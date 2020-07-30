Corserva Adds Wiley Corbett III to Head New Apple Practice as VP Business Development
Large companies gain an IT partner for onboarding Apple devices into the enterprise and providing 24x7x365 Mac and iOS help desk support.
Corserva can seamlessly integrate and support Apple devices in enterprise environments, so they perform effectively on day one.”TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corserva, a managed IT services company providing IT lifecycle services, cybersecurity services, and IT consultancy to Fortune 1000 enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today the formation of its new dedicated Apple Practice to be headed up by Wiley Corbett as VP Business Development.
— Corserva
Wiley brings with him a highly successful sales and integration background of over 25 years, with deep experience in Apple technologies, including ten years serving on the Apple Specialist Reseller and AppleCare Boards. Wiley founded and ran his own Apple VAR for several years starting in 2001. Most recently, he was VP Strategic Development at Incode Technologies, an omni channel biometrics software firm serving the hospitality, banking, and retail markets.
“Corserva has committed to allocating dedicated resources to the Apple brand,” said Camilo Soto, CEO, Corserva. “Bringing Wiley on board enables us to broaden our enterprise services to deliver the latest offerings from Apple to Fortune 1000 companies.”
Corserva’s new Apple Practice will focus on integrating Apple products into enterprise environments and custom designing platforms that incorporate Apple hardware and software into innovative solutions. Corserva is offering industry leading 24x7x365 dedicated Apple help desk support for Mac and iOS users featuring Apple Certified Support Professionals (ACSP). As an Apple authorized service provider, Corserva offers expert quality repairs for the full range of Apple devices.
“With significant configuration and repair space in our facilities, Corserva has the capacity and scale to perform major configuration and repairs nationwide,” said Wiley Corbett, VP Business Development, Corserva. “We can seamlessly integrate and support Apple devices in enterprise environments, so they perform effectively on day one.”
As one of the few providers in the US authorized to sell and service Apple products, Corserva employs Apple experts with certifications in ACSP, ACMT, ACiT, and Jamf 400.
Corserva can execute IT lifecycle programs across North America or within a single campus environment. To learn more about Corserva’s support of Apple devices in the enterprise and Corserva's Apple Practice, visit https://www.corserva.com/apple-practice/.
About Corserva
Corserva provides IT services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients. The company was founded in 1985 as the shared IT services division of Dun & Bradstreet and taken private in 1993. Today, the privately held company is recognized as a leading provider of IT lifecycle services, managed IT services, cybersecurity services, and IT consulting services. Corserva staffs two US-based network operations centers, providing 24x7x365 help desk support, as well as two geographically dispersed SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II data centers in the US, which are HIPAA and PCI compliant. Learn more at https://www.corserva.com.
Lisa DeVoto
Corserva
+1 203-452-8556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter