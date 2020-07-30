Project to Rehabilitate PA 248 Set to Begin in Carbon County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today a project to rehabilitate PA 248 (POW/MIA Remembrance Highway) in Carbon County between US 209 and the Northampton County line will begin August 10.

Work on the project includes upgrading rock fence, upgrading median barrier, concrete patching, concrete joint rehabilitation, milling and paving, upgrading shoulders and guiderail new pavement markings and other miscellaneous items. The project also includes rehabilitating interchange ramps on this section of PA 248.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $13,869,778 project that is anticipated to be complete in June 2022.

During the first phase of the project motorists should expect 24-hour single lane conditions on PA 248 east and west for concrete median barrier work. During this phase the contractor will work in two-mile increments starting at US 209 and working east until all the barrier has been upgraded. This barrier work is expected to last through the fall of this year.

After the first phase is complete, the contractor plans to switch to weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM to perform roadway rehabilitation work. Updates will be provided whenever traffic patterns change.

This section of PA 248 runs through East Penn, Franklin, and Lower Towamensing townships, and Bowmanstown, Palmerton, and Parryville boroughs and was first constructed in 1962 and received a major resurfacing in 1999. Smaller sections received minor resurfacing in 2012 and 2014. The average daily traffic volume on PA 248 in Carbon County varies between 18,813 and 22,161 vehicles.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

