
Taxable investment securities   1,369,014     1,406,973     1,244,475     1,147,698     1,184,401  
Tax-exempt investment securities   89,263     101,771     125,187     129,339     132,110  
Other interest-earning assets   141,964     104,241     117,811     125,114     98,374  
Total interest-earning assets   6,167,470     6,116,981     6,034,599     6,058,343     6,063,247  
Non-interest-earning assets   605,876     598,335     590,746     585,826     572,218  
Total assets $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,189,044   $ 1,112,080   $ 982,163   $ 883,843   $ 815,624  
Savings   876,580     838,501     813,626     799,181     780,558  
Certificates of deposit   1,879,039     2,004,785     2,063,066     2,179,333     2,229,723  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,944,663     3,955,366     3,858,855     3,862,357     3,825,905  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,202,522     1,208,627     1,255,597     1,277,145     1,284,427  
Other borrowings   96,770     87,072     34,733     10,012     29,439  
Total borrowings   1,299,292     1,295,699     1,290,330     1,287,157     1,313,866  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,243,955     5,251,065     5,149,185     5,149,514     5,139,771  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   380,067     317,530     320,161     320,641     311,648  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   72,007     55,456     53,479     60,078     39,294  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   452,074     372,986     373,640     380,719     350,942  
Total liabilities   5,696,029     5,624,051     5,522,825     5,530,233     5,490,713  
Stockholders' equity   1,077,317     1,091,265     1,102,520     1,113,936     1,144,752  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.61 %   116.49 %   117.20 %   117.65 %   117.97 %
                               


     
  For the three months ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.05 %   4.14 %   4.01 %   4.18 %   4.11 %
Taxable investment securities   2.85 %   2.99 %   3.12 %   3.25 %   3.30 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.18 %   2.15 %   2.13 %   2.14 %   2.12 %
Other interest-earning assets   2.54 %   4.22 %   4.11 %   4.09 %   4.71 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.72 %   3.84 %   3.79 %   3.95 %   3.92 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   0.72 %   1.17 %   1.29 %   1.30 %   1.19 %
Savings   0.81 %   0.85 %   0.81 %   0.77 %   0.68 %
Certificates of deposit   1.82 %   1.94 %   2.09 %   2.14 %   2.04 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.26 %   1.49 %   1.62 %   1.66 %   1.58 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.47 %   2.03 %   2.19 %   2.24 %   2.21 %
Other borrowings   0.13 %   1.17 %   1.36 %   0.66 %   0.99 %
Total borrowings   1.37 %   1.98 %   2.17 %   2.22 %   2.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.29 %   1.61 %   1.75 %   1.80 %   1.74 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.43 %   2.23 %   2.04 %   2.15 %   2.18 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.62 %   2.46 %   2.29 %   2.42 %   2.45 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.30 %   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.24 %   0.20 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.59 %   1.67 %   1.60 %   1.58 %   1.73 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   59.16 %   64.05 %   67.48 %   64.56 %   70.91 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.53 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   5.08 %   3.39 %   3.86 %   4.08 %   3.08 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   6.35 %   4.23 %   4.80 %   5.06 %   3.80 %

___________________
(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

     
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019  
Adjusted net income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ 8,811  
Non-routine transactions - net of tax:                              
Merger-related expenses   426     269     183     -     -  
Branch consolidation expenses   -     -     274     475     1,216  
Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction   -     (55 )   -     -     -  
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   -     (591 )   -     -     -  
Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
 Act provisions		   -     (1,624 )   -     -     -  
Net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,115   $ 7,253   $ 11,109   $ 11,845   $ 10,027  
                               
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 13,689   $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ 8,811  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):                              
Provision for income taxes   4,698     225     3,547     3,817     2,314  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   174     6,270     (1,465 )   (782 )   664  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 18,561   $ 15,749   $ 12,734   $ 14,405   $ 11,789  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share:                              
Weighted average common shares - basic   80,678     81,339     82,831     84,756     87,090  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   80,680     81,358     82,876     84,793     87,132  
                               
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.09   $ 0.13   $ 0.14   $ 0.11  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.09   $ 0.13   $ 0.14   $ 0.11  
                               
Adjusted return on average assets:                              
Total average assets $ 6,773,346   $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465  
                               
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.53 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.83 %   0.43 %   0.67 %   0.71 %   0.60 %
                               
Adjusted return on average equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752  
                               
Return on average equity (GAAP)   5.08 %   3.39 %   3.86 %   4.08 %   3.08 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   5.24 %   2.66 %   4.03 %   4.25 %   3.50 %
                               
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,077,317   $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,124 )   (4,408 )   (4,711 )   (5,006 )   (5,313 )
  $ 862,298   $ 875,962   $ 886,914   $ 898,035   $ 928,544  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   6.35 %   4.23 %   4.80 %   5.06 %   3.80 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
 (non-GAAP)		   6.55 %   3.31 %   5.01 %   5.28 %   4.32 %
                               


     
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the year ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30,   June 30,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019  
Adjusted net income:            
Net income (GAAP) $ 44,965   $ 42,142  
Non-routine transactions - net of tax:         -  
Merger-related expenses   878     -  
Branch consolidation expenses   749     1,216  
Net effect of wholesale restructuring transaction   (55 )   -  
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   (591 )   -  
Tax benefit arising from adoption of the CARES
 Act provisions		   (1,624 )   -  
Net income (non-GAAP) $ 44,322   $ 43,358  
             
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:            
Net income (GAAP) $ 44,965   $ 42,142  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):            
Provision for income taxes   12,287     13,927  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   4,197     3,556  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 61,449   $ 59,625  
             
Adjusted earnings per share:            
Weighted average common shares - basic   82,409     91,054  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   82,430     91,100  
             
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.55   $ 0.46  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.55   $ 0.46  
             
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.54   $ 0.47  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.54   $ 0.47  
             
Adjusted return on average assets:            
Total average assets $ 6,689,245   $ 6,659,693  
             
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.67 %   0.63 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.66 %   0.65 %
             
Adjusted return on average equity:            
Total average equity $ 1,096,325   $ 1,196,622  
             
Return on average equity (GAAP)   4.10 %   3.52 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   4.04 %   3.62 %
             
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:            
Total average equity $ 1,096,325   $ 1,196,622  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,564 )   (5,758 )
  $ 880,866   $ 979,969  
             
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   5.10 %   4.30 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   5.03 %   4.42 %
             

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

